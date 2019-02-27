Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25 percent stake in IVU AG: Strategic partnership for the connected mobility of tomorrow

Berlin / Stuttgart / Mannheim, 26 February 2019 - Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is investing in digital mobility and acquiring a 5.25 percent stake in Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU's previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow.

Public transport is undergoing a radical transformation. Daimler Buses has identified three issues that will have a significant impact on the transport transformation: increasing connectivity, electric mobility and digital mobility services. The partners want to work together to develop innovative, integrated solutions that go far beyond the vehicle itself and the traditional IT transport system.

'Our IVU.suite standard solution is one of the leading systems for resource planning and fleet management, and is already paving the way extensively for the public transport of tomorrow,' explained Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies. ' Through the strategic partnership with Daimler Buses, we are building synergies for technological development and strengthening our international market presence.'

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses and Chief Executive of EvoBus GmbH, adds: 'Electro mobility is changing particularly the conditions for all market participants. As a leading manufacturer, we are already advising our costumers today on how to make the most of our buses and especially our electric buses. Through the cooperation with IVU, we are positioning ourselves even stronger as an integrated system provider for public transport.'

Prof. Ernst Denert, who was CEO of IVU between 2001 and 2009, believes that the company is going in the right direction: 'As CEO and major shareholder, I have been closely connected with IVU for quite some time. I am now pleased to transfer the shares from my foundation's hands into those of an eminently suitable partner to support the further of IVU.'