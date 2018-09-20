Log in
DAIMLER (DAI)

DAIMLER (DAI)
My previous session
Most popular
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: Prototype Testing

09/20/2018 | 02:58am CEST

The development of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE show car, presented at IAA 2017, had been intensively worked on behind closed doors for several months. In a highly complex, digital development process ('Project ONE Virtual Engineering'), the transnational project team worked towards its common goal: putting Formula 1 hybrid technology on the road.

Hundreds of testing hours have already been spent to master the immense challenge of making the high-performance drive unit ready for series production: the whole powertrain including all hybrid components underwent the toughest race track tests on the high-performance dyno tests of HPP's engine specialists in Brixworth.

The successful completion of the dyno tests was followed by the installation of the highly complex powertrain into the first prototypes, which since then have been driving around unnoticed on a secret test ground in England. But today it turns out to be more difficult to keep this testing confidential: the camouflaged prototypes of the Mercedes-AMG hypercar are still being driven on closed off test grounds and racetracks. However, because of their characteristic F1 sound they are hard to keep from the public.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:57:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 388 M
Net income 2018 9 191 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,38%
P/E ratio 2018 6,41
P/E ratio 2019 6,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 59 665 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-20.45%69 316
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.85%199 474
VOLKSWAGEN-10.94%83 902
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.79%62 740
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.81%52 021
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-14.37%49 409
