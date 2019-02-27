Daimler : Acquires Stake in IVU Traffic Technologies

By Patrick Costello

Daimler AG said Wednesday that it purchased a stake in IVU Traffic Technologies AG as part of a wider plan to invest in digital mobility and the future of public transport.

The German car maker said it acquired a 5.25% stake in the Berlin-based digital mobility services provider for an undisclosed sum from the Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung charitable foundation.

The deal also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for public transport systems, Daimler said.

"Through the cooperation with IVU, we are positioning ourselves even stronger as an integrated system provider for public transport," Head of Daimler Buses Till Oberwoerder said.

