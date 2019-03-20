Daimler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Frank
|Last name(s):
|Weber
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007100000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares due to the Employee Share Program of Daimler AG of a maximum amount of EUR 1,033.40 less EUR 175 purchase price benefit and 2 bonus shares
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
