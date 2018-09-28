Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Name chosen for exclusive production vehicle: Hypercar to be called Mercedes-AMG ONE

09/28/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Affalterbach. In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show 2018, the performance and sports car brand announces the name of the future hypercar: Mercedes-AMG ONE. The name stands for the highest automotive ambition: to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road. Mercedes-AMG ONE will be the pinnacle of the model portfolio and the absolute top-of-the-line model - as is logically referenced by the One. With intensive testing having been ongoing for months in England on high-performance test stands and race tracks, Mercedes-AMG now presents the latest development status of an outstanding technical feature: the active aerodynamics.

The active aerodynamics, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode. Nowhere is better knowledge of aerodynamics to be found than in the top tier - the experts at the high-performance subsidiaries in Affalterbach, Brackley and Brixworth are working across borders on just one goal: to bring racing technology to life in a street-legal vehicle.

Show truck documents the latest development status

Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled 'The Future of Driving Performance', Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.

This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and colour examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentations and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 22:31:01 UTC
