Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25 percent stake in IVU AG: Strategic partnership for the connected mobility of tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:10am EST

Berlin / Stuttgart / Mannheim, 26 February 2019 - Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is investing in digital mobility and acquiring a 5.25 percent stake in Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU's previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow.

Public transport is undergoing a radical transformation. Daimler Buses has identified three issues that will have a significant impact on the transport transformation: increasing connectivity, electric mobility and digital mobility services. The partners want to work together to develop innovative, integrated solutions that go far beyond the vehicle itself and the traditional IT transport system.

'Our IVU.suite standard solution is one of the leading systems for resource planning and fleet management, and is already paving the way extensively for the public transport of tomorrow,' explained Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies. ' Through the strategic partnership with Daimler Buses, we are building synergies for technological development and strengthening our international market presence.'

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses and Chief Executive of EvoBus GmbH, adds: 'Electro mobility is changing particularly the conditions for all market participants. As a leading manufacturer, we are already advising our costumers today on how to make the most of our buses and especially our electric buses. Through the cooperation with IVU, we are positioning ourselves even stronger as an integrated system provider for public transport.'

Prof. Ernst Denert, who was CEO of IVU between 2001 and 2009, believes that the company is going in the right direction: 'As CEO and major shareholder, I have been closely connected with IVU for quite some time. I am now pleased to transfer the shares from my foundation's hands into those of an eminently suitable partner to support the further of IVU.'

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
05:41aDAIMLER : Acquires Stake in IVU Traffic Technologies
DJ
05:10aDAIMLER : Sales success at Daimler Buses in 2018 – increased sales also ex..
PU
05:10aDAIMLER BUSES ACQUIRES A 5.25 PERCEN : Strategic partnership for the connected m..
PU
03:04a&LDQUO;MY DREAM IS LONGER THAN THE N : The life of mobility pioneer Bertha Benz ..
PU
02/26THE NEW MERCEDES-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ : The SUV trendsetter now with even more pow..
PU
02/26DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 1
PU
02/26BMW GROUP AND DAIMLER AG INVEST MORE : all-electric, autonomous, on-demand mobil..
AQ
02/26MERCEDES-BENZ IN ESPORTS : Strong character: the G-Class at the ESL One in Katow..
PU
02/25DAIMLER : Mercedes Enlists Quantum Computing to Build a Better Electric Vehicle ..
DJ
02/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW and Daimler invest over 1 billion in ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 383 M
Net income 2019 8 405 M
Finance 2019 15 761 M
Yield 2019 6,19%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
P/E ratio 2020 6,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 862 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG15.77%64 679
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.95%200 657
VOLKSWAGEN8.71%87 617
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.91%56 534
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.67%54 748
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.64%51 705
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.