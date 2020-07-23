Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 04:01:42 am
41.413 EUR   +5.75%
DAIMLER : Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020
PU
03:46aDAIMLER : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet
PU
01:51aEUROPE : Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares
RE
Daimler : Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020

07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT

DAIMLER AG

DISCLOSURE Q2 2020

CAPITAL MARKET PRESENTATION

July 23, 2020

DAIMLER Q2 2020

KEY TOPICS

Effective cash measures

Initiated large number of measures to protect cash position; net liquidity at a robust level.

Positive market signals

First signs of sales recovery: Mercedes-Benz passenger cars with best ever Q2 in China and Vans with best ever quarter in China; order intake at Trucks positive in nearly all core regions again.

Improving the cost base of our company

Reinforced efficiency measures and capacity adjustment of production network initiated.

Full focus on our strategic course

Making ground on our road to decarbonization and digitization: major partnerships with Volvo, Rolls-Royce, Farasis and NVIDIA.

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 2

DAIMLER Q2 2020

KEY FIGURES

Unit sales

in thousands of units

822

542

-34%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Net loss

in billions of euros

-1.2

-1.9

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Revenue

in billions of euros

42.7

30.2

-29%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Earnings per share

in euros

-1.24

-1.87

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

EBIT

in billions of euros

-1.6

-1.7

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Free cash flow (IB)

in billions of euros

0.7

-1.3

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

EBIT adjusted

in billions of euros

2.4

-0.7

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Free cash flow (IB) adjusted

in billions of euros

0.8

-1.2

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 3

DAIMLER Q2 2020

NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY

in billions of euros

Free cash flow industrial business

Q2 2020: €0.7 billion

+2.4

-2.4

9.3

-1.3

+1.9

+0.1

-0.5

9.5

Net industrial

Earnings and

Working

Depreciation and

Additions to

Investments in

Other

Net industrial

liquidity

other cash

capital impact

amortization/

property, plant,

and disposals of

(mainly

liquidity

3/31/2020

flow impact

impairments

equipment and

shareholdings

FX effects)

6/30/2020

intangible assets

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 4

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS

KEY TOPICS Q2 2020

Nearly all worldwide dealerships reopened. Strong finish to global retail car deliveries for Q2 in June.

Favorable development in model mix and pricing.

Progressing on xEV share towards 2020 target.

Streamlining of global production network.

Strategic groundwork laid with NVIDIA for software-defined computing architecture in the field of driving assistance for next generation fleet.

At Vans, EQV and eSprinter became available for order and will strengthen our leading position in this segment.

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 5

MERCEDES-BENZ PASSENGER CARS

BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1

Group sales

in thousands of units

80

60

China

40

20

0

80

60

Europe

40

20

0

40

30

United

20

States

10

0

Jun 19

Jun 20

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 6

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS

KEY FIGURES

Unit sales

Revenue

EBIT adjusted

CFBIT

in thousands of units

in billions of euros

in millions of euros

in millions of euros

687

481

-30%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

25.4

18.9

-25%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

1,148

-284

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

430

-2,141

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 7

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS

EBIT AND ROS

in millions of euros

Gross profit -2,146

Favorable model mix and pricing Cost and capacity adjustments

Fixed cost reduction in all functional areas

Lower unit sales Residual values

Discounting of non-current provisions

+3,932

1,148

-2,252

RoS:

4.5%

+116

+1

+5

-284

RoS:

RoS:

-5.9%

+73

+33

+592

-1.5%

-841

-1,125

• Legal

proceedings

-53

RoS:

• Restructuring

measures

-788

-11.0%

-2,784

• Legal

proceedings +3,473

  • Restructuring
    measures +459

EBIT

Adjust-

EBIT

Volume/

Foreign

Industrial

Selling

General

Research & non- Others

EBIT

Adjust-

EBIT

Q2 2019

ments

adjusted

Structure/

exchange

perform-

expenses

administrative

capitalized

adjusted

ments

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Net pricing

rates

ance

expenses

developm. costs

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 8

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS

RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020

in millions of euros

+1,548

+170

+2,090

-62

430

+92

522

• Legal

proceedings +92

-1,125

-2,191

EBIT

Change in

Net financial

Net investments

Depreciation and

Other

CFBIT

Adjustments

CFBIT

Q2 2020

working capital

investments

in pp&e and

amortization/

Q2 2020

adjusted

intangible assets

impairments

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 9

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

KEY TOPICS Q2 2020

Significant sales decreases accelerated by COVID-19; most severe impact in Europe and North America

