Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/29 02:06:00 am
30.58 EUR   +0.56%
01:47aDAIMLER : 1Q Net Profit Fell Sharply, Revenue Declined
DJ
01:23aIR RELEASE : Daimler reports first-quarter 2020 results
PU
01:23aDAIMLER : reports first-quarter 2020 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 1Q Net Profit Fell Sharply, Revenue Declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:47am EDT

By Kim Richters

Daimler AG said Wednesday that profit for the first quarter of the year fell significantly, and that revenue also declined.

Aftertax profit for the quarter fell to 168 million euros ($182.1 million) from EUR2.15 billion a year earlier, the German premium car maker said.

Net profit attributable to the group's shareholders was EUR94 million, compared with EUR2.10 billion.

Revenue fell 6% to EUR37.22 billion.

As reported last week, Daimler's first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes fell to EUR617 million from EUR2.80 billion the prior year. Adjusted EBIT dropped to EUR719 million from EUR2.31 billion.

Daimler said last week that it expected revenue, EBIT as well as industrial free cash flow to drop this year and warned that the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand, supply chains and vehicle production can't be assessed in full detail at this stage.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:47aDAIMLER : 1Q Net Profit Fell Sharply, Revenue Declined
DJ
01:23aIR RELEASE : Daimler reports first-quarter 2020 results
PU
01:23aDAIMLER : reports first-quarter 2020 results
PU
04/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gives up on Embraer, Apple postpones iPhone produ..
04/27DAIMLER AG : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/24DAIMLER AG : quaterly earnings release
04/24DAIMLER AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
04/23Auto Makers' Earnings Hit by Pandemic -- At A Glance
DJ
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings season is at full throttle
04/23DAIMLER AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 148 B
EBIT 2020 2 278 M
Net income 2020 630 M
Finance 2020 9 839 M
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 6,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 32 534 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,24  €
Last Close Price 30,41  €
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-38.40%35 263
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%172 687
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.50%69 958
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.48%40 821
BMW AG-28.07%35 971
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.66%32 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group