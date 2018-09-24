Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2018 Paris Motor Show: Three world premieres from Mercedes-Benz in Paris: B-Class, GLE and Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC

Stuttgart/Paris. The focus of Mercedes-Benz Cars at this year's Paris Motor Show (4 to 14 October) will be not only on the motor show premiere of the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC (combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional figures) [i], but also on the world premieres of GLE and B-Class.

Also making its first public appearance is an all-new entry-level model from the world of Driving Performance, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 7.4-7.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 169-167 g/km) [ii]. The new six-cylinder GT 43 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 215-209 g/km)ii rounds off the offering from Mercedes-AMG at the show. A further highlight is a show car from smart to mark the brand's 20th anniversary.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the best-selling SUV in the history of Mercedes-Benz. As comfortable on the road as a luxury saloon, the new GLE comes with better off-road credentials than ever before. The new model offers significantly more room in the interior, the new user interface, considerably extended and refined driving assistance systems, the best aerodynamics in the segment, an all-new range of engines and a host of other innovations.

The new Mercedes-Benz B-Class puts the emphasis on the sports part of Sports Tourer. It looks more dynamic than its predecessor and is more agile while offering greater comfort. In addition, the interior has been made more spacious, while the engines are now more efficient and cleaner. Its avant-garde interior makes for a unique feeling of space with the unique design of the instrument panel. The intuitive user interface of the adaptive MBUX multimedia system is ground-breaking. State-of-the-art driving assistance systems give the B-Class one of the highest standards of active safety in the segment with functions carried over from the S-Class.

Point of entry into the world of Driving Performance: Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC

With the A 35 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG presents an all-new entry-level model from the world of Driving Performance. Based on the new Mercedes-Benz A‑Class, it is powered by a newly developed 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with 225 kW (306 hp). Bodyshell, suspension, all-wheel drive, transmission, drive programs, fine tuning - the AMG engineers have designed every detail for maximum driving dynamics without compromising on everyday comfort.

There has also been a new addition to the AMG GT family. The new 270 kW (367 hp) six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ 4‑door Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 215-209 g/km)i extends the range of sports cars to include an attractively priced entry-level model. The looks, technology, equipment and individualisation options are the same as those of the more powerful six-cylinder AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ unveiled in March 2018 (combined fuel consumption: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 215-209 g/km)i

smart: open to everything and never boring

With the world premiere of the smart show car, smart gives playful expression to its attitude to life: simple, reduced and pure, yet never boring, and unconventional in its ideas. To mark the brand's 20th anniversary, the show car also makes reference to the earlier concept vehicles Crossblade (2002) and forspeed (2011). As a radically open electric convertible, the latter in particular was a natural example for the new star of the show to follow.

The 'edition pureblack' special model is available for sale. It combines a matt black paint finish with shiny black add-on parts such as side skirts, roof spoiler and diffuser along with red accents.

Motor show premieres: further new models from Mercedes-Benz EQ

The new product and technology brand EQ will unveil two models in Paris. Making its first appearance at a motor show is the EQC, the first all-electric standard-production model from Mercedes-Benz EQ. The Mercedes-Benz among battery-electric vehicles, it symbolises a new era of mobility with extensive services for the electric mobility of today and tomorrow. The EQC impresses with the sum of its attributes in terms of comfort, quality and range.

The EQ Silver Arrow show car is an emotive signpost to the future of design. The single-seater also pays homage to the successful record-breaking W 125 car from 1937.

The A-Class Sedan is also making its debut at a motor show. It represents the compact point of entry into the world of premium saloons from Mercedes-Benz.

[i] Figures for fuel consumption/power consumption and CO 2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the technical service for the certification procedure in accordance with the WLTP test procedure and correlated in NEDC values. EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

[ii] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are NEDC CO2 values according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com