Incoming orders in Europe and North America show first positive signs

Ongoing strong focus on cash preservation measures

Progressive execution of restructuring activities with resulting fixed cost reduction

Focus on strategic initiatives such as expansion of fuel-cell activities

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 10

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1

Group sales of Daimler Trucks in thousands of units

8

6

4

EU30

2

0

20

15

North

10

America

5

0

12

9

6

Asia

3

0

Jun 19

Jun 20

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 11

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

KEY FIGURES

Incoming orders*

Unit sales

Revenue

in thousands of units

in thousands of units

in billions of euros

EBIT adjusted

in millions of euros

834

CFBIT

in millions of euros

1,027

105

60

-43%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

135

-55%61

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

11.6

-46%6.2

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

-747

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

-121

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

* Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 12

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

EBIT AND ROS

in millions of euros

Gross profit -1,801

Cost and capacity adjustments in response to COVID-19 pandemic Significant fixed cost reduction

Significantly lower unit sales in all regions due to market downturns Customer service measures at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Stock valuation of used trucks

834 -1,632

RoS:

7.2%

RoS:

RoS:

-12.0%

-12.2%

+16

+42

+5

-747

-9

-756

+66

-185

+107

• Restructuring

measures

-9

EBIT

Volume/

Foreign

Industrial

Selling

General

Research & non-

Others

EBIT

Adjust-

EBIT

Q2 2019

Structure/

exchange

perform-

expenses

administrative

capitalized

adjusted

ments

Q2 2020

Net pricing

rates

ance

expenses

developm. costs

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 13

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020

in millions of euros

+218

-121

+339

+306

-27

-201

-756

EBIT

Change in

Net financial

Net investments

Depreciation and

Provisions, other

CFBIT

Q2 2020

working capital

investments

in pp&e and

amortization/

Q2 2020

intangible assets

impairments

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 14

DAIMLER MOBILITY

KEY TOPICS Q2 2020

Significant decrease in new business due to COVID-19 pandemic

Support for our dealer network and high-quality customers ongoing to facilitate recovery phase

Moderate adjustment of credit risk provisions in Q2

Further adjustment on investment in YOUR NOW group

Positive effects from implemented efficiency measures

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 15

DAIMLER MOBILITY

KEY FIGURES

New business

Contract volume

EBIT adjusted

in billions of euros

in billions of euros

in millions of euros

18.4

162.8

153.7

483

14.0

313

-24%

-6%

-35%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

12/31/2019

6/30/2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 16

DAIMLER MOBILITY

EBIT AND ROE

in millions of euros

Implemented cost-saving measures

Higher cost of credit risk due to COVID-19 pandemic Higher funding costs

Gross profit* -234

+52

483

+19

-152

431

RoE:

RoE:

• Legal

14.0%

proceedings

+23

-82

12.5%

• Restructuring

+31

-23

measures

+29

+37

313

-108

RoE:

8.6%

205

Adjustment on

RoE:

YOUR NOW group

5.6%

EBIT

Adjust-

EBIT

Foreign

Cost of risk

Volume/

Selling

General

Others*

EBIT

Adjust-

EBIT

Q2 2019

ments

adjusted

exchange

Margin*

expenses*

administrative

adjusted

ments

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

rates

expenses*

Q2 2020

* excluding FX effects

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 17

DAIMLER Q2 2020

GROUP EBIT

in millions of euros

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans:

• Legal proceedings

-53

• Restructuring measures

-788

+4,005 2,447 -1,432

Daimler Trucks & Buses:

• Restructuring measures

-9

Daimler Mobility:

  • Restructuring measures: -108 mainly adjustment on
    YOUR NOW group

Reconciliation:

• Restructuring measures

-16

-1,581

+28

-170

-708

-1,558

• Legal

-974

-1,682

proceedings +3,517

  • Restructuring
    measures +488

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Daimler

Reconciliation

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

Q2 2019

adjusted

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

Mobility

adjusted

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 18

DAIMLER Q2 2020

RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW

in millions of euros

+93

778

+70

685

+271

+35

• Legal

proceedings +93

430

-121

CFBIT

CFBIT

Income

Interest

Other

Free cash flow

Adjustments

Free cash flow

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

taxes*

received

reconciling

(industrial business)

(industrial business)

