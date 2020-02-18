Combining elegance with powerful performance: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé 0 02/18/2020 | 06:23pm EST Send by mail :

Affalterbach. An elegant and electrified coupé with superb agility and driving dynamics, a high-traction all-wheel drive vehicle offering exceptional everyday comfort: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (S) 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 11.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 263-262 g/km)[1] combines numerous vehicle personalities in one model. At the heart of the Performance SUV Coupé is the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, which has been electrified here with an EQ Boost starter-alternator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system to deliver a particularly immediate response at start-up. The base model delivers an output of 420 kW (571 hp), the S variant an impressive 450 kW (612 hp). Impressive agility is guaranteed by the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air-sprung suspension with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilisation on a 48-volt basis, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G 9-speed automatic transmission. The AMG-specific radiator grille visually accentuates the Coupé's membership of the AMG model family. And of course this versatile athlete still also offers all the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: a comprehensive range of safety features and effortlessly superior traction even on a damp or sandy surface and in winter road conditions. 'Our new GLE 63 Coupé rounds off our attractive portfolio in this segment. It meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity as well as excellent driving dynamics and agility. Thus, our latest Sports Utility Coupé (SUC) is an outstanding example of Performance Luxury made by AMG. In addition to that, even our GLE Coupé disposes of a 48 volt on-board electrical system connected with the EQ Boost starter-alternator which makes us drive the electrification of our model series in a consistent way', says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. Expressive, powerful and elegant: the exterior design The design idiom of the exterior is the embodiment of hallmark AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the Affalterbach model family is obvious at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille in high-gloss chrome. The stylish and striking coupé silhouette makes for a self-assured appearance, with design lines that clearly convey the passion for performance. As a typical feature of the Performance models, the front apron in a dynamic jet-wing design is painted in the vehicle colour and has black air intakes. Imposing powerdomes in the bonnet and the front splitter in silver chrome emphasise the sharper coupé design all round. The side skirts, exterior mirror housings and flared wheel arches are painted in the vehicle colour, and seamlessly blend into the muscular overall look. The base model is shod with 21-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard, while the S variant comes with 22-inch wheels ex factory. Other wheel variants with diameters from 21 to 22 inches are optionally available. The newly designed rear apron with AMG-specific details such as a striking diffuser in black and a trim strip in silver chrome visually accentuate the vehicle's width. The special AMG exhaust system with two rectangular high-gloss chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements completes the sportily dominant look - the tailpipe trim elements on the S variant are visually differentiated by a characteristic fluted effect. Further individualisation options are available in the AMG Night Package. This includes heat-insulating, dark-tinted windows and also the front splitter, front and rear apron trim, inserts in the side skirts, mirror caps and window frames in dignified black. In addition, the twin tailpipe trim elements are finished in elegant high-gloss black. Progressive, elegant and aesthetic: the interior design The typical look and feel of the brand is continued in the high-quality interior of the GLE 63 Coupé, which is characterised by a resolutely sporty ambience with a dynamic and exclusive flair. The AMG seats are upholstered in nappa leather, provide optimum lateral support and have an AMG-specific seat pattern layout with an 'AMG' badge in the front backrests. Other leather variants are optionally available. The S variant is further identified by its grey seat belts and contrasting topstitching in the seats in silver grey. Individually adjustable ambient lighting comes as standard. AMG-specific interior appointments and controls lend the cockpit a hallmark AMG atmosphere and support agile, precise handling. The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles impresses with its optimum driver-oriented ergonomic design. In the base model the steering wheel rim is lined in black nappa leather, and in the S variant in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, in each case with a black 12-o'clock marking. As a further option, there are the AMG steering wheel buttons for particularly fast setting of dynamically relevant parameters. The centre console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the 3-stage ESP®, the manual transmission mode, the Adaptive Damping System, the optional AMG Performance exhaust system and the vehicle level. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with 'AMG' lettering accentuate the sporty look. A wide range of high-quality interior trim elements is available for further individualisation of the interior. AMG trim elements in carbon fibre lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior. Continuation of electrification: the EQ Boost starter-alternator in the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in the new GLE 63 Coupé is fitted in both output variants (420 kW/571 hp and 450 kW/612 hp) with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator. It combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor compactly integrated between the engine and the transmission. The additional 16 kW (22 hp) of output plus 250 Nm of torque which can be called upon temporarily not only enable more spontaneous moving-off characteristics. This is because moreover, this innovative component supplies the 48-volt on-board electrical system, is used as a power generator and also performs hybrid functions. These include boost, recuperate, load point shift and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function. The AMG 4.0-litre V8 engine works with the well-proven twin turbocharging, where the two exhaust-gas turbochargers are arranged not on the exterior, but between the cylinder banks. The advantages of the 'hot inside V' are the compact engine design and the immediate response of the exhaust-gas turbochargers. These are implemented using twin-scroll technology to make optimum use of the exhaust gas flow and improve the response even further. The intelligent AMG Cylinder Management system For increased efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with cylinder deactivation. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption. When the driver has selected the 'Comfort' drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1000 to 3250 rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the passengers do not have to relinquish any comfort. In the more powerful S variant, the eight-cylinder has active engine mounts. They resolve the conflicting aims of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort, and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics, by steplessly and quickly adapting their rigidity to the respective driving conditions. Agile and exact: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilisation The AMG-specific configuration for high vehicle dynamics is greatly assisted by the active roll stabilisation system ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL on a 48-volt basis. This precisely compensates body movements. The result is that even in sporty situations near the limits, the handling remains precisely controllable and extremely direct. The system uses two independently operating, electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axles, each with an integrated planetary gear. This means that the stabilisation system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise tuning of the cornering and load cycle properties. In addition, it increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line because stimuli by one-sided road bumps are balanced out, for example. Body movements can be actively and optimally adapted to the driving status, which intensifies the driving experience. Another benefit compared with the usual hydraulic-based systems is the significantly faster response. The AMG control system can adapt the driving status to the conditions within milliseconds. A further aspect is the low weight of the components compared with hydraulic solutions. Driving pleasure to the power of seven: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT and AMG DYNAMICS The seven DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, RACE (exclusive to the S variant of the GLE 63 Coupé), Trail and Sand allow a very varied driving experience with a wide spread between maximum comfort and agile sportiness. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. 'Comfort': comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

'Sport': sporty characteristics thanks to more agile response to accelerator pedal commands, shorter shift times, earlier and more precise downshifts owing to double-declutching. More dynamic suspension setup.

'Sport+': extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, double-declutching on downshifts and targeted torque interventions on upshifts with cylinder deactivation for optimised shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

'Individual': individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system. In addition, the gliding function is available in the 'Reduced' and 'Moderate' drive settings.

'RACE' (exclusive to the S variant): the 'RACE' drive program is designed for highly dynamic driving on closed race circuits. In this program, all of the parameters are configured for maximum performance.

'Trail': safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground by adjusting the throttle response, force distribution and the suspension. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 70 km/h the suspension is automatically lowered again.

'Sand': the adjustments to the suspension and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are made for sporty driving on loose, sandy surfaces. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 70 km/h the suspension is automatically lowered again. The drive programs are linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control, which means that the handling characteristics can be even more closely matched with different requirements and driving conditions. Behind the umbrella term AMG DYNAMICS are the agility functions 'Basic', 'Advanced', 'Pro' and 'Master', whose functions are automatically selected by the respective drive program. The further 'Traction' and 'Slide' levels come into effect in the Off-Road 'Trail' and 'Sand' drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated. Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine and suspension or the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP®, are intelligently adapted according to the drive program. The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The 'Master' mode stored in the RACE drive program ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential to optimum effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, electronically controlled rear axle locking differential or brake force distribution of the all-wheel drive system. Irrespective of the drive program, the driver can use the buttons in the centre console or the steering wheel buttons to directly select manual transmission mode, the favoured suspension level and also the exhaust system, for instance. Precise and fast: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission The SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder engine in the GLE 63 Coupé. The systematic further development of hardware and software has made it possible to further optimise the reaction times. This means that automatic and manual shift commands can be implemented more quickly than ever before. Various reinforcement measures also ensure durability and performance with the high torque generated by the V8 engine. The extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts and delivers an especially emotive gearshifting experience thanks to the double-declutching function. Gear changes are performed with no interruption in tractive power. Dynamic acceleration and very short shift times are just as available as a fuel-efficient driving style ‑ depending on the selected mode. Highlights of the transmission: adaptation of the shift characteristics to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program

in manual mode 'M' the transmission responds directly to manual shift commands by the driver -

the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly

the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly the temporary M mode allows an immediate change to manual mode 'M' - merely by using the shift paddles

automatic double-declutching function when downshifting: this effect is automatically active in the drive programs 'Sport', 'Sport+' and 'RACE' (exclusive to the S variant)

the ECO start/stop function is automatically active in the 'Comfort' drive program

