InnoTrans: Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) pioneer moovel unveils digital marketplace for urban mobility ecosystems

moovel marketplace solution makes it possible to model payment flows in a flexible way to meet the diverse requirements of MaaS services

Mobility-as-a-service pioneer moovel presents digital marketplace and current product portfolio at the transportation technology industry's leading international trade show

moovel currently has 5.4 million users, an increase of 67 percent over the past 12 months

Stuttgart/Berlin, September 18, 2018. The moovel Group unveils its digital marketplace at the transportation technology industry's leading international trade show, held every two years in Berlin. The moovel marketplace solution enables transit authorities to bundle their transportation services with other mobility services and integrate them into new pricing models, without the regulatory expense of purchasing - or exempting them from - a payment license. The mobility-as-a-service pioneer will present its current product portfolio September 18 through 21, in hall 4.1, stand 407 at the Messe Berlin exhibition center. moovel launched its MaaS platform with integrated booking and payment functions back in 2015 and currently has 5.4 million users.

The term mobility as a service (MaaS) refers to the bundling of various types of public transportation, such as buses, rail, car sharing, ridehailing, and bike sharing, to form a multimodal transportation solution. Customers book and pay for services using an integrated account accessed via an app. MaaS requires a platform that not only bundles mobility services, but is also able to accept user payments and distribute revenue to individual mobility providers. Against this backdrop, MaaS pioneer moovel has now developed a software-as-a-service marketplace solution that offers equal benefits to customers, transit authorities and mobility service providers. The moovel marketplace solution makes it possible to model payment flows in a flexible way to meet the diverse requirements of MaaS services - with a focus on intermodal journeys. It enables transit authorities to bundle their transport services with other mobility services and integrate them into new pricing models, without the regulatory expense of purchasing - or exempting them from - a payment license.

'As a mobility-as-a-service pioneer, we are proud to be launching another digital innovation into the marketplace. The digital marketplace offers a range of advantages to cities and transit authorities, helping with the transformation into a mobility provider across all modes of transport. InnoTrans in Berlin is the ideal platform for moovel to reveal this innovation to trade visitors from Germany and abroad,' said moovel Group CEO Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, commenting on the unveiling of the digital marketplace at InnoTrans 2018 in Berlin.

A study published in July 2018 by The Insight Partners indicates that the global MaaS market has strong growth prospects. According to the study, the market will see annual growth of 33.9 percent between 2018 and 2025. The research company anticipates a market volume of USD 358.35 billion in 2025.

MaaS pioneer moovel has 5.4 million users, a 67 percent rise over the year

With its multimodal mobility platform, moovel offers cities and transit authorities a toolbox they can use to help integrate various mobility providers. The MaaS platform can also be used to optimize a city's traffic flow. moovel refers to this as an ' operating system for urban mobility'. One of the most important components of this operating system is the mobility app - an interface between cities, transit authorities, and end users. This allows users to book and pay for public transportation tickets, as well as other mobility options such as car sharing, ridehailing, and rental bikes. For example, residents and visitors in Stuttgart have been able to book and pay for rides by bus and rail, car2go, mytaxi, and Deutsche Bahn directly via the moovel mobility app since 2015. moovel also offers apps for Hamburg, Karlsruhe, and Aschaffenburg. The moovel Group is represented in North America by moovel North America, based in Portland, Oregon. moovel North America is the leading provider of mobile-ticketing apps that enable customers to book and pay for tickets using their smartphone. moovel products are currently used by 5.4 million people - an increase of 2.2 million users over the past 12 months and a rise of 67 percent.