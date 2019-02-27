Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Acquires Stake in IVU Traffic Technologies

02/27/2019

By Patrick Costello

Daimler AG said Wednesday that it purchased a stake in IVU Traffic Technologies AG as part of a wider plan to invest in digital mobility and the future of public transport.

The German car maker said it acquired a 5.25% stake in the Berlin-based digital mobility services provider for an undisclosed sum from the Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung charitable foundation.

The deal also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for public transport systems, Daimler said.

"Through the cooperation with IVU, we are positioning ourselves even stronger as an integrated system provider for public transport," Head of Daimler Buses Till Oberwoerder said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.85% 52.72 Delayed Quote.15.77%
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG 7.64% 6.26 Delayed Quote.13.83%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 383 M
Net income 2019 8 405 M
Finance 2019 15 761 M
Yield 2019 6,19%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
P/E ratio 2020 6,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 862 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG15.77%64 679
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.95%200 657
VOLKSWAGEN8.71%87 617
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.91%56 534
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.67%54 748
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.64%51 705
