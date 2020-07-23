Daimler : Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 0 07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIMLER AG DISCLOSURE Q2 2020 CAPITAL MARKET PRESENTATION July 23, 2020 DAIMLER Q2 2020 KEY TOPICS Effective cash measures Initiated large number of measures to protect cash position; net liquidity at a robust level. Positive market signals First signs of sales recovery: Mercedes-Benz passenger cars with best ever Q2 in China and Vans with best ever quarter in China; order intake at Trucks positive in nearly all core regions again. Improving the cost base of our company Reinforced efficiency measures and capacity adjustment of production network initiated. Full focus on our strategic course Making ground on our road to decarbonization and digitization: major partnerships with Volvo, Rolls-Royce, Farasis and NVIDIA. Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 2 DAIMLER Q2 2020 KEY FIGURES Unit sales in thousands of units 822 542 -34% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net loss in billions of euros -1.2 -1.9 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Revenue in billions of euros 42.7 30.2 -29% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Earnings per share in euros -1.24 -1.87 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 EBIT in billions of euros -1.6 -1.7 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Free cash flow (IB) in billions of euros 0.7 -1.3 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 EBIT adjusted in billions of euros 2.4 -0.7 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Free cash flow (IB) adjusted in billions of euros 0.8 -1.2 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 3 DAIMLER Q2 2020 NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY in billions of euros Free cash flow industrial business Q2 2020: €0.7 billion +2.4 -2.4 9.3 -1.3 +1.9 +0.1 -0.5 9.5 Net industrial Earnings and Working Depreciation and Additions to Investments in Other Net industrial liquidity other cash capital impact amortization/ property, plant, and disposals of (mainly liquidity 3/31/2020 flow impact impairments equipment and shareholdings FX effects) 6/30/2020 intangible assets Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 4 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS KEY TOPICS Q2 2020 Nearly all worldwide dealerships reopened. Strong finish to global retail car deliveries for Q2 in June. Favorable development in model mix and pricing. Progressing on xEV share towards 2020 target. Streamlining of global production network. Strategic groundwork laid with NVIDIA for software-defined computing architecture in the field of driving assistance for next generation fleet. At Vans, EQV and eSprinter became available for order and will strengthen our leading position in this segment. Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 5 MERCEDES-BENZ PASSENGER CARS BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1 Group sales in thousands of units 80 60 China 40 20 0 80 60 Europe 40 20 0 40 30 United 20 States 10 0 Jun 19 Jun 20 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 6 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS KEY FIGURES Unit sales Revenue EBIT adjusted CFBIT in thousands of units in billions of euros in millions of euros in millions of euros 687 481 -30% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 25.4 18.9 -25% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 1,148 -284 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 430 -2,141 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 7 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS EBIT AND ROS in millions of euros Gross profit -2,146 Favorable model mix and pricing Cost and capacity adjustments Fixed cost reduction in all functional areas Lower unit sales Residual values Discounting of non-current provisions +3,932 1,148 -2,252 RoS: 4.5% +116 +1 +5 -284 RoS: RoS: -5.9% +73 +33 +592 -1.5% -841 -1,125 • Legal proceedings -53 RoS: • Restructuring measures -788 -11.0% -2,784 • Legal proceedings +3,473 Restructuring