the 'gliding' function can be individually activated in 'Individual' mode Even sportier: the air suspension with continuous damping adjustment The standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension and the adaptive damping adjustment ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) configured for the characteristics of an SUV combine outstanding agility and excellent vehicle dynamics with maximum traction and superb day-to-day comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three stages - 'Comfort', 'Sport' and 'Sport+', allowing a much more obvious distinction between high long-distance comfort and sporty vehicle dynamics. Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling, the new GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé maintains a constant ride height irrespective of the vehicle load. This can be adjusted depending on the driving mode, or manually using a rocker switch in the centre console. In the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs 'Sport', 'Sport+' and 'RACE' (S variant only), the vehicle level is lowered. In the 'Comfort' program, the vehicle is lowered at speeds of 120 km/h or above, and raised back to normal level when the speed falls below 70 km/h. This reduces aerodynamic drag and therefore fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability is improved thanks to a lower centre of gravity. In the drive programs 'Trail' and 'Sand', the suspension is raised to increase ground clearance on poor surfaces, and automatically lowered to normal level when the speed reaches 70 km/h. This function can also be controlled using the rocker switch. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution The performance-oriented all-wheel drive system continuously ensures the best possible ratio of dynamism, traction and efficiency. An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration. The influencing factors for torque distribution are not only the driving speed, the lateral and longitudinal acceleration and the steering angle, but also the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels and the gear selected. The all-wheel drive is controlled depending on the selected stage of the 3-stage Electronic Stability Program ESP® - from sporty with a focus on safety to highly dynamic. The 4ETS dynamic handling control system further enhances handling safety and agility, in particular on slippery surfaces or on surfaces with different friction coefficients. It uses brake interventions to keep individual driven wheels from spinning when starting off or accelerating. At the same time the differential locking effect enables the drive torque to be shifted to the wheels that are not spinning. The electronic rear axle locking differential - for even more dynamic appeal To further improve traction and dynamism, the GLE 63 Coupé and GLE 63 S Coupé feature an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The slip is thus suppressed on the inner wheel on bends, ensuring optimum grip and maximum handling safety. The driver is therefore able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the locking differential also improves traction when accelerating from a standstill. Standing firm: the AMG high-performance brake systems In line with the high output values and their associated performance, the new GLE 63 Coupé models have a large-dimensioned high-performance brake system with 6-piston fixed brake callipers and 400 x 38 mm brake discs at the front, plus single-piston floating brake callipers and 370 x 32 mm discs at the rear. The S variant is characterised by red brake callipers, while the base variant has grey brake callipers. As an option a high-performance ceramic brake system with bronze-coloured 6-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating brake callipers at the rear can be ordered, saving weight compared with the compound discs and thus reducing the unsprung masses. Further advantages are their high overall and fading stability under high stress. The brake system also scores highly with a long operating life and particularly fast responses. Direct and immediate: AMG speed-sensitive sports steering The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its precise feedback thanks to the AMG-specific rack-and-pinion steering with a variable ratio. The steering assistance is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. The configuration in 'Basic' and 'Advanced' is comfort-oriented. In 'Pro' and 'Master', a configuration is programmed that supports a sporty driving style and ensures more road feedback. With AMG-specific displays: the MBUX infotainment system The innovative MBUX control and display concept is a standard feature of the GLE 63 Coupé, creating an even closer bond between the vehicle, driver and passengers. At the same time, the latest version of the infotainment system contributes to the great day-to-day practicality. Emotive displays such as the particularly striking Supersport mode with a central rev counter and 3D-look scales lend visual depth to the instrument and accentuate the exclusivity. The 'Supersport' view provides extensive additional information specific to AMG, such as a prompt borrowed from motorsport to shift up in manual transmission mode, a feature known as 'Shiftlight'. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays: Gear display ‑ with yellow 'M' symbol in manual mode

Warm-Up menu ‑ engine and transmission oil temperature

Set-Up menu ‑ AMG DYNAMIC SELECT settings

G-Meter - longitudinal and lateral acceleration forces

RACETIMER - stopwatch, lap and sector times

Engine data - output and torque, engine oil and transmission oil temperature The newly designed visualisations in the multimedia display enable further vehicle functions to be experienced even better, e.g. with an animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems, and the drive programs. When the AMG-specific DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs 'Trail' and 'Sand' are activated, off-road-specific settings such as gradient, incline and differential lock can be selected in the instrument cluster and appear in the media display. Increased comfort is assured by the optional ENERGIZING package Plus. It bundles many of the premium equipment items and includes multi-contour seats for driver and front passenger, seat climate control for driver and front passenger (with seat heating and seat ventilation), the Warmth Comfort Package, the AIR-BALANCE Package (fragrancing incl. AMG-specific fragrance #63, ionisation and air purification) and six ENERGIZING Comfort programmes as well as the ENERGIZING COACH for intelligent pre-selection of ENERGIZING Comfort programmes to suit the driving situation as well as the driver's physical well-being and frame of mind. Technical data at a glance Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé Engine 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm + 16 kW (22 hp) from EQ Boost starter-alternator 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm + 16 kW (22 hp) from EQ Boost starter-alternator Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Combined

fuel consumption 11.5 l/100 km* 11.5 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 262 g/km* 263 g/km* Efficiency class E E Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 250 km/h** 280 km/h*** * The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

** electronically limited, with optional AMG Drivers Package 280 km/h

*** electronically limited

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Attachments Original document

