Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/28 11:35:02 am
48.925 EUR   +1.30%
02:38pDAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
06/29DAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
06/28DAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

Valtteri finishes third with Lewis in fifth in the heat of Austria

  • Valtteri came home in P3 to score his third podium at the Austrian GP in his 50th race for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.
  • Lewis crossed the line in P5
  • Lewis (197 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 31 points from Valtteri (166 points)
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (363 points) lead Ferrari (228 points) by 135 points in the Constructors' Championship
  • Rights-free imagery from today is available on our media site

Driver

Chassis No.

Grid

Result

Fastest Lap

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

P3

P3

1:08.565

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/04

P4

P5

1:08.050

Strategy

Start

Stop 1

No. 77

Medium

Hard (21)

No. 44

Medium

Hard (30)

Valtteri Bottas

I think we made the most of it today. We expected this race to be tricky, but it turned out to be even more difficult than we predicted. We had to do lots of lifting and coasting and couldn't use all engines modes to keep the engine from overheating. So, we couldn't really race properly, and I had to manage temperatures for the majority of the race. It made both defending and attacking very difficult. But you have to look at the positives - I got some good points out of this weekend and I don't think there was much difference in terms of race pace. So, it isn't all bad. We'll investigate and hopefully come back stronger at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton

It wasn't the easiest day, we knew already before the race started that we might be in trouble here. Overheating proved to be a fairly big issue for us today. I think we had good pace, the car felt good, but we just couldn't race due to the overheating. It seemed to be a limitation of our car this weekend and the other cars didn't seem to struggle quite as much as we did, so we'll have to look into this and try to fix it. There's going to be more hot races coming up like Budapest, so we'll need to get on top of this, otherwise it could be a difficult few races for us. I also damaged my front wing on the kerb, so we had to change it, which cost us a bit of time as well. It's just one of those bad days in the office, but at least I still got some good points with fifth place.

Toto Wolff

From a fan's perspective, this was a really exciting race to watch; however, from our team's perspective it was a difficult day. We said before the race that the high temperatures will be a huge challenge for us and that turned out to be true. Our Achilles heel was exposed, with both drivers struggling with overheating in these incredibly warm temperatures. We had to open up the bodywork all the way, turn down the engine and had to do lifting and coasting for long stretches. So, we couldn't really race with our car today, neither attack nor defend, we were just trying to keep it alive and cooling it properly. On a more positive note, though, we still scored a good haul of points and managed to put in some decent lap times despite these limitations. However, it's clear that we have to fix our cooling problems for the coming hot European races. As we say, the bad days are the ones when we learn the most to come back stronger. And we'll be looking to do just that at the next race at Silverstone.

Andrew Shovlin

It was good to see Honda get their first win since coming back into the sport; they have worked so hard for it, so hopefully they can enjoy the moment. For us it was an incredibly tough afternoon, we were on the limit with cooling all race. We knew this was our Achilles heel and the combination of ambient temperature and altitude were just too much for us to fight today. Valtteri did a good job to get on the podium, he was having to manage a lot whilst racing today and we had to give up a lot of performance to keep things cool, so we're happy that he got some reward. Lewis was in the same situation as Valtteri with temperatures and he was having to having to manage from start to finish. He was keeping his tyres in good shape but unfortunately his front wing flap broke on the kerb at turn 10 on lap 27 and we were losing too much time so stopped for a new nose and the Hard tyre. It was a shame to lose the place to Vettel right on the end, but it was just a consequence of all the issues we were having to deal with. Whilst temperatures were the headline item for us today, we weren't particularly quick even in Qualifying, so no doubt there are a few areas that we need to investigate and improve. We're looking forward to Silverstone, the car should work better there so hopefully we can get back to fighting at the front.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 18:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
02:38pDAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
06/29DAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
06/28DAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
06/28ChargePoint teams up with MVV Energie to expand in Germany
RE
06/28MERCEDES-BENZ SSKL AVUS RACING CAR W : Jewels at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
PU
06/28NEW RECORD AT THE MERCEDES-BENZ MUSE : Who will be number 10,000,000?
PU
06/28VOLVO : Geely plans to retain stake in Swedish truckmaker Volvo - source
RE
06/27SILVRETTA CLASSIC RALLYE MONTAFON 20 : Mercedes-Benz “EVO II” with a..
PU
06/27DAIMLER : MBFW Berlin 2019 – experience the opening show with upcoming tal..
PU
06/27BIG CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY DAY 2019 A : Fun, games and excitement for all and in ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 11 026 M
Net income 2019 7 613 M
Finance 2019 14 582 M
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
P/E ratio 2020 6,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 52 342 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 57,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG6.57%59 530
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%202 277
VOLKSWAGEN6.69%85 489
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.19%54 651
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 050
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.54%46 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About