measures +459 EBIT Adjust- EBIT Volume/ Foreign Industrial Selling General Research & non- Others EBIT Adjust- EBIT Q2 2019 ments adjusted Structure/ exchange perform- expenses administrative capitalized adjusted ments Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net pricing rates ance expenses developm. costs Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 8 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020 in millions of euros +1,548 +170 +2,090 -62 430 +92 522 • Legal proceedings +92 -1,125 -2,191 EBIT Change in Net financial Net investments Depreciation and Other CFBIT Adjustments CFBIT Q2 2020 working capital investments in pp&e and amortization/ Q2 2020 adjusted intangible assets impairments Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 9 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES KEY TOPICS Q2 2020 Significant sales decreases accelerated by COVID-19; most severe impact in Europe and North America Incoming orders in Europe and North America show first positive signs Ongoing strong focus on cash preservation measures Progressive execution of restructuring activities with resulting fixed cost reduction Focus on strategic initiatives such as expansion of fuel-cell activities Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 10 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1 Group sales of Daimler Trucks in thousands of units 8 6 4 EU30 2 0 20 15 North 10 America 5 0 12 9 6 Asia 3 0 Jun 19 Jun 20 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 11 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES KEY FIGURES Incoming orders* Unit sales Revenue in thousands of units in thousands of units in billions of euros EBIT adjusted in millions of euros 834 CFBIT in millions of euros 1,027 105 60 -43% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 135 -55%61 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 11.6 -46%6.2 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 -747 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 -121 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 * Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 12 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES EBIT AND ROS in millions of euros Gross profit -1,801 Cost and capacity adjustments in response to COVID-19 pandemic Significant fixed cost reduction Significantly lower unit sales in all regions due to market downturns Customer service measures at Mercedes-Benz Trucks Stock valuation of used trucks 834 -1,632 RoS: 7.2% RoS: RoS: -12.0% -12.2% +16 +42 +5 -747 -9 -756 +66 -185 +107 • Restructuring measures -9 EBIT Volume/ Foreign Industrial Selling General Research & non- Others EBIT Adjust- EBIT Q2 2019 Structure/ exchange perform- expenses administrative capitalized adjusted ments Q2 2020 Net pricing rates ance expenses developm. costs Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 13 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020 in millions of euros +218 -121 +339 +306 -27 -201 -756 EBIT Change in Net financial Net investments Depreciation and Provisions, other CFBIT Q2 2020 working capital investments in pp&e and amortization/ Q2 2020 intangible assets impairments Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 14 DAIMLER MOBILITY KEY TOPICS Q2 2020 Significant decrease in new business due to COVID-19 pandemic Support for our dealer network and high-quality customers ongoing to facilitate recovery phase Moderate adjustment of credit risk provisions in Q2 Further adjustment on investment in YOUR NOW group Positive effects from implemented efficiency measures Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 15 DAIMLER MOBILITY KEY FIGURES New business Contract volume EBIT adjusted in billions of euros in billions of euros in millions of euros 18.4 162.8 153.7 483 14.0 313 -24% -6% -35% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 12/31/2019 6/30/2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 16 DAIMLER MOBILITY EBIT AND ROE in millions of euros Implemented cost-saving measures Higher cost of credit risk due to COVID-19 pandemic Higher funding costs Gross profit* -234 +52 483 +19 -152 431 RoE: RoE: • Legal 14.0% proceedings +23 -82 12.5% • Restructuring +31 -23 measures +29 +37 313 -108 RoE: 8.6% 205 Adjustment on RoE: YOUR NOW group 5.6% EBIT Adjust- EBIT Foreign Cost of risk Volume/ Selling General Others* EBIT Adjust- EBIT Q2 2019 ments adjusted exchange Margin* expenses* administrative adjusted ments Q2 2020 Q2 2019 rates expenses* Q2 2020 * excluding FX effects Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 17 DAIMLER Q2 2020 GROUP EBIT in millions of euros Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans: • Legal proceedings -53 • Restructuring measures -788 +4,005 2,447 -1,432 Daimler Trucks & Buses: • Restructuring measures -9 Daimler Mobility: Restructuring measures: -108 mainly adjustment on

YOUR NOW group Reconciliation: • Restructuring measures -16 -1,581 +28 -170 -708 -1,558 • Legal -974 -1,682 proceedings +3,517 Restructuring

