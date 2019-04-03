Log in
Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
04/03 01:17:13 pm
55.68 EUR   +1.33%
DAIMLER : 2019 Bahrain In-Season Test, Day 2
PU
12:07pDAIMLER : SUV model for Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant
PU
11:38aDAIMLER : opens Mercedes-Benz plant in Moscow region
RE
Daimler : 2019 Bahrain In-Season Test, Day 2

04/03/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

George Russell tops the timesheets on the second and final day of the Bahrain in-season test

Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Driver: George Russell

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Circuit Length: 5.412 km

Laps Completed: 101

Distance Covered: 547 km

Best Lap Time: 1:29.029

George Russell was driving the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ on the second day of the Bahrain in-season test, completing 101 laps and setting the fastest time of the day.

  • Today's programme focused on aero data collection and set-up work
  • Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 1,607 km today
  • Rights-free imagery of the day is available for download on our media site

George Russell

Timings don't mean a lot in testing; however, it's always a special experience to be on top of the timesheets. We had a very productive day today, the team learned a lot of things to help them progress. Driving a different car than usual, I personally also learned a lot which I can take back to further improve my driving.

Andrew Shovlin

It's been great to have George back in our car for the day and many thanks to Williams for allowing it. He did an excellent job today, the way he goes about testing and his consistency and feedback would make you think he has a couple of seasons of F1 under his belt, not just two races. The morning had been successful, we had a packed programme due to the rain yesterday but were getting through the items very well. Unfortunately, at lunch we spotted a small water leak that wasn't a quick fix which delayed our afternoon programme quite considerably. Whilst we couldn't complete all our test items, we've done the important bits and we leave here with more information and understanding of the car and tyres and we've managed to test some developments that we plan to roll out over the next few races.

Position

Driver

Team

Best Lap Time

Laps Completed

1

George Russell (63)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

1:29.029

101

2

Sergio Perez (11)

Racing Point

1:29.095

61

3

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Ferrari

1:29.319

103

4

Carlos Sainz (55)

McLaren

1:29.795

21

5

Daniil Kvyat (26)

Toro Rosso (Pirelli-Test)

1:29.911

111

6

Mick Schumacher (36)

Alfa Romeo

1:29.998

70

7

Alex Albon (23)

Toro Rosso

1:30.037

143

8

Lance Stroll (18)

Racing Point

1:30.049

35

9

Dan Ticktum (24)

Red Bull

1:30.856

135

10

Romain Grosjean (8)

Haas

1:30.903

87

11

Fernando Alonso (14)

McLaren (Pirelli-Test)

1:31.006

69

12

Pietro Fittipaldi (51)

Haas

1:31.209

48

13

Lando Norris (4)

McLaren

1:31.303

72

14

Jack Aitken (45)

Renault

1:31.500

103

15

Nicholas Latifi (40)

Williams

1:32.198

100

16

Carlos Sainz (55)

McLaren (Pirelli-Test)

1:32.269

60

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:51:07 UTC
