Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/30 11:35:21 am
42.705 EUR   +1.71%
03:52pDAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
05:45aTruck Makers Apply the Brakes
DJ
08/30DAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Friday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

Double podium for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport at Spa-Francorchamps

  • Lewis finished the Belgian Grand Prix in P2 after starting third
  • Valtteri came home in P3, thus completing a double podium for the team
  • Today's result marks the 200th podium place for Mercedes in Formula One as well as Valtteri's 50th points finish for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
  • Lewis (268 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 65 points from Valtteri (203 points)
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (471 points) lead Ferrari (326 points) by 145 points in the Constructors' Championship
  • Rights-free imagery from today is available on our media site

Driver

Chassis No.

Grid

Result

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/04

P3

P2

1:46.580

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

P4

P3

1:46.465

Strategy

Start

Stop 1

No. 44

Soft

Medium (22)

No. 77

Soft

Medium (23)

Lewis Hamilton

It's been a very difficult weekend for everyone in motorsport and today I raced with Anthoine in my thoughts. In general, it's been a wobbly weekend but to have a solid Qualifying and then a solid race today, I'm really happy. Of course, you always want to win on a race day, but I gave it absolutely everything I had. Ferrari were a very strong force but for us to be that close at the end means there are plenty of positives to take. I'm happy for Charles, he did a fantastic job all weekend so congratulations to him. We've got a lot work to do to try to catch up to Ferrari on the straights in the next four days, but if anyone can do it it's this team. Hopefully we can have another close race next weekend in Monza.

Valtteri Bottas

It's been a tough weekend for everyone after yesterday's sad news. I was trying as hard as I could out there but not many opportunities came my way. The race pace felt OK, but Ferrari were stronger on the straights as we expected. I was maybe lacking a bit at the end of the first stint with tyre drop off but the second stint was strong. However, there was no other opportunity for me to attack before the end of the race, so we decided to save the engine and the gearbox. Spa has normally been a difficult track for me, but we made up a position with better strategy and I actually think this has been my best performance here. Now we look to Monza where we expect Ferrari to be quick again, but we'll push hard to fight them.

Toto Wolff

Overall, this was a weekend of damage limitation for us in terms of the championships, so we can be satisfied to come away with a double podium finish and two strong drives from Lewis and Valtteri. We had a quick race car this afternoon, pulling back lots of time through the second sector as the tyres degraded, but you could see the straight line speed of our competitors - even with the DRS and the tow, we didn't really have enough of a speed delta to put them under pressure lap after lap. When you finish so close to P1, of course you look back at what you could have done better - perhaps the optimum stop lap for Lewis would have been one earlier, but it's a lot easier to make that call with hindsight. Of course, the big picture this weekend is a different one - a talented young man lost his life yesterday and that has overshadowed everything. We must continue to remember him and hold Anthoine's memory high - today was Charles' well-deserved maiden F1 victory, and they were close friends, so everything happens for a reason.

James Allison

We'd hoped for better but it would be churlish not to be happy with a very solid second and third place and all the points that they bring for us. Charles was out of touch yesterday in Qualifying and, although it looked for a short while as if we would have him in our clutches today, he was just a bit too good over the race for us over the race distance. There were a lot of reasons to be happy about our car performance today: it ran nicely on its tyres, with less degradation than our major competitors and performed strongly through the corners. So, looking forward from here to the circuits that are ahead of us, Monza is not going to be an easy one but the tracks after that we can look forward with a degree of confidence.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 19:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
03:52pDAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
05:45aTruck Makers Apply the Brakes
DJ
08/30DAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Friday
PU
08/30DAIMLER : No surprises with Charterway "Rent&Buy"
PU
08/30DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/30DAIMLER : Brand encounter instead of exhibition – entirely new trade fair ..
PU
08/30SK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
RE
08/30SK Innovation fuels LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
RE
08/30JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in Chi..
RE
08/29DAIMLER : Mercedes confirms Valtteri Bottas for 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 650 M
Net income 2019 4 511 M
Finance 2019 11 758 M
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 9,75x
P/E ratio 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 45 687 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 52,61  €
Last Close Price 42,79  €
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-6.98%50 250
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.62%184 228
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.17%81 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.88%52 954
BMW AG-13.99%43 342
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-9.88%41 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group