By Max Bernhard



Daimler AG (DAI.XE) on Friday appointed a new head for its Mercedes-Benz vans division, it said.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, currently the head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars Europe, will take over the role as of May 1, the German car maker said.

Mr. Breitschwerdt is replacing Volker Mornhinweg, who is retiring after nearly four decades at the company.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard