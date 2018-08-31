Engage and Interact: Get in Touch with our Experts at the me Convention

For the second time, me Convention brings the vibes of the world's largest technology festival, South by Southwest, to Europe. A collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, the me Convention will be held in Stockholm from September 4-6, and celebrate the power of #createthenew, featuring 32 startups, 15 workshops and over 100 speakers from more than 25 countries in Sweden's capital. Just recently Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Publicis Groupe, confirmed his participation. For decades, Lévy has been widely recognized as a leading figure in the communication industry and will discuss the topic 'You Are the Product: Monetizing Your Personal Data'.

The me Convention sets itself apart from most conferences by creating an outstanding platform for interaction, dialogue and networking, and has partnered with dozens of leaders to deliver world-class workshops, exclusive individual mentoring sessions and intimate conversations.

Workshops: Experience and discuss the future from the blockchain to romantic relationships

Join two design thinking experts for two of the most exciting topics of recent years: Eric Morrow, the Director of Design Thinking at ConsenSys, a New York based blockchain production studio, and his colleague Naveen Raja invite you on an experiment involving the blockchain, a growing list of crypto-records creating a new type of internet and universal basic income, a program in which citizens of a country receive a regular sum of money. You will get the chance to determine how the feeling of fairness influences the design and delivery of universal basic income - and learn how to apply design thinking for your own most difficult challenges.

Title: Using Design Thinking to Validate Crazy Ideas: Universal Basic Income and the Blockchain

Slot: September 6, 2018, 3:15 - 4:45 pm, Creators' Spot

Adriene Mishler teaches yoga to 3.8 million people. That's the number of subscribers from around the world who follow her sessions on YouTube, recorded at her home in Austin, TX. At me Convention, join her for a workshop on how using the body as a focus of meditation can have positive knock-on effects to mental wellbeing, the decisions we make - both daily and life-changing - and their outcomes. If you've ever wanted to explore the mind-body connection at a deeper level or simply want to hone your yoga practice - this one's for you. Given Adriene's popularity, we anticipate places will be snapped up fast. Title: Community Yoga Class

Slot: September 4, 2018, 12:00 - 2:00 pm, followed by meet & greet, Kulturhuset

Title: Yoga for All - Find What Feels Good

Slot: September 6, 2018, 10:00 - 11:00 am, Makers' Lab

You might have worked a room, but have you ever felt one? Through an emerging set of sensory media - spatial sound, haptic feedback, mixed reality, bio-reactive wearables, among others - radical new possibilities become available for interaction between a room and the people within it. Using a so-called spatial sound system, 4DSOUND's founders and world-renowned composers John Connell and Paul Oomen will give you the opportunity to hear, see, and feel what they call 'intelligent, mediated space'.

Title: Spatial Memetics: Designing Communicative Forms for Intelligent Spaces

Slot: September 6, 1:30 - 3:00 pm, Creators' Spot

Technology is dramatically changing the way we think and act in and around relationships. In an increasingly transient, fluid and pluralistic world, what kinds of communication and ethics innovations could empower people to find joy in their partners' joy? Through the lens of a near-future scenario where polyamory is the new normal, this workshop by Canadian artists and researchers Macy Siu and Robert Bolton lets you explore new ways of negotiating romantic expectations.

Title: Compersia: Designing for a Polyamorous Future

Slot: September 5, 2018, 4:30 - 6:00 pm, Makers' Lab

Despite the friction inherent in collaborative projects, teamwork is still one of the best ways of achieving optimal results. By fostering self-awareness and a deeper understanding of what it means to work as a team, this workshop hosted by Cecilia Safaee, founder of the international non-profit organization Futebol dá força, one of the first Laureus Sport for Good supported organizations in Sweden, reveals simple methods and models to enhance group dynamics and create a foundation of shared values. Cecilia's Futebol dá força empowers voluntary leaders around the world to create safe spaces for girls where they develop their knowledge about their rights and get support to reach their full potential. Today they work in 25 countries, on-site and digitally, with 1400 voluntary leaders empowering 17 000 girls. Learn how to become a leader and a team player.