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

items

adjusted

* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 19

2020 OUTLOOK

GUIDANCE

ASSUMPTIONS

GROUP SALES

REVENUE

EBIT

FREE CASH FLOW INVESTMENT IN PP&E R&D EXPENDITURE

NEW BUSINESS

ROE ADJUSTED

FY: Significant decrease of all major automotive markets

H2: Significant recovery of economy and unit sales

Cost and cash measures to be continued

Daimler Group

Below the prior-year level

Daimler Group

Below the prior-year level

Positive, but below the prior-year level1

Daimler Group

Positive, but below the prior-year level1, 2

Industrial business

Daimler Group

Below the prior-year level

Daimler Group

Below the prior-year level

Daimler Mobility

Below the prior-year level

Daimler Mobility

Below the prior-year level

  1. This assumes an ongoing economic recovery during the second half of 2020 and that there will be no significant second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our major markets.
  2. Excluding possible expenses relating to legal and governmental proceedings.

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 20

DAIMLER Q2 2020

LOOKING FORWARD

Cost and cash preservation measures to continue in H2

Flexibility in production and market reaction remains a top priority Capacity adjustments and efficiency measures to be intensified

New S-Class to be presented in fall setting the standard in digitization

Strong commitment to CO2 targets and electrification plans

Increasing focus on software services as demonstrated by the most recent cooperation with NVIDIA

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 21

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 22

DAIMLER H1 2020

KEY FIGURES

Unit sales

in thousands of units

1,595

1,186

-26%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net profit/loss

in billions of euros

0.9

Revenue

in billions of euros

82.3

67.4

-18%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Earnings per share

in euros

0.72

EBIT

in billions of euros

1.2

-1.1

H1 2019

H1 2020

Free cash flow (IB)

in billions of euros

-1.6

-3.3

EBIT adjusted

in billions of euros

4.8

-100%

0.01

H1 2019

H1 2020

Free cash flow (IB) adjusted

in billions of euros

-1.1

-3.2

-1.7

-1.78

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 23

DAIMLER H1 2020

GROUP EBIT

in millions of euros

+3,517

4,757

-2,201

-1,887

1,240

• M&A

-603

• Legal

proceedings

-155

transactions

-718

-55

• Restructuring

• Legal

11

measures

-921

proceedings +3,640

• Restructuring

measures

+595

-1,076

-1,065

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Daimler

Reconciliation

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

H1 2019

adjusted

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

Mobility

adjusted

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 24

DAIMLER Q2 2020

REVENUE BY DIVISIONS

in billions of euros

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

% change

Daimler Group

42.7

30.2

-29

of which

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

25.4

18.9

-25

Daimler Trucks & Buses

11.6

6.2

-46

Daimler Mobility

7.1

6.5

-10

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 25

DAIMLER Q2 2020

REVENUE BY REGIONS

in billions of euros

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

% change

Daimler Group

42.7

30.2

-29

of which

Europe

17.2

11.5

-34

4.8

of which Germany

6.7

-29

North America

13.2

8.2

-38

7.3

of which United States

11.4

-36

Asia

9.7

9.2

-5

5.3

of which China*

4.7

+15

Other markets

2.5

1.3

-46

* excluding revenue of not fully consolidated companies

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 26

DAIMLER Q2 2020

EBIT BY DIVISIONS

EBIT in millions of euros; RoS/RoE in %

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

EBIT

RoS/RoE*

EBIT

RoS/RoE*

Daimler Group

-1,558

-5.6

-1,682

-8.0

of which

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

-2,784

-11.0

-1,125

-5.9

Daimler Trucks & Buses

834

7.2

-756

-12.2

Daimler Mobility

431

12.5

205

5.6

Reconciliation

-39

-

-6

-

* Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 27

DAIMLER Q2 2020

ADJUSTMENTS AFFECTING EBIT

in millions of euros

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Legal proceedings and related measures

