Daimler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/20/2019 | 06:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2019 / 11:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares due to the Employee Share Program of Daimler AG of a maximum amount of EUR 1,033.40 less EUR 175 purchase price benefit and 2 bonus shares
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49883  20.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 12 163 M
Net income 2019 8 258 M
Finance 2019 15 791 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
P/E ratio 2020 6,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 552 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,4 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG15.14%64 173
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.82%194 824
VOLKSWAGEN6.46%85 808
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.10%55 843
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.41%53 941
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.86%49 930
