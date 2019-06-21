Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 French Grand Prix - Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport tops the timesheets in the South of France

  • Lewis finished the morning session in P1, with Valtteri close behind in P2
  • Valtteri ended the afternoon session with the fastest time with Lewis in P2

Driver

Chassis No.

FP1

FP2

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

20 Laps

1:32.807

P2

Soft,

Soft

34 Laps

1:30.937

P1

Medium,

Soft

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/04

21 Laps

1:32.738

P1

Soft,

Soft

25 Laps

1:31.361

P2

Medium,

Soft

Valtteri Bottas

It was not easy in the beginning; everyone struggled in the morning because the track was much more slippery than usual. But the track ramped up quickly, I could feel big gains on a lap-by-lap basis, especially in the corners. The more the track improved, the better the balance of the car felt. Despite the balance issues, the car was quick out of the box which is always a good start. We've made good changes between the sessions and I felt much more comfortable in FP2, which is why the lap time was better. It's really warm out there, and it will only get warmer, so tyres are going to be on the limit, especially on Sunday. We still struggle with the balance over the course of the entire lap, so we'll have a good look at the data tonight to see what we can improve for tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton

It's been very hot today, but we got through most of the programme. It's been a bit difficult with the balance of the car; maybe that's to do with the new tarmac they have here and the high temperatures, I think the track reached 55 to 60 degrees today. In general, the car pace is really good, we just have to fine-tune the balance. I didn't do a very good FP2 lap, I had a big snap into Turn 3 which I thought was a good catch, but ultimately I had a small issue with the Power Unit afterwards and had to come to the garage. Otherwise it's been a smooth day with no major problems.

Andrew Shovlin

It's been an interesting day from the point of view of the tyres and the car performance. All the cornering regions of the circuit have been recently resurfaced and it was clear that the Soft tyre was suffering quite badly on the new tarmac. Our pace looked pretty good, but the balance was really messy due to poor grip from the rear tyres. We made some changes over the break to help calm the car down and both drivers felt it was better in the afternoon. Valtteri had a clean session, his pace on low fuel was good and the long run was consistent. Lewis was finding it a bit harder to get the balance of the car in the right place and he made a mistake on his Soft tyre run. We would have continued on that tyre, but we detected a misfire shortly after and brought the car in to investigate. We were able to get back out to do some long run work after fixing the issue and the car looked to be working well for Lewis on race fuel. We have a bit of work to do tonight to see if we can further improve the rear end, but we seem to have a decent car to work with. So, overall we are quite happy.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:30pDAIMLER : 2019 French Grand Prix - Friday
PU
09:35aCUSTOMER RACING : Premiere at 24h race Nürburgring: The new Mercedes-AMG GT3: Na..
PU
09:05aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/19South Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power's U.S. initial quality survey
RE
06/19TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Preparations for the classic in the ‘Green Hell' ..
PU
06/19TWO FULLY-ELECTRIC MERCEDES-BENZ TRU : Camion Transport and Migros test the eAct..
PU
06/18Nvidia boosts self-driving AI business with Volvo trucks deal
RE
06/18DAIMLER : 2019 French Grand Prix - Preview
PU
06/18MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSIC : 125 Years of Motorsports with Mercedes-Benz – News..
PU
06/18THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE INVITES : #createthenew: Save the date: the me Conv..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 539 M
Net income 2019 8 003 M
Finance 2019 15 398 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 6,58
P/E ratio 2020 6,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 52 636 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,2 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG7.54%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.06%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.74%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.04%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About