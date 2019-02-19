SL Grand Edition launches in March 2019: Fresh air for the luxury Roadster

Grand Edition - this is what especially exclusive Mercedes-Benz special edition models are called. The new Grand Edition models of the SL 400 (combined fuel consumption 8.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 191 g/km)1 and SL 500 (combined fuel consumption 9.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 223 g/km)1 come with numerous highlights and special colour combinations on the exterior and in the interior, complemented by standard appointments for an even more luxurious driving experience. The exclusive Roadster will reach the showrooms from March 2019 just in time for the open-air season. They can be ordered from 22 February.



For the paint finish of their Grand Edition model, the customer can choose between four metallic tones, standard black, brilliant white (designo diamond white bright), various tones of grey and obsidian black. Applications in high-gloss chrome and matt silver ensure a special look for the front bumper.

The Grand Edition models have 48.3 cm (19 inch) (front) and 50.8 cm (20 inch) (rear) AMG 10-spoke forged wheels. These are painted high-gloss black and have a high-sheen rim flange and spokes. The badges with the SL Grand Edition logo placed laterally on the mudguards subtly reference the special model's status.

The designo tundra brown pearl leather with its shimmering metallic surface catches the eye on the interior. It is also on the multifunction sports steering wheel, among other things. The upper and lower segment of the steering control rim are designed in tundra brown pearl leather. The grip zone is particularly easy on the hand in perforated black Nappa leatherte The traditionally extensive standard equipment in the SL is topped by the Grand Edition models: In addition, these have, among other things, the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system, the sports suspension lowered by 10 mm and firmer tuning, active multicontour seats with massage and dynamic handling function, seat climate control, the Driving Assistance Plus Package and Active Parking Assist.

The Grand Edition models at a glance:

SL 400 SL 500 Number of cylinders/arrangement 6/V 8/V Displacement (cc) 2996 4663 Rated output (kW/hp) 270/367 335/455 Rated torque (Nm) 500 700 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 4.9 4.3 Top speed (km/h) 2502 2502 Fuel consumption, combined (l/100 km)1 8.4 9.8 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)1 191 268 Price from (euros)3 114,811.20 135,993.20

2 electronically limited; 3 recommended retail price in Germany incl. statutory VAT