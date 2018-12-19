Sales launch for the new Mercedes-Benz GLE with six-cylinder diesel: The trendsetter is the first SUV in its class to meet Euro 6d

Stuttgart. The two diesel models of the new Mercedes‑B enz GLE which can now be ordered already comply with the coming Euro 6d emissions standard. The OM 656 six-cylinder diesel engine comes with 243 kW (330 hp) and 700 Nm of torque in the GLE 400 d 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 7.5-7.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 199-184 g/km)[1] and costs 76,100.50 euros[2]. The GLE 350 d 4MATIC with an output of 200 kW (272 hp) and 600 Nm of torque (combined fuel consumption: 7.5-6.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 198-184 g/km)1 is available from 69,496 euros2. Delivery of the first vehicles begins in spring of 2019.

Certification in accordance with the Euro 6d standard (RDE stage 2) not prescribed for new models until 1 January 2020 is possible due to measures including extended exhaust gas aftertreatment with an additional underbody SCR catalytic converter. Thanks to this enhanced technology the nitrogen oxide emissions drop to an average of 20 milligrams per kilometre in the case of the GLE 400 d 4MATIC, as shown by measurements in continuous operation of many thousands of kilometres. In individual journeys the values can also be considerably lower.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is not only exceptionally dynamic and more comfortable on the road, it is also more competent off the beaten track than ever before. Its exterior design exudes strength and charisma and at the same time sets a new aerodynamic best value in its segment with a c d value from 0.29. The interior is even more spacious, the second row of seats is electrically adjustable as an option and a third seat row is available on request. And the GLE will be full of innovations at launch. The new driver assistance systems further increase the level of active safety. The infotainment system has larger screens, and optionally comes with a full-colour head-up display with a resolution of 720 x 240 pixels and the MBUX interior assistant, which can recognise hand and arm movements and supports the driver's and front passenger's operating intentions.

The model range of the new GLE which can currently be ordered:

GLE 300 d 4MATIC GLE 350 d 4MATIC GLE 400 d 4MATIC GLE 450 4MATIC Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 2925 2925 2999 Rated output (kW/hp) 180/245 200/272 243/330 270/367 at rpm 4200 3.400-4.600 3600-4000 5500-6100 Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp) - - - 16/22 Rated torque (Nm) 500 600 700 500 at rpm 1600-2400 1200-3200 1200-3000 1600-4500 Add. torque from ECO Boost (Nm) - - - 250 Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) 6.4-6.1 7,5-6,9 7,5-7,0 9.4-8.3 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) 169-161 198-184 199-184 214-190 Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 7.2 6.9 5.8 5.7 Top speed (km/h) 225 230 240 250 Suggested retail price in Germany incl. 19% VAT (euros) 65.807,00 69.496,00 76,100.50 72.649,50

In the suspension range the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL (7735 euros) offers the synthesis of comfort, precision and dynamism, combined with unique off-road properties. This includes the fully active, electro-hydraulic suspension on a 48-volt basis; four DYNAMIC SELECT drive programmes including recovery mode, and depending on other equipment, ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the three-stage CURVE inclination function.

The trailer hitch (1,142.40 euros) is electrically foldable and retractable. With AIRMATIC, the GLE is permitted to tow 3.5 tonnes. And the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist (416.50 euros) provides support when reversing whilst operating with a car/trailer combination.

The ENERGIZING Package Plus (4,075.75 euros) offers particularly high levels of comfort. It bundles many of the premium equipment items, available separately, and includes multi-contour seats for driver and front passenger, seat climate control for driver and front passenger with seat heating and seat ventilation, the Warmth Comfort Package (for pleasant heat from all sides), the AIR-BALANCE Package (fragrancing, ionisation and cleaning the air) and six ENERGIZING Comfort programs as well as the ENERGIZING COACH for intelligent pre-selection of ENERGIZING Comfort programs that suit the driving situation and the driver's condition. Also on board: the ambient lighting with program-specific lighting moods.