measures +488 EBIT Adjustments EBIT Mercedes-Benz Daimler Daimler Reconciliation EBIT Adjustments EBIT Q2 2019 adjusted Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses Mobility adjusted Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 18 DAIMLER Q2 2020 RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW in millions of euros +93 778 +70 685 +271 +35 • Legal proceedings +93 430 -121 CFBIT CFBIT Income Interest Other Free cash flow Adjustments Free cash flow Mercedes-Benz Daimler taxes* received reconciling (industrial business) (industrial business) Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses items adjusted * includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 19 2020 OUTLOOK GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS GROUP SALES REVENUE EBIT FREE CASH FLOW INVESTMENT IN PP&E R&D EXPENDITURE NEW BUSINESS ROE ADJUSTED FY: Significant decrease of all major automotive markets H2: Significant recovery of economy and unit sales Cost and cash measures to be continued Daimler Group Below the prior-year level Daimler Group Below the prior-year level Positive, but below the prior-year level1 Daimler Group Positive, but below the prior-year level1, 2 Industrial business Daimler Group Below the prior-year level Daimler Group Below the prior-year level Daimler Mobility Below the prior-year level Daimler Mobility Below the prior-year level This assumes an ongoing economic recovery during the second half of 2020 and that there will be no significant second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our major markets. Excluding possible expenses relating to legal and governmental proceedings. Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 20 DAIMLER Q2 2020 LOOKING FORWARD Cost and cash preservation measures to continue in H2 Flexibility in production and market reaction remains a top priority Capacity adjustments and efficiency measures to be intensified New S-Class to be presented in fall setting the standard in digitization Strong commitment to CO2 targets and electrification plans Increasing focus on software services as demonstrated by the most recent cooperation with NVIDIA Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 21 ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 22 DAIMLER H1 2020 KEY FIGURES Unit sales in thousands of units 1,595 1,186 -26% H1 2019 H1 2020 Net profit/loss in billions of euros 0.9 Revenue in billions of euros 82.3 67.4 -18% H1 2019 H1 2020 Earnings per share in euros 0.72 EBIT in billions of euros 1.2 -1.1 H1 2019 H1 2020 Free cash flow (IB) in billions of euros -1.6 -3.3 EBIT adjusted in billions of euros 4.8 -100% 0.01 H1 2019 H1 2020 Free cash flow (IB) adjusted in billions of euros -1.1 -3.2 -1.7 -1.78 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 23 DAIMLER H1 2020 GROUP EBIT in millions of euros +3,517 4,757 -2,201 -1,887 1,240 • M&A -603 • Legal proceedings -155 transactions -718 -55 • Restructuring • Legal 11 measures -921 proceedings +3,640 • Restructuring measures +595 -1,076 -1,065 EBIT Adjustments EBIT Mercedes-Benz Daimler Daimler Reconciliation EBIT Adjustments EBIT H1 2019 adjusted Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses Mobility adjusted H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 24 DAIMLER Q2 2020 REVENUE BY DIVISIONS in billions of euros Q2 2019 Q2 2020 % change Daimler Group 42.7 30.2 -29 of which Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 25.4 18.9 -25 Daimler Trucks & Buses 11.6 6.2 -46 Daimler Mobility 7.1 6.5 -10 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 25 DAIMLER Q2 2020 REVENUE BY REGIONS in billions of euros Q2 2019 Q2 2020 % change Daimler Group 42.7 30.2 -29 of which Europe 17.2 11.5 -34 4.8 of which Germany 6.7 -29 North America 13.2 8.2 -38 7.3 of which United States 11.4 -36 Asia 9.7 9.2 -5 5.3 of which China* 4.7 +15 Other markets 2.5 1.3 -46 * excluding revenue of not fully consolidated companies Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 26 DAIMLER Q2 2020 EBIT BY DIVISIONS EBIT in millions of euros; RoS/RoE in % Q2 2019 Q2 2020 EBIT RoS/RoE* EBIT RoS/RoE* Daimler Group -1,558 -5.6 -1,682 -8.0 of which Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans -2,784 -11.0 -1,125 -5.9 Daimler Trucks & Buses 834 7.2 -756 -12.2 Daimler Mobility 431 12.5 205 5.6 Reconciliation -39 - -6 - * Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 27 DAIMLER Q2 2020 ADJUSTMENTS AFFECTING EBIT in millions of euros Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Legal proceedings and related measures 3,473 53 Restructuring measures 459 788 Daimler Trucks & Buses Restructuring measures - 9 Daimler Mobility Legal proceedings