3,473

53

Restructuring measures

459

788

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Restructuring measures

-

9

Daimler Mobility

Legal proceedings and related measures

23

-

108

Restructuring measures

29

Reconciliation

Legal proceedings and related measures

21

-

16

Restructuring measures

-

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 28

DAIMLER Q2 2020

EBIT ADJUSTED BY DIVISIONS

EBIT adjusted in millions of euros; RoS/RoE adjusted in %

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

EBIT

RoS/RoE

EBIT

RoS/RoE

adjusted

adjusted*

adjusted

adjusted*

Daimler Group

2,447

5.5

-708

-4.3

of which

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

1,148

4.5

-284

-1.5

Daimler Trucks & Buses

834

7.2

-747

-12.0

Daimler Mobility

483

14.0

313

8.6

Reconciliation

-18

-

10

-

* Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 29

DAIMLER Q2 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED)

in millions of euros

Daimler Group

Industrial Business

Daimler Mobility

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Revenue

42,650

30,184

35,505

23,734

7,145

6,450

Cost of sales

-37,104

-27,489

-30,878

-21,742

-6,226

-5,747

Gross profit

5,546

2,695

4,627

1,992

919

703

Selling expenses

-3,072

-2,462

-2,875

-2,304

-197

-158

General administrative expenses

-975

-808

-760

-627

-215

-181

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-1,569

-1,544

-1,569

-1,544

-

-

Other operating income/expense

-1,611

366

-1,660

341

49

25

Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net

210

269

335

451

-125

-182

Other financial income/expense, net

-87

-198

-87

-196

-

-2

EBIT

-1,558

-1,682

-1,989

-1,887

431

205

Interest income/expense, net

-114

-60

-112

-57

-2

-3

Profit/loss before income taxes

-1,672

-1,742

-2,101

-1,944

429

202

Income taxes

430

-164

577

-28

-147

-136

Net profit/loss

-1,242

-1,906

-1,524

-1,972

282

66

Earnings per share (in euros)

-1.24

-1.87

-

-

-

-

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 30

DAIMLER H1 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED)

in millions of euros

Daimler Group

Industrial Business

Daimler Mobility

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Revenue

82,348

67,407

68,322

53,856

14,026

13,551

Cost of sales

-69,231

-59,001

-57,028

-46,611

-12,203

-12,390

Gross profit

13,117

8,406

11,294

7,245

1,823

1,161

Selling expenses

-6,223

-5,351

-5,836

-5,015

-387

-336

General administrative expenses

-1,994

-1,728

-1,552

-1,360

-442

-368

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-3,273

-3,266

-3,273

-3,266

-

-

Other operating income/expense

-619

781

-1,417

717

798

64

Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net

472

219

624

474

-152

-255

Other financial income/expense, net

-240

-126

-240

-123

-

-3

EBIT

1,240

-1,065

-400

-1,328

1,640

263

Interest income/expense, net

-289

-137

-285

-131

-4

-6

Profit/loss before income taxes

951

-1,202

-685

-1,459

1,636

257

Income taxes

-44

-536

233

-396

-277

-140

Net profit/loss

907

-1,738

-452

-1,855

1,359

117

Earnings per share (in euros)

0.72

-1.78

-

-

-

-

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 31

DAIMLER Q2 2020

EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS

in millions of euros

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Reconciliation

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Revenue

25,418

18,949

11,581

6,200

-1,494

-1,415

Cost of sales

-22,755

-17,341

-9,381

-5,805

1,258

1,404

Gross profit

2,663

1,608

2,200

395

-236

-11

Selling expenses

-2,431

-1,839

-713

-608

269

143

General administrative expenses

-453

-338

-376

-312

69

23

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-1,225

-1,223

-370

-330

26

9

Others

-1,338

667

93

99

-167

-170

EBIT

-2,784

-1,125

834

-756

-39

-6

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 32

DAIMLER H1 2020

EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS

in millions of euros

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Reconciliation

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Revenue

49,481

42,145

21,755

14,944

-2,914

-3,233

Cost of sales

-41,969

-36,617

-17,649

-13,130

2,590

3,136

Gross profit

7,512

5,528

4,106

1,814

-324

-97

Selling expenses

-4,829

-4,108

-1,386

-1,236

379

329

General administrative expenses

-900

-757

-739

-637

87

34

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-2,575

-2,591

-740

-690

42

15

Others

-849

1,313

146

240

-330

-485

EBIT

-1,641

-615

1,387

-509

-146

-204

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 33

DAIMLER H1 2020

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONDENSED)

in millions of euros

Daimler Group

Industrial Business

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Cash provided by operating activities

