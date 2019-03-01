Log in
Daimler AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

BusStore Opening: pre-owned buses show in 2019

03/01/2019

With 160 touringcar and coaches with the brands Mercedes-Benz and Setra, BusStore opens the pre-owned season. The BusStore Opening took place on 22 and 23 February in Neu-Ulm. On 15 000 square meters mainly Mercedes-Benz and Setra Buses were presented and offered to international costumers. Among the in total 19 BusStore Centres and five partner Support Points in Europe, Neu-Ulm is the biggest Centre within the European used bus organisation.

Test drives are a matter of course during the pre-owned bus and coaches events from BusStore. Every visitor is given the opportunity to put the buses through their paces. Upon request, the buses can even be drive over the workshoppit so that the condition can be checked from the underside, too. For the test drives and technical questions of the customers, eight workshop mechanics and eleven sales advisors were on-hand to provide detailed information.

The concept of the event has also changed this year for the first time: Daimler Buses will no longer present as a big European show, rather it will turn towards organizing several local events. This new concept will allow the company to get closer to its bus customers.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 10:08:05 UTC
