SLC Final Edition to start in March 2019: Let the sun shine in: special edition of a cult roadster

When the SLK first appeared as a production model in 1996, it caused a sensation and founded a new generation of roadsters: For the first time, Mercedes-Benz had produced a roadster whose fixed vario-roof redefined the roadster segment by combining open-air driving pleasure with uncompromised comfort in poor weather - that had never been available before. Furthermore, the SLK started its career in the launch colour yellowstone, an unusual choice for Mercedes-Benz. In reminiscence of this world premiere, the Final Edition of the SLC is available in the exclusive paint finish sun yellow. Boasting an extensive range scope of equipment and unique interior details, the special edition of the SLC marks the pinnacle of the current model generation. The Final Edition can be combined with all four engine variants. It will arrive at dealerships starting in March 2019 and can be ordered from 22 February with prices starting at 41,536.95 euros (incl. 19% VAT).



There is a choice of two visual versions for the SLC 180, SLC 200 and SLC 300 (combined fuel consumption: 7.0-6.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 161-144 g/km)1. Customers who opt for a standard black, obsidian black or selenite grey paint finish receive an SLC whose AMG Styling front bumper comes with trim strips sporting a silver chrome finish on the lower section. Conversely, in combination with sun yellow, polar white and diamond white paintwork, the lower section of the trim strips is finished in black. The door handles, mirrors and rear brace sport a high-gloss black finish in combination with the bright exterior colours for contrast. Their common feature is the exclusive SLC Final Edition badge on the front wings, below the chromed fin. Also eye-catching are the standard-fit 5-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels with high-gloss black finish (size: 45.7 cm/18 inch).

The special model is based on the AMG Line, which as standard includes AMG Styling bumpers at the front and rear, a sport suspension with 10 mm lowering (de-selectable) as well as a larger braking system with perforated brake discs and front callipers sporting the 'Mercedes-Benz' logotype.

Two-tone nappa leather in black/silver pearl with alpaca grey topstitching: this striking colour combination characterises the interior and can be found on the standard-fit sport seats, the door trim and the door centre panels, among other areas. The alpaca grey seat belts echo the colour of the topstitching. Carbon-fibre look leather inserts in the head restraints and the upper section of the seatbacks round off the exquisite interior design of the SLC Final Edition.

The head restraints and the selector lever of the automatic transmission are covered with carbon leather and bear silver SLC lettering. The trim elements on the instrument panel and the centre console sport a bright aluminium finish. The standard-fit multifunction sport steering wheel combines carbon leather in the upper and lower segment with smooth nappa leather in the grip area. Sporty details of the steering wheel are the flat bottom, the 3-spoke design and the silver paddle shifters.

Other standard appointments of the Final Edition include black floor mats with embroidered logo, AIRSCARF neck-level heating, seat heating, and the Memory package for the seats, steering column and exterior mirrors. Furthermore, the package includes 4-way lumbar support for driver and front passenger.

Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 Final Edition

The Final Edition of the AMG SLC 43 (combined fuel consumption: 8.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 185 g/km)1 emphasises the racy appearance of the performance roadster with the exclusive sun yellow paint finish and a host of high-gloss black elements, among other features. These include: front splitter, the fins of the air intakes and the wings, base of the centrally positioned star, trim element in the rear fascia, side mirror caps, and door handles. Matte black 5-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels (45.7 cm/18 inch) with yellow rim flange and tyres of size 235/40 R 18 at the front and 255/35 R 18 at the rear underscore the sporty character of the roadster.

The two-tone leather appointments in black/silver pearl with alpaca grey topstitching and seatbelts, as well as carbon-fibre look leather applications, provide visual highlights in the interior. The AMG Performance steering wheel with carbon-embossed leather in the upper and lower segment, as well as nappa leather in the grip area, features a crystal grey 12-o'clock marker and an additional 'AMG EDITION' badge on the steering-wheel trim. The AMG Final Edition of the SLC 43 has numerous comfort features from series production, including AIRSCARF neck-level heating, seat heating for driver and front passenger as well as the Memory package for the exterior mirror, seat and steering column settings.

Here the Final Edition models at a glance:

SLC 180 SLC 200 SLC 300 Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1595 1991 1991 2996 Rated output (kW/hp) 115/156 135/184 180/245 287/390 Rated torque (Nm) 250 300 370 520 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)² 7.9 (8.1) 7.0 (6.9) - (5.8) - (4.7) Top speed (km/h)² 226 (223) 240 (237) - (250) - (250) Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)1,2 6.3 6.7 7.0 8.1 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)1,2 144 153 161 185 Starting prices3 €41,536.95 €46,534.95 €52,633.70 €65,045.40

2 in brackets: automatic; 3 retail price in Germany incl. statutory VAT

A success story for over 20 years: Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC

After its launch in 1996, the SLK marked the start of a new era for the traditional Mercedes-Benz brand, and its roof design served as a model for many other open-top vehicles.

In January 2011, Mercedes-Benz presented the third model generation, currently still in production, which bears the in-house model code R 172. This series combines lightfooted sportiness with stylish comfort, and striking sports car design with absolute day-to-day suitability. From April 2016 the SLC appeared as a technically and visually optimised further evolution. The name change acknowledges the close relationship with the C-Class, with which the roadster shares many of its technical features. A resounding success: the model series has a worldwide community of fans, with sales of over 710,000 units since 1996.

The model history at a glance:

1994: Design studies in Turin and Paris

1996: World première of the SLK (R 170) at the Turin Motor Show.

2000: Comprehensive model update for the SLK

2004: World première of the second-generation SLK (R 171) at the Geneva Motor Show

2008: Model update for the second-generation SLK

2011: Third generation of the SLK (R 172)

2016: Model update for the third-generation model, renamed SLC

2019: Start of the Final Edition special models of the third generation