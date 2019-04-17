Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Another big order in Poland: 50 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses for Wroclaw

04/17/2019 | 04:53am EDT

At the end of March 2019, Daimler Buses signed a contract for the supply of 50 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses to the city of Wroclaw.

The Citaro G articulated bus which is 18.13 metres long provides space for up to 140 passengers and is thus ideal for routes with a high volume of passengers. Equipped with particularly efficient Euro VI engines, the Citaro G offers transport companies superb economy. When calculated per passenger head both the purchase and maintenance costs for the Citaro G are particularly favourable and a low-floor design throughout, from the first to the last row of seats, provides for a high level of comfort and ensures a fast passenger throughflow. The jack-knife control system (ATC) which connects the front and rear sections of the bus also guarantees a high degree of stability and agility.

In the fleet of Wroclaw's transport company, there are already 60 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses from 2018 and a further 100 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses from 2008 and 2009. After signing a contract for 48 Mercedes-Benz city buses with the town of Gdansk in February 2019, this is already the second big order for Daimler Buses in Poland this year.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:52:01 UTC