and related measures 23 - 108 Restructuring measures 29 Reconciliation Legal proceedings and related measures 21 - 16 Restructuring measures - Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 28 DAIMLER Q2 2020 EBIT ADJUSTED BY DIVISIONS EBIT adjusted in millions of euros; RoS/RoE adjusted in % Q2 2019 Q2 2020 EBIT RoS/RoE EBIT RoS/RoE adjusted adjusted* adjusted adjusted* Daimler Group 2,447 5.5 -708 -4.3 of which Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 1,148 4.5 -284 -1.5 Daimler Trucks & Buses 834 7.2 -747 -12.0 Daimler Mobility 483 14.0 313 8.6 Reconciliation -18 - 10 - * Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 29 DAIMLER Q2 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED) in millions of euros Daimler Group Industrial Business Daimler Mobility Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Revenue 42,650 30,184 35,505 23,734 7,145 6,450 Cost of sales -37,104 -27,489 -30,878 -21,742 -6,226 -5,747 Gross profit 5,546 2,695 4,627 1,992 919 703 Selling expenses -3,072 -2,462 -2,875 -2,304 -197 -158 General administrative expenses -975 -808 -760 -627 -215 -181 Research and non-capitalized development costs -1,569 -1,544 -1,569 -1,544 - - Other operating income/expense -1,611 366 -1,660 341 49 25 Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net 210 269 335 451 -125 -182 Other financial income/expense, net -87 -198 -87 -196 - -2 EBIT -1,558 -1,682 -1,989 -1,887 431 205 Interest income/expense, net -114 -60 -112 -57 -2 -3 Profit/loss before income taxes -1,672 -1,742 -2,101 -1,944 429 202 Income taxes 430 -164 577 -28 -147 -136 Net profit/loss -1,242 -1,906 -1,524 -1,972 282 66 Earnings per share (in euros) -1.24 -1.87 - - - - Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 30 DAIMLER H1 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED) in millions of euros Daimler Group Industrial Business Daimler Mobility H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Revenue 82,348 67,407 68,322 53,856 14,026 13,551 Cost of sales -69,231 -59,001 -57,028 -46,611 -12,203 -12,390 Gross profit 13,117 8,406 11,294 7,245 1,823 1,161 Selling expenses -6,223 -5,351 -5,836 -5,015 -387 -336 General administrative expenses -1,994 -1,728 -1,552 -1,360 -442 -368 Research and non-capitalized development costs -3,273 -3,266 -3,273 -3,266 - - Other operating income/expense -619 781 -1,417 717 798 64 Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net 472 219 624 474 -152 -255 Other financial income/expense, net -240 -126 -240 -123 - -3 EBIT 1,240 -1,065 -400 -1,328 1,640 263 Interest income/expense, net -289 -137 -285 -131 -4 -6 Profit/loss before income taxes 951 -1,202 -685 -1,459 1,636 257 Income taxes -44 -536 233 -396 -277 -140 Net profit/loss 907 -1,738 -452 -1,855 1,359 117 Earnings per share (in euros) 0.72 -1.78 - - - - Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 31 DAIMLER Q2 2020 EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS in millions of euros Mercedes-Benz Daimler Reconciliation Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Revenue 25,418 18,949 11,581 6,200 -1,494 -1,415 Cost of sales -22,755 -17,341 -9,381 -5,805 1,258 1,404 Gross profit 2,663 1,608 2,200 395 -236 -11 Selling expenses -2,431 -1,839 -713 -608 269 143 General administrative expenses -453 -338 -376 -312 69 23 Research and non-capitalized development costs -1,225 -1,223 -370 -330 26 9 Others -1,338 667 93 99 -167 -170 EBIT -2,784 -1,125 834 -756 -39 -6 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 32 DAIMLER H1 2020 EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS in millions of euros Mercedes-Benz Daimler Reconciliation Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Revenue 49,481 42,145 21,755 14,944 -2,914 -3,233 Cost of sales -41,969 -36,617 -17,649 -13,130 2,590 3,136 Gross profit 7,512 5,528 4,106 1,814 -324 -97 Selling expenses -4,829 -4,108 -1,386 -1,236 379 329 General administrative expenses -900 -757 -739 -637 87 34 Research and non-capitalized development costs -2,575 -2,591 -740 -690 42 15 Others -849 1,313 146 240 -330 -485 EBIT -1,641 -615 1,387 -509 -146 -204 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 33 DAIMLER H1 2020 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONDENSED) in millions of euros Daimler Group Industrial Business H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Cash provided by operating activities 2,198 8,985 2,356 3,180 of which: Profit/loss before income taxes 951 -1,202 -685 -1,459 Depreciation and amortization/impairments 3,644 4,452 3,569 4,376 Change in working capital -2,995 1,956 -3,463 1,773 Cash used for investing activities -5,272 -3,353 -4,672 -3,557 of which: Additions to property, plant and equipment -3,419 -3,221 -3,376 -3,206 Cash used for/provided by financing activities -297 -2,381 30 2,316 Free cash flow -4,375 -4,147 -3,341 -1,631 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 34 DAIMLER Q2 2020 RECONCILIATION TO CFBIT ADJUSTED in millions of euros Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Daimler Trucks & Buses Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 CFBIT -2,141 430 1,027 -121 Legal proceedings and related measures 94 92 - - Restructuring measures - - - - M&A transactions - - - - CFBIT adjusted -2,047 522 1,027 -121 EBIT adjusted 1,148 -284 834 -747 Cash conversion rate adjusted* -1.8 -1.8 1.2 0.2 * Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 35 DAIMLER H1 2020 RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW in millions of euros +547 -1,084 -1,299 +51 -206 -160 -17 -1,631 • Legal proceedings +246 • Restructuring measures +301 CFBIT CFBIT Income Interest Other Free cash flow Adjustments Free cash flow Mercedes-Benz Daimler taxes* received reconciling (industrial business) (industrial business) Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses items adjusted * includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 36 DAIMLER Q2 2020 KEY BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL FIGURES Daimler Group Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Equity ratio 20.5% 19.6% 29.3 Gross liquidity 27.5 -10.3 Funded status of pension obligations -8.4 72% Funding ratio 77% Industrial business Equity ratio 36.7% 33.7% 9.5 Net liquidity 11.0 Free cash flow (January-June) -3.3 -1.6 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 37 DAIMLER Q2 2020 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONDENSED) in millions of euros Daimler Group Industrial Business Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Intangible assets 15,978 16,587 15,077 15,697 Property, plant and equipment 37,143 36,483 36,782 36,162 Receivables from financial services & equipment on operating leases 155,143 146,444 18,711 17,388 Equity-method investments 5,949 4,932 4,842 4,079 Inventories 29,757 30,118 28,420 28,828 Trade receivables 12,332 9,928 11,045 8,886 Liquidity 27,538 29,319 23,674 24,436 Other assets 18,598 20,954 -10,934 -6,871 Total assets 302,438 294,765 127,617 128,605 Equity 62,841 58,857 47,858 44,263 Provisions 30,652 31,757 29,473 30,595 Financing liabilities 161,780 157,591 13,289 16,539 Trade payables 12,707 13,665 11,896 12,825 Other liabilities 34,458 32,895 25,101 24,383 Total equity and liabilities 302,438 294,765 127,617 128,605 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 38 DAIMLER H1 2020 NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY in billions of euros Free cash flow industrial business Q1 2020: minus €2.3 billion, Q2 2020: plus €0.7 billion +4.4 -4.7 11.0 -3.1 +1.8 -0.0 +0.1 9.5 Net industrial Earnings and Working Depreciation and Additions to Investments in Other Net industrial liquidity other cash capital impact amortization/ property, plant, and disposals of (mainly liquidity 12/31/2019 flow impact impairments equipment and shareholdings FX effects) 6/30/2020 intangible assets Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 39 DAIMLER H1 2020 DEVELOPMENT OF GROSS INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY in billions of euros Financial Services Industrial Business -0.5 +6.7 -13.2 +5.8 -4.0 +0.6 29.3 27.5 -0.2 -1.6 +8.4 3.9 4.9 23.7 24.4 Gross Dividend Free cash flow Free cash flow Other debt ABS New ABS Bond New bonds FX and Gross liquidity payment industrial Daimler maturities maturities other liquidity 12/31/2019 business Mobility 6/30/2020 Note: Figures may not be additive due to rounding. Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 40 DAIMLER Q2 2020 FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY OVER A 12-MONTH PERIOD in billions of euros 69.6 Bridge loan facility ABS 51.9 Other, incl. finance lease potential Commercial paper Credit Bank loans facility Liquidity Daimler Mobility Liquidity Bonds industrial business Account deposits Available or Maturities accessible over next liquidity 12 months Net industrial liquidity at €9.5 billion continues to be at a solid level Gross industrial liquidity at €24.4 billion Financial flexibility supported by €11 billion revolving credit facility, which is unutilized As of April 1, an additional €12 billion credit facility has been arranged; available on June 30: €9.9 billion Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 41 ADDITIONAL DIVISIONAL DETAILS Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 