Title: Greater than the Sum of its Parts: Harnessing the Transformative Power of Teams

Slot: September 6, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, Makers' Lab

And there is so much more! Music, Food Design and Storytelling -& amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; nbsp;check out all master classes via the me Convention app and hurry to reserve your personal spot.

Mentor Sessions: Get personal advice from international experts

Ever hoped for a one-on-one with a real life professional with global experience? A dedicated expert that sits you down to discuss your latest venture, challenge your big idea or give you hands-on advice? At me Convention, you have 15 minutes to have your questions answered, face to face with an expert.

Felix Jaehn hit the big time aged just 20 years old, when his remix of OMI's 'Cheerleader' made him a household name and scored the Number One chart spot in more than 55 countries all over the world including the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. To date he has sold more than 7.5 million singles, has been streamed over a billion times and won many gold and platinum awards. He will perform at the me Convention opening party on September 4 at Stockholm's Fotografiska Museet- a party you don't want to miss. To discuss success and leadership in the social media age or get advice for your own foray into the entertainment world, snap your slot with Felix.

Slot: September 5, 2018, 3:30 - 4:30 pm, Mentor Lounge

Tracy Chou is a software engineer, well-known for her work pushing for diversity in tech. From 2011 to 2016, Tracy was an engineer and tech lead at Pinterest. Prior to that, she worked at Quora, also as an early engineer there. In 2013, she helped to kick off the wave of tech company diversity data disclosures with a crowdsourced data repository; in 2016, she co-founded Project Include. For her advocacy and activism work, Tracy has been named MIT Technology Review 35 Innovators under 35 and Forbes 30 under 30. To get a close view on the long standing issue of diversity in tech and learn the best techniques of how to approach diversity at your own company from a world-class engineer, sit down with Tracy.

Slot: September 5, 2018, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm, Mentor Lounge

Captain Alex Cornelissen is the CEO of Sea Shepherd Global, a non-profit marine conservation organisation committed to defend, conserve and protect the world's oceans. Alex has participated in dozens of Sea Shepherd campaigns as a crew member before he took the helm at Sea Shepherd in 2014 and is since responsible for all the movements of the vessels in the NGO's global fleet. Let Alex teach you how to fight against the powerful forces of nature and politics and how to take your own mission impossible to the next level.

Slot: September 6, 2018, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm, Mentor Lounge

Only four spots are available per mentor - so be sure to RSVP via the me Convention app ASAP to ensure you get a spot.

Startup Cities: Dive into city ecosystems from São Paulo to Moscow

Covering half of the globe, 20 representatives and leaders from Cape Town to Montreal, from São Paulo to Vienna will provide honest and fascinating insights into their urban ecosystems for ideas and teams, including government funding, essential demographics living costs, co-working opportunities and inspiring startup stories. Enjoy fast-moving presentations - 10 minutes plus 5 minutes for Q&A - and make sure to find your place within the next generation of disrupters.

Theory is fine, practice is better - join the me Convention and learn by doing. Visit the me Convention website for your badge: www.me-convention.com .

About me Convention

me Convention lives by the slogan #createthenew. It offers an open and inspiring platform for creative people from different areas and has a clear focus on dialogue, interaction, networking and entertainment.

The first me Convention, organized by Mercedes-Benz and South by Southwest (SXSW) in September 2017, was a beginning filled with inspiration, innovation and new insights. Over three days, 150 speakers encouraged more than 2,700 visitors from over 35 countries to think in new ways about the future. This year, the car manufacturer and the Texas-based creative, digital and technology festival expanded their collaboration and brought the spirit of me Convention to SXSW in Austin, Texas this March.

About South by Southwest

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, TX, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features conference programming, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

