DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.06.2019 / 14:35

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 137 Postal code: 70327 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Merrill Lynch International



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 Jun 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.75 % 13.08 % 17.83 % 1069837447 Previous notification 5.18 % 12.97 % 18.16 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 50171535 0.00 % 4.69 % US2338252073 0 691333 0.00 % 0.06 % Total 50862868 4.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights to Recall N/A N/A 2062946 0.19 % Rights of Use N/A N/A 300 0 % Call Options 21/06/2019 - 17/12/2021 N/A 9955800 0.93 % Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A 103619340 9.69 % Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A 103619340 9.69 % Total 115638386 10.81 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Cash 7695515 0.72 % Call Options 30/08/2019 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 833235 0.08 % Put Options 21/06/2019 - 17/12/2021 N/A Physical 3095000 0.29 % Put Options 18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 4472091 0.42 % Single Stock Futures 21/06/2019 - 17/12/2021 N/A Cash 1069970 0.10 % Swaps 07/08/2019 - 23/10/2023 N/A Cash 7104347 0.66 % Put Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Physical 103619340 9.69 % Put Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 N/A Cash 103619340 9.69 % Total 24270158 2.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % BANA Holding Corporation % % % Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International 4.66 % % 7.99 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % BANA Holding Corporation % % % Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % BANA Holding Corporation % % % Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 % U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % % Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C. % % % BofA Securities Europe SA % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

21 Jun 2019

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

24.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

