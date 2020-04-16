DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.04.2020 / 08:14

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Merrill Lynch International



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Apr 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.95 % 14.11 % 20.05 % 1069837447 Previous notification 6.20 % 13.97 % 20.16 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 63529174 0.00 % 5.94 % US2338252073 0 86036 0.00 % 0.01 % Total 63615210 5.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights to Recall N/A N/A 6167811 0.58 % Rights of Use N/A N/A 460385 0.04 % Call Options 19/06/2020 - 15/12/2023 N/A 11086400 1.04 % Call Options 23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023 N/A 103619340 9.69 % Call Options 15/05/2020 - 15/12/2023 N/A 103619340 9.69 % Total 121333936 11.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Options 23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 3701348 0.35 % Put Options 23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 103619340 9.69 % Put Options 23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 103619340 9.69 % Call Options 18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 49792 0 % Put Options 17/06/2022- 20/12/2024 N/A Physical 9118500 0.85 % Put Options 17/04/2020 - 05/03/2021 N/A Cash 5011680 0.47 % Swaps 21/04/2020 - 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 11716527 1.10 % Total 29597847 2.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International 5.49 % % 9.62 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % % Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C. % % % BofA Securities Europe SA % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 % U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 9.69 % 9.69 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

15 Apr 2020

