Daimler : 2019 Bahrain In-Season Test, Day 2

George Russell tops the timesheets on the second and final day of the Bahrain in-season test
Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2019
Driver: George Russell
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Circuit Length: 5.412 km
Laps Completed: 101
Distance Covered: 547 km
Best Lap Time: 1:29.029
George Russell was driving the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ on the second day of the Bahrain in-season test, completing 101 laps and setting the fastest time of the day.
Today's programme focused on aero data collection and set-up work
Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 1,607 km today
George Russell
Timings don't mean a lot in testing; however, it's always a special experience to be on top of the timesheets. We had a very productive day today, the team learned a lot of things to help them progress. Driving a different car than usual, I personally also learned a lot which I can take back to further improve my driving.
Andrew Shovlin
It's been great to have George back in our car for the day and many thanks to Williams for allowing it. He did an excellent job today, the way he goes about testing and his consistency and feedback would make you think he has a couple of seasons of F1 under his belt, not just two races. The morning had been successful, we had a packed programme due to the rain yesterday but were getting through the items very well. Unfortunately, at lunch we spotted a small water leak that wasn't a quick fix which delayed our afternoon programme quite considerably. Whilst we couldn't complete all our test items, we've done the important bits and we leave here with more information and understanding of the car and tyres and we've managed to test some developments that we plan to roll out over the next few races.
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Best Lap Time
|
Laps Completed
|
1
|
George Russell (63)
|
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
|
1:29.029
|
101
|
2
|
Sergio Perez (11)
|
Racing Point
|
1:29.095
|
61
|
3
|
Sebastian Vettel (5)
|
Ferrari
|
1:29.319
|
103
|
4
|
Carlos Sainz (55)
|
McLaren
|
1:29.795
|
21
|
5
|
Daniil Kvyat (26)
|
Toro Rosso (Pirelli-Test)
|
1:29.911
|
111
|
6
|
Mick Schumacher (36)
|
Alfa Romeo
|
1:29.998
|
70
|
7
|
Alex Albon (23)
|
Toro Rosso
|
1:30.037
|
143
|
8
|
Lance Stroll (18)
|
Racing Point
|
1:30.049
|
35
|
9
|
Dan Ticktum (24)
|
Red Bull
|
1:30.856
|
135
|
10
|
Romain Grosjean (8)
|
Haas
|
1:30.903
|
87
|
11
|
Fernando Alonso (14)
|
McLaren (Pirelli-Test)
|
1:31.006
|
69
|
12
|
Pietro Fittipaldi (51)
|
Haas
|
1:31.209
|
48
|
13
|
Lando Norris (4)
|
McLaren
|
1:31.303
|
72
|
14
|
Jack Aitken (45)
|
Renault
|
1:31.500
|
103
|
15
|
Nicholas Latifi (40)
|
Williams
|
1:32.198
|
100
|
16
|
Carlos Sainz (55)
|
McLaren (Pirelli-Test)
|
1:32.269
|
60
