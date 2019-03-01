Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport completes a total of 1,190 laps during pre-season testing

Date: Friday, 1 March 2019

Drivers: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM)

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit Length: 4.655 km

Laps Completed: Valtteri 71, Lewis 61, Total 132

Distance Covered: Valtteri 331 km, Lewis 284 km, Total 614 km

Best Lap Time: Valtteri 1:16.561, Lewis 1:16.224

On the last day of the 2019 pre-season test, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport continued to work on the set-up of the W10 and ticked off the last test items of the two-week programme. The team also collected more aerodynamic data before the focus shifted to single-lap performance. Both drivers set their fastest lap times of winter testing today.

  • Valtteri was behind the wheel in the morning, gathering aero data and working on qualifying performance
  • Lewis took over for the afternoon, also working on qualifying simulations on different compounds running a similar programme to Valtteri
  • The Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ completed a total of 1,190 laps or 5,539 km during winter testing
  • Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed 1,518 km today and a total of 11,089 km during the 2019 pre-season test
  • Rights-free imagery of the day is available on our media site

Valtteri Bottas

That's the final day of testing done, next time we'll drive the W10, it will be in Melbourne. We've used our time on track here in Barcelona efficiently, learning a lot and improving our performance over the past two weeks. We've also learned that the competition is going to be very, very tough this year, but we're looking forward to the challenge. We need to keep pushing and find more performance if we want to be competitive in Melbourne, but we have a strong team and have made good progress in the last days. We have a few days left to work on the car, so we will give it everything. I'm looking forward to Melbourne!

Lewis Hamilton

The last couple of days have been very positive: it felt like the changes we were making helped us progress and gave us clear feedback of when we were moving in the right or the wrong direction. Today, it was nice to feel the car on lighter fuel and to discover it a little better; I really enjoyed the day and got a good feel for the tyres as well. I'm not the biggest fan of testing, as everybody knows, but it has been a positive week overall. Even so, there is still a lot to do and we are not there yet; there are lots of areas that we are working on and we are heading in the right direction.

James Allison

It was a nice final day. We've waited for a number of days to run on the softer rubber and have a look at the car in its Melbourne spec. We're reasonably pleased because we had a good balance with both drivers and both set competitive lap times. But we've got plenty of work ahead of us before Melbourne. We can look back on eight days of testing where the car has been very reliable, where we've made steady progress throughout those two weeks with the performance and the set-up, we've run through a huge range of the procedures and tests that we need to complete in order to be ready for the first race of the season. All in all, it's been a very long, very tiring but successful test.

Position

Driver

Team

Best Lap Time

Laps Completed

1

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Ferrari

1:16.221

110

2

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

1:16.224

61

3

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

1:16.561

71

4

Nico Hülkenberg (27)

Renault

1:16.843

51

5

Daniil Kvyat (26)

Toro Rosso

1:16.898

131

6

Carlos Sainz (55)

McLaren

1:16.913

134

7

Romain Grosjean (8)

Haas

1:17.076

73

8

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Renault

1:17.114

52

9

Kimi Räikkönen (7)

Alfa Romeo

1:17.239

132

10

Kevin Magnussen (20)

Haas

1:17.565

94

11

Max Verstappen (33)

Red Bull

1:17.709

29

12

Sergio Perez (11)

Racing Point

1:17.791

104

13

Robert Kubica (88)

Williams

1:18.993

90

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 18:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:59pDAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 4
PU
05:34aBEST-SELLER'S PORTFOLIO EXPANDED : Mercedes-Benz Vito available from March with ..
PU
05:09aBUSSTORE OPENING : pre-owned buses show in 2019
PU
03:09aDELIVERIES OF THE MERCEDES-BENZ CLA : The new CLA Coupé can now be ordered
PU
02/28SMART FOREASE+ : #rooflove – the special feature on top
PU
02/28DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 3
PU
02/28DAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport introduce new Trackside Fluid Enginee..
PU
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Team Up on Self-Driving Car Technology
DJ
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Group and Daimler AG to jointly develop next-generation technologi..
AQ
02/28CO₂ NEUTRAL WITH GAS-POWERED E : Mercedes-Benz Citaro NGT hybrid
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 283 M
Net income 2019 8 332 M
Finance 2019 15 670 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 338 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,6 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.70%64 056
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%195 491
VOLKSWAGEN8.62%87 519
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.03%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.11%54 966
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.61%51 274
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.