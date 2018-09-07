Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mercedes Benz eCitaro: On the safe side in the electric bus: the all-round safety concept of the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro - from employee training to rescue guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:42am CEST
  • Detailed information on working with high-voltage components
  • The integral safety concept from Mercedes-Benz

Stuttgart / Mannheim - The new Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro raises electromobility for city buses to a new level - and this also applies to the safety level of the fully electrically powered bus, which will celebrate its public premiere at the International Commercial Vehicle Show (IAA) in Hanover in September. Well before delivery of the first customer vehicle, everything has been prepared for the introduction of high-voltage technology, from the training concept for employees to an extension of the rescue guidelines. This means that right from the start, the eCitaro is a fully-fledged part of the integral safety concept of Mercedes-Benz.

Detailed information on working with high-voltage components

Electromobility and high-voltage technology are governed by their own rules, which is why Mercedes-Benz offers an all-round service for the new eCitaro: the service brand Omniplus has developed a specific training concept for the employees of transport operators. A specially equipped demonstration workshop shows the hardware required for safe handling of high-voltage components. In parallel with the introduction of the eCitaro, the rescue guideline for buses bearing the Mercedes star has had a chapter specially added for the eCitaro - Mercedes-Benz and Omniplus have thought of everything.

The onboard voltage of the eCitaro can be up to 750 volts - which means that not only workshop personnel, but also the rescue services must be prepared in advance. The guideline informs the latter about the locations of the high-voltage components, and the positions of the emergency cutoff switches next to the driver's seat and behind the charger socket flap. Operating these switches and turning the ignition key makes the eCitaro voltage-free. All electrical circuits are interrupted, and the voltage declines. Rescue services can then go into action in safety.

All high-voltage lines in the eCitaro are coloured a distinctive orange and are particularly resistant, or they are routed through an orange sleeve. All high-voltage components are marked with the prominent, bright yellow warning symbol for high voltage. Another aspect of the specific safety concept for the eCitaro is the impact-protected location of the battery modules in the rear of the electric bus.

Rescue services have already been able to download the rescue guidelines for Mercedes‑Benz buses for years. These provide specific information about all the city, intercity and touring coach model series, and about the wide range of different drive systems including natural gas and electric drive.

The integral safety concept from Mercedes-Benz

Rescue information forms part of the integral safety concept of Mercedes-Benz. The focus of this concept is on accident prevention with the support of innovative and unique assistance systems. In regular service city buses these include e.g. the new active braking assistant Preventive Brake Assist with pedestrian recognition, and the likewise new Sideguard Assist. Should an accident occur nonetheless, the focus is on mitigating the consequences. The Citaro and eCitaro are also equipped for this, for example with front impact protection and the high-strength annular construction of the bus body - and finally with the guidelines for rescue services.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
11:42aMERCEDES BENZ ECITARO : On the safe side in the electric bus: the all-round safe..
PU
11:17aDAIMLER : India crosses 1 lakh units output mark
AQ
09/06DAIMLER : Patent Issued for Grille For A Vehicle, In Particular A Commercial Veh..
AQ
09/06FIRST JOINT PROJECT BETWEEN MERCEDES : Premiere for the powerful C from AMG 25 y..
PU
09/06DAIMLER : Indias Chennai plant crosses 1,00,000th vehicle production milestone
AQ
09/06THE NEW ACTROS WITH ACTIVE DRIVE ASS : Mercedes-Benz Trucks puts partially autom..
PU
09/06WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW MERCEDES-B : The new Actros with Active Drive Assist: ..
PU
09/06DAIMLER : Bus makers shift gears, build bikes
AQ
09/05AMAZON COM : Orders 20,000 Mercedes-Benz Vans for New Delivery Service -- Update
DJ
09/05German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesel cars
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Why I Hate This 5.8% Yielding Stock But Still Love The Company 
09/05Amazon orders 20K Mercedes-Benz vans for delivery service 
09/05Mercedes Launches 279 Mile Range All-Electric SUV To Do Battle With Tesla, Ja.. 
09/05Daimler CEO adjusts EV forecast 
09/04Mercedes-Benz shows off all-electric EQC 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 430 M
Net income 2018 9 191 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,53%
P/E ratio 2018 6,25
P/E ratio 2019 5,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 114 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-23.28%67 559
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.67%196 682
VOLKSWAGEN-18.15%78 629
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-7.03%60 985
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.90%52 128
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.13%48 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.