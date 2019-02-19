Log in
SL Grand Edition launches in March 2019: Fresh air for the luxury Roadster

02/19/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Grand Edition - this is what especially exclusive Mercedes-Benz special edition models are called. The new Grand Edition models of the SL 400 (combined fuel consumption 8.4 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 191 g/km)1 and SL 500 (combined fuel consumption 9.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 223 g/km)1 come with numerous highlights and special colour combinations on the exterior and in the interior, complemented by standard appointments for an even more luxurious driving experience. The exclusive Roadster will reach the showrooms from March 2019 just in time for the open-air season. They can be ordered from 22 February.

For the paint finish of their Grand Edition model, the customer can choose between four metallic tones, standard black, brilliant white (designo diamond white bright), various tones of grey and obsidian black. Applications in high-gloss chrome and matt silver ensure a special look for the front bumper.

The Grand Edition models have 48.3 cm (19 inch) (front) and 50.8 cm (20 inch) (rear) AMG 10-spoke forged wheels. These are painted high-gloss black and have a high-sheen rim flange and spokes. The badges with the SL Grand Edition logo placed laterally on the mudguards subtly reference the special model's status.

The designo tundra brown pearl leather with its shimmering metallic surface catches the eye on the interior. It is also on the multifunction sports steering wheel, among other things. The upper and lower segment of the steering control rim are designed in tundra brown pearl leather. The grip zone is particularly easy on the hand in perforated black Nappa leatherte The traditionally extensive standard equipment in the SL is topped by the Grand Edition models: In addition, these have, among other things, the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system, the sports suspension lowered by 10 mm and firmer tuning, active multicontour seats with massage and dynamic handling function, seat climate control, the Driving Assistance Plus Package and Active Parking Assist.

The Grand Edition models at a glance:

SL 400

SL 500

Number of cylinders/arrangement

6/V

8/V

Displacement (cc)

2996

4663

Rated output (kW/hp)

270/367

335/455

Rated torque (Nm)

500

700

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)

4.9

4.3

Top speed (km/h)

2502

2502

Fuel consumption, combined (l/100 km)1

8.4

9.8

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)1

191

268

Price from (euros)3

114,811.20

135,993.20

2 electronically limited; 3 recommended retail price in Germany incl. statutory VAT

1 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:28:10 UTC
