Winner of Sporthilfe "Club der Besten 2018" award receives her car: A smart forfour for the "Best of the Best": Kristina Vogel

02/07/2019 | 05:15am EST

Berlin. Kristina Vogel, two-time Olympic gold medal winner and eleven-time world champion in track cycling, received her new smart forfour prime yesterday (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 l/100 km, CO2 combined emissions: 123-122 g/km; figures for manual transmission) after being voted 'The Best of the Best 2018'. Germany's top athletes bestowed this title on her at their 'Sporthilfe Club der Besten' gathering at the Aldiana Club Costa del Sol in Spain in September 2018. The car has been tailored to Kristina Vogel's individual needs. The athlete received the keys to her new vehicle from Kirsten Ehrlich, head of smart Sales and Marketing, at the Berlin am Salzufer smart centre.

'I'm delighted with my new car. With the smart forfour I'll now be mobile around my home town of Erfurt and beyond. That means another bit of normality for me in my everyday life. My new companion is specially geared to my needs and makes driving much easier for me. Many thanks to smart,' said Kristina Vogel at the vehicle handover.

Kristina Vogel's new vehicle has a black/black paint finish. It is agile and great fun to drive, moving its occupants around town with an output of 66 kW (90 hp). It was specially modified in accordance with Kristina Vogel's needs by KADOMO, a company specialised in converting vehicles for disabled people.

Kristina Vogel is one of Germany's most successful athletes of recent years. The former track cyclist won a total of 21 national titles up to 2017. Her sporting career was crowned by two Olympic gold medals and eleven world championship titles. In 2018 she was paralysed in a tragic accident during training. On 18 February 2019 Kristina Vogel will be a guest at this year's Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

smart and top-class sport - inseparably linked for years now

smart has been a top partner of the annual 'Sporthilfe Club der Besten' (previously 'Champion des Jahres') event since 2000. Since 2015, the brand has also been a partner of the German Sports Help Foundation and supports sportspeople, especially up-and-coming youngsters, with particularly attractive offers to keep them mobile. The sponsorship offers top sportspeople excellent opportunities to succeed in modern competitive sports.

Germany's best athletes of a year meet up at the 'Sporthilfe Club der Besten' to spend a week recharging their batteries, having fun, doing sport and celebrating their successes together. The highlight is a vote among Germany's best athletes to choose the 'best of the best' from among their ranks.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:14:03 UTC
