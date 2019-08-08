Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's Magna trims sales forecast in trade war hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:43am EDT

(Reuters) - Canada's Magna International Inc trimmed its sales forecast for the second time this year, as weak global demand and the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions pushed down vehicle production in North America and Europe.

The roughly $200 million cut was not as bad as feared and the company's profit beat analysts' consensus forecasts, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 4% in trading before the bell in New York.

But the numbers were another sign of the pain the North American automotive industry is beginning to face from a series of major political shocks to its supply chains and cost base.

Automakers have warned that tariffs on metals and other items resulting from President Donald Trump's trade war with China will add billions of dollars in costs to vehicle production and assembly.

The European auto sector has also been struggling with worsening consumer sentiment as well as concerns over the potential fallout for demand and manufacturing of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Magna on Thursday said it now expects total sales of $38.9 billion to $41.1 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $39.1 billion to $41.3 billion.

"Given ... expectations by many for a guidance cut (similar to other suppliers during earnings season), we believe the bar was likely solidly cleared," Credit Suisse analysts said.

The company had previously cut its forecast in May, citing higher-than-expected costs in certain advanced driver assistance systems programs, lower anticipated sales from a transmission joint venture in China and a decline in vehicle production.

Magna - which assembles cars for BMW, Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover - also cut its forecast for light vehicle production volume in North America to 16.6 million from 16.7 million. For Europe, it was trimmed to 21.4 million from 21.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.59 per share, while analyst were expecting $1.53, according to IBES Refintiv data.

Brokerage TD Securities attributed the beat at the company's complete vehicles unit, which assembles and manufactures cars, to some one-off benefits.

Analysts at Credit Suisse also flagged a beat at the company's power and vision segment, that makes mirrors and lights, despite deteriorating conditions in China.

Total sales fell 1.5% to $10.13 billion in the latest quarter, with global light vehicle production down 6%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

By Arundhati Sarkar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAIMLER AG 0.28% 43.4 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.25% 64.41 Delayed Quote.3.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
08:43aCanada's Magna trims sales forecast in trade war hit
RE
08:35aPEBBLE BEACH CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE 201 : Driving premiere of the Mercedes-Benz SSK..
PU
08:20aPILOT PROJECT OF LAB1886 : chark now also in Berlin: deliveries directly to park..
PU
04:16aMERCEDES-BENZ CARS AND VANS AT THE 2 : on the way to an emission-free future
PU
04:15aPILOT PROJECT : Daimler Trucks is teaching trucks how to pay
PU
03:20aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Energy and Beijing Electric Vehicle start development pa..
PU
03:00aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Energy, Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. Start Second-Life B..
DJ
08/07DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz starts third quarter with double-digit growth
PU
08/07TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Further fine-tuning of the new all-electric Silver Arro..
PU
08/06Mercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 508 M
Net income 2019 4 580 M
Finance 2019 11 351 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 46 335 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 53,91  €
Last Close Price 43,76  €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-5.66%52 032
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.89%180 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.78%81 891
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.76%56 238
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 231
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.41%42 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group