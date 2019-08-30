Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport gear up for a fight at Spa-Francorchamps

  • Valtteri finished the morning session in P5 with Lewis in P6
  • Both drivers ran the Medium tyres in FP1
  • Valtteri completed the afternoon session in P3 with Lewis in P4
  • Both drivers ran the Medium and the Soft compounds in FP2, setting their best times on the Softs

Driver

Chassis No.

FP1

FP2

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

25 Laps

1:45.882

P5

Medium,

Medium

28 Laps

1:44.969

P3

Medium,

Soft

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/04

16 Laps

1:45.973

P6

Medium,

Medium

26 Laps

1:45.015

P4

Medium,

Soft

Valtteri Bottas

It's nice to be back in the car especially on a track like this, I had fun out there today. We got through our programme as planned, finding small gains as the day went on; it was pretty much business at usual on Friday. We always knew coming here that Ferrari and Red Bull would be quick on this track, but Ferrari have been particularly strong on the straights today. We'll push hard overnight, trying to find every bit of performance we can for tomorrow. We need to make a big step if we want to battle with them, but at least we made some decent gains from FP1 to FP2.

Lewis Hamilton

It was obviously not a great start for us in FP1, we had a problem with the throttle pedal, I basically lost power and was idling. I managed to fix it with a couple of switch changes and got the car back to the garage, but when I went out we had another issue. It was a bit of a mess, but we got some laps in towards the end. We made some changes for FP2 and the car was feeling a lot better, but we still have work to do tonight. The Ferraris are particularly strong in the first sector, we gain some time back in the middle, and I think it looks quite close between us in sector three. They have been strong on the straights all year long, so I had a feeling this weekend might work really well for them. We will have to find a way to apply the pressure this weekend, if we don't have it on pure pace.

James Allison

We made some progress with the car across the two sessions but we have more to do in order to be competitive tomorrow and on Sunday, because we looked a little off the pace in both the low and the high fuel running today. The car balance was a bit too much towards understeer this morning and the track surface here is quite a rough asphalt, which makes it pretty demanding on the tyres if you don't have the car's balance correct. That hurts on both the single lap and the long runs because you can't keep the goodness in the tyres if the balance isn't there. It will be small changes that we're looking for but there's nevertheless some work to do overnight if we want to pick up where we left off before the summer break.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:42pDAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Friday
PU
05:16aDAIMLER : No surprises with Charterway "Rent&Buy"
PU
03:30aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03:26aDAIMLER : Brand encounter instead of exhibition – entirely new trade fair ..
PU
01:26aSK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
RE
01:25aSK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
RE
01:20aJACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in Chi..
RE
08/29DAIMLER : Mercedes confirms Valtteri Bottas for 2020
PU
08/29DAIMLER : Ten years of sharing – and many new ideas for the future
PU
08/29MERCEDES-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ AVAILABL : Powerful SUV trendsetter can now be order..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 650 M
Net income 2019 4 511 M
Finance 2019 11 758 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 44 917 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 52,61  €
Last Close Price 41,99  €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-8.55%49 682
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.49%181 874
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.58%81 000
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 697
BMW AG-14.89%42 994
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.79%40 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group