Comfort and support while driving: Something for all purposes

The GLE takes another step toward autonomous driving with the Driving Assistance Package (2,296.70 euros). It provides support as the situation requires for adjusting speed, steering, changing lanes and even when there is a risk of collision. Components include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Speed Limit Assist, extended automatic restart on motorways, speed adjustment based on the route with End of Tailback Function, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Emergency Lane Function; Active Brake Assist, Cornering and Cross-Traffic Function, End of Tailback Emergency Brake Function, Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Function; PRE-SAFE® PLUS and Traffic Sign Assist. The Driving Assistance Package Plus (2,891.70 euros) offers the highest degree of comfort and safety. It additionally contains the Stop-and-Go Assist, which provides support when driving in traffic, and in cases of lateral collisions, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side can offer additional protection.

Little helpers with a great impact: The GLE thinks for you

The fully electric and adjustable second row of seats (1,428.00 euros) promises flexibility and comfort: the load compartment can be extended flexibly, and the rear seats can be positioned for individual comfort. Via the EASY-ENTRY entry and exit feature, electric adjustment also allows access to the 3rd seat row for 2 people (1,082.90 euros).

Adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1,457.75 euros) with individually controllable LEDs react quickly to the traffic situation. The functions include Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus (allows for dazzle-free permanent high beams); ULTRA RANGE Highbeam (increases the range to the permissible maximum); cornering light and active light function (optimally illuminates the field of vision depending on the driving situation); extended fog light, city light, country road mode, motorway mode and adverse weather light.

The adaptive windscreen wiper system MAGIC VISION CONTROL (464.10 euros) ensures the perfect view - even during wiping action. Heated channel flows integrated into the windscreen wipers are used. These spray the cleaning fluid onto the windscreen right in front of the heated wiper blades, exactly where it is needed.

MBUX as standard: The big experience on the interior

The command 'Hey Mercedes' launches the customised service that MBUX provides. Personal profiles, forecast functions as well as a WiFi hotspot completely redefine the term digital networking. As standard are the following:

the Widescreen Cockpit with flexible display options: The desired content can be positioned individually and the host of functions controlled intuitively thanks to touch technology. The hard-disc navigation with Live Traffic[3] and Car-to-X Communication are always on-board (whereby networked vehicles exchange safety-relevant data).

the Navigation Services 3 : The vehicle answers questions on your journey, tells you current fuel prices at your destination, the number of available parking spaces or the current weather.

the Vehicle Set-up App 3 : Settings can be changed and information called up remotely on the smartphone. This includes sending addresses to the navigation system or locking the doors.

Smartphone Integration: The mobile phone links up with the media system via Apple ® CarPlay ® and Android Auto ® . This allows direct access to the smartphone's most important applications. You can also use apps from third-party service providers such as Spotify quickly and easily.

Vehicle Monitoring 3 : If required, the smartphone allows you to see where the vehicle is located at any time and you can even determine what area the vehicle is allowed to enter. You will also immediately receive information on undesired vehicle movements.

the Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call System (with an unlimited term): Via a communications module with its own sim card, an emergency call is initiated when an accident is detected, and this can reduce the time it takes for the emergency services to arrive. The emergency call can also be initiated manually to organise help.

the communications module (LTE) for the use of Mercedes me connect services (with an unlimited term): It connects the vehicle with the internet. Two mobile phone antennas and an LTE-compatible SIM card ensure a fast connection.

for the use of Mercedes me connect services (with an unlimited term): It connects the vehicle with the internet. Two mobile phone antennas and an LTE-compatible SIM card ensure a fast connection. The Burmester® surround sound system (1,011.50 euros) ensures exceptional sound with 13 loud speakers and a total system output of 590 W. The Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system (5,831 euros) with 25 speakers and a total system output of 1,590 W offers an even better sound experience. Here the loudspeakers in the roof liner compose a three-dimensional sound.

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price in Germany, incl. 19% VAT

[3] Long-term use of these services requires registration on the Mercedes me Portal and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the user account. The services can then be used free of charge for three years and thereafter can be prolonged for a fee.