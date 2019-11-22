Log in
Daimler : Buses receives an order for 147 city buses in Uruguay

0
11/22/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Daimler Buses has received a major order for 147 city buses in Uruguay. The customer is public transport company C.U.T.C.S.A. (Compañía Uruguaya de Transporte Colectivo S.A.) which serves the capital Montevideo and the surrounding towns. The chassis will be produced at the Daimler Buses São Bernardo do Campo bus plant in Brazil and will then be equipped with bodies from Marcopolo. Delivery will take place by the end of the year and the buses will be operational in Montevideo from the start of 2020.

Daimler Buses is currently enjoying good sales figures in Latin America. Thanks to the increasing demand for chassis in Brazil, the turnover for Latin America (excluding Mexico) was 4600 units in the third quarter of 2019 (compared with 3400 in the previous year) and is thus a big advancement compared to last year.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 22:17:03 UTC
