07/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.07.2020 / 09:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Daimler AG
Street:
Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code:
70372
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jul 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.05 %
11.32 %
14.37 %
1069837447
Previous notification
2.73 %
12.13 %
14.86 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000
0
32477986
0.00 %
3.04 %
US2338252073
0
102947
0.00 %
0.01 %
Total
32580933
3.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Options
23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
N/A
80019456
7.48 %
Call Options
23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
N/A
80019456
7.48 %
Call Options
17/07/2020 - 15/12/2023
N/A
11144500
1.04 %
Rights of Use
N/A
N/A
12802
0 %
Rights to Recall
N/A
N/A
2890927
0.27 %
Total
94067685
8.79 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Options
23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
N/A
Cash
5927324
0.55 %
Put Options
23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
N/A
Physical
80019456
7.48 %
Put Options
23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
N/A
Physical
80019456
7.48 %
Call Options
18/12/2020 - 17/12/2021
N/A
Cash
102341
0.01 %
Put Options
17/07/2020 - 20/12/2024
N/A
Physical
8835000
0.83 %
Put Options
18/12/2020 - 17/12/2021
N/A
Cash
4937008
0.46 %
Swaps
12/10/2020 - 15/02/2023
N/A
Cash
7277756
0.68 %
Total
27079429
2.53 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
%
%
6.67 %
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
-NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International, LLC.
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.
%
%
%
BofA Securities Europe SA
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearning Corp
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
7.48 %
7.48 %
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
7.48 %
7.48 %
U.S Trust Company of Delaware
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
%
%
%
Managed Account Advisors LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 7.48% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 7.48% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
07 Jul 2020