42 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS NET ASSETS in millions of euros Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Intangible assets 13,234 13,888 Property, plant and equipment 27,933 27,586 Inventories 20,959 21,132 Trade receivables 7,556 6,291 Other segment assets 24,808 24,189 Segment assets 94,490 93,086 Trade payables 9,042 10,056 Other segment liabilities 52,150 49,738 Segment liabilities 61,192 59,794 Net assets 33,298 33,292 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 43 DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES NET ASSETS in millions of euros Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Intangible assets 1,828 1,794 Property, plant and equipment 8,569 8,264 Inventories 7,615 7,839 Trade receivables 3,469 2,595 Other segment assets 6,497 5,976 Segment assets 27,978 26,468 Trade payables 2,847 2,851 Other segment liabilities 14,706 13,944 Segment liabilities 17,553 16,795 Net assets 10,425 9,673 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 44 DAIMLER Q2 2020 UNIT SALES in thousands of units Q2 2019 Q2 2020 % change Daimler Group 821.7 541.8 -34 of which Mercedes-Benz Cars 575.6 408.9 -29 Mercedes-Benz Vans 111.1 71.9 -35 126.5 57.9 Daimler Trucks -54 Daimler Buses 8.4 3.1 -63 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 45 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS in thousands of units 576 32 7 181 409 smart 4 5 Sports Cars 18 159 SUVs 102 15 S-Class 113 73 E-Class 73 C-Class 124 81 A-/B-Class Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 46 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS UNIT SALES BY REGIONS in thousands of units 576 88 409 162 57 Rest of world 74 Europe 83 (excl. Germany) 40 Germany 75 42 United States 168 196 China Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 47 MERCEDES-BENZ CARS UNIT SALES IN CHINA in thousands of units imported locally produced 678 694 619 127 193 488 196 400 171 328 150 567 58 485 423 317 270 250 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD 06 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 48 MERCEDES-BENZ VANS UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS in thousands of units 111.1 59.171.9 35.8 Sprinter 27.0 19.9 Vito 15.4 12.1 V-Class 3.1 X-Class 1.9 2.2 6.4 Citan Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 49 DAIMLER TRUCKS INCOMING ORDERS* in thousands of units 96 7 33 57 10 5 Rest of world 19 Asia 28 6 Latin America (excl. Mexico) 17 North America 18 10 EU30** Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations

DAIMLER TRUCKS INCOMING ORDERS* in thousands of units 96 7 33 57 10 5 Rest of world 19 Asia 28 6 Latin America (excl. Mexico) 17 North America 18 10 EU30** Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 50 DAIMLER TRUCKS UNIT SALES BY REGIONS in thousands of units 126 7 34 10 58 55 4 Rest of world 18 Asia 6 Latin America (excl. Mexico) 20 20 10 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 North America EU30* * European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 51 DAIMLER BUSES UNIT SALES BY REGIONS in thousands of units 8.4 1.2 1.0 2.7 3.1 0.7 0.4 Rest of world 0.3 Latin America 0.9 (excl. Brazil and Mexico) 2.8 Brazil 0.2 Mexico 1.2 EU30* Q2 2019 Q2 2020 * European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 52 DAIMLER MOBILITY CONTRACT VOLUME in billions of euros 162.8 153.7 36.0 33.8 Africa & Asia-Pacific 59.6 56.2 Americas 41.3 38.6 Europe (excl. Germany) 25.9 25.0 Germany 12/31/2019 6/30/2020 Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 53 DAIMLER MOBILITY NET CREDIT LOSSES* 0.89% 0.83% 0.68% 0.61% 0.50% 0.51% 0.36% 0.43% 0.37% 0.34% 0.31% 0.33% 0.31% 0.24% 0.26% 0.26% 0.21% 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD * as a percentage of portfolio, subject to credit risk Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 54 DAIMLER MOBILITY YOUR NOW JOINT VENTURES Interactions in millions Customers* in millions Cities* GMV RR in bn € 1. FREE NOW & REACH NOW 2. SHARE NOW 3. PARK NOW & CHARGE NOW 06/2020 YTD 191 92.8 7.6 8.5 82.1 0.27 92.0 46.4 2.1 2.7 40.7 0.06 >1,000 151 5 16 >1,000 n/a n/a** * Partially, data summation w/o consideration of possible redundancies ** Due to current uncertain situation, not applicable to estimate FY 2020 value Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 55 DAIMLER Q2 2020 DISCLAIMER This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report or latest Interim Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. Daimler AG Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 56 Attachments Original document Permalink

