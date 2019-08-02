Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/02 01:10:10 pm
45.423 EUR   -2.94%
12:45pDAIMLER : 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07:15aELECTRIC POWER IN F1 : a decade of hybrid success
PU
02:48aTrucks Steer Detroit Through China Woes -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport take P3 and P4 on opening day at the Hungaroring

  • Lewis finished top of the timesheets in FP1 but an electrical issue on the engine brought an early end to FP1 for Valtteri;
  • Lewis ran the Medium and Soft compound tyres during the morning session;
  • Valtteri's PU was swapped for his other unit in the pool ahead of the afternoon session, in order to continue investigation of the problem outside the car;
  • Lewis and Valtteri finished P3 and P4 in the afternoon, setting their best times on the Hard and Medium compounds respectively;
  • Both drivers completed timed laps on Intermediate tyres in wet conditions at the end of FP2.

Driver

Chassis No.

FP1

FP2

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/04

41 Laps

1:17.233

P1

Soft,

Medium

15 Laps

1:17.995

P3

Hard,

Intermediate

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

No time set

Soft

18 Laps

1:18.184

P4

Medium,

Intermediate

Lewis Hamilton

FP1 was a good session. I wanted to come back into the weekend feeling better and getting straight on it. The car the balance was quite nice straight from the get-go. We made some changes in between the sessions, but unfortunately we didn't really get to test it. This afternoon I only got a few laps on the Hard tyre, then we stopped because running in the wet is kind of irrelevant when you know that the race is most likely going to be dry. The weather was tricky; from the pit lane and on camera it looks like it's just spitting, but when you're driving through it, it's raining a lot everywhere. The surface is quite dark as well, so you can't really spot if it's dry or damp.

Valtteri Bottas

During my first timed lap in FP1 I had an issue with the engine where I lost power. The engine went into a safety mode so I had to come back in. The team couldn't find the issue immediately, so we decided to swap the Power Unit for FP2. We were hoping for more laps in the afternoon, but the weather conditions meant that I only got three proper timed laps in in the dry and a couple in the wet. But at least the car felt good on the few laps I drove it. I got a feel for the car balance and an idea of what we need to work on for tomorrow. In the wet, the car felt better than it did last weekend, with a nicer balance and more grip. I'm looking forward to properly starting my race weekend tomorrow.

Andrew Shovlin

Valtteri had an engine electrical issue on the first run, we changed a few parts but failed to resolve it, so we decided to start fitting his spare power unit during the session. As a result, he had no meaningful running in the morning. Lewis on the other hand had a very good first session and was able to make the most of the dry windows. We managed to do the planned low and high fuel work and the car seems to be working fairly well. The second session was more heavily compromised by the weather. Valtteri's PU issue had been resolved and he made good use of the relatively small dry window at the start of the session, getting a feel for the car on the Medium compound. Lewis was running the Hard tyre which wasn't ideal in the cool and damp conditions but once up to temperature it was working well. We finished the session doing some laps on the Intermediate. It's not easy to know where we stand in terms of performance owing to the limited running but we've done enough to understand where the balance weaknesses are, so we will try and get those sorted overnight.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
12:45pDAIMLER : 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07:15aELECTRIC POWER IN F1 : a decade of hybrid success
PU
02:48aTrucks Steer Detroit Through China Woes -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds - 3rd Update
DJ
08/01DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz USA reports July Sales of 24,612 Vehicles
PU
08/01GM faces declining sales and price wars in largest markets
RE
08/01'TRUCK, TRUCK AND AWAY' : Pickups drive GM's profit beat
RE
08/01'TRUCK, TRUCK AND AWAY' : Pickups drive GM's profit beat
RE
08/01DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/01MERCEDES-BENZ RALLY DRIVER EWY ROSQV : 90th birthday in the “125 years of ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 674 M
Net income 2019 4 520 M
Finance 2019 11 418 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 50 068 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 53,98  €
Last Close Price 46,36  €
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG1.94%55 398
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%185 059
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.44%84 160
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.03%56 948
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 314
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.77%44 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group