2,198

8,985

2,356

3,180

of which: Profit/loss before income taxes

951

-1,202

-685

-1,459

Depreciation and amortization/impairments

3,644

4,452

3,569

4,376

Change in working capital

-2,995

1,956

-3,463

1,773

Cash used for investing activities

-5,272

-3,353

-4,672

-3,557

of which: Additions to property, plant and equipment

-3,419

-3,221

-3,376

-3,206

Cash used for/provided by financing activities

-297

-2,381

30

2,316

Free cash flow

-4,375

-4,147

-3,341

-1,631

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 34

DAIMLER Q2 2020

RECONCILIATION TO CFBIT ADJUSTED

in millions of euros

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

CFBIT

-2,141

430

1,027

-121

Legal proceedings and related measures

94

92

-

-

Restructuring measures

-

-

-

-

M&A transactions

-

-

-

-

CFBIT adjusted

-2,047

522

1,027

-121

EBIT adjusted

1,148

-284

834

-747

Cash conversion rate adjusted*

-1.8

-1.8

1.2

0.2

* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 35

DAIMLER H1 2020

RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW

in millions of euros

+547

-1,084

-1,299

+51

-206

-160

-17

-1,631

• Legal

proceedings +246

• Restructuring

measures +301

CFBIT

CFBIT

Income

Interest

Other

Free cash flow

Adjustments

Free cash flow

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

taxes*

received

reconciling

(industrial business)

(industrial business)

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

items

adjusted

* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 36

DAIMLER Q2 2020

KEY BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL FIGURES

Daimler Group

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Equity ratio

20.5%

19.6%

29.3

Gross liquidity

27.5

-10.3

Funded status of pension obligations

-8.4

72%

Funding ratio

77%

Industrial business

Equity ratio

36.7%

33.7%

9.5

Net liquidity

11.0

Free cash flow (January-June)

-3.3

-1.6

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 37

DAIMLER Q2 2020

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONDENSED)

in millions of euros

Daimler Group

Industrial Business

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Intangible assets

15,978

16,587

15,077

15,697

Property, plant and equipment

37,143

36,483

36,782

36,162

Receivables from financial services & equipment on operating leases

155,143

146,444

18,711

17,388

Equity-method investments

5,949

4,932

4,842

4,079

Inventories

29,757

30,118

28,420

28,828

Trade receivables

12,332

9,928

11,045

8,886

Liquidity

27,538

29,319

23,674

24,436

Other assets

18,598

20,954

-10,934

-6,871

Total assets

302,438

294,765

127,617

128,605

Equity

62,841

58,857

47,858

44,263

Provisions

30,652

31,757

29,473

30,595

Financing liabilities

161,780

157,591

13,289

16,539

Trade payables

12,707

13,665

11,896

12,825

Other liabilities

34,458

32,895

25,101

24,383

Total equity and liabilities

302,438

294,765

127,617

128,605

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 38

DAIMLER H1 2020

NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY

in billions of euros

Free cash flow industrial business

Q1 2020: minus €2.3 billion, Q2 2020: plus €0.7 billion

+4.4 -4.7

11.0 -3.1

+1.8

-0.0

+0.1

9.5

Net industrial

Earnings and

Working

Depreciation and

Additions to

Investments in

Other

Net industrial

liquidity

other cash

capital impact

amortization/

property, plant,

and disposals of

(mainly

liquidity

12/31/2019

flow impact

impairments

equipment and

shareholdings

FX effects)

6/30/2020

intangible assets

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 39

DAIMLER H1 2020

DEVELOPMENT OF GROSS INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY

in billions of euros

Financial Services

Industrial Business

-0.5

+6.7

-13.2

+5.8

-4.0

+0.6

29.3

27.5

-0.2

-1.6

+8.4

3.9

4.9

23.7

24.4

Gross

Dividend

Free cash flow

Free cash flow

Other debt

ABS

New ABS

Bond

New bonds

FX and

Gross

liquidity

payment

industrial

Daimler

maturities

maturities

other

liquidity

12/31/2019

business

Mobility

6/30/2020

Note: Figures may not be additive due to rounding.

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 40

DAIMLER Q2 2020

FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY OVER A 12-MONTH PERIOD

in billions of euros

69.6

Bridge loan

facility

ABS

51.9

Other, incl.

finance lease

potential

Commercial

paper

Credit

Bank loans

facility

Liquidity

Daimler

Mobility

Liquidity

Bonds

industrial

business

Account

deposits

Available or

Maturities

accessible

over next

liquidity

12 months

Net industrial liquidity at €9.5 billion continues to be at a solid level

Gross industrial liquidity at €24.4 billion

Financial flexibility supported by €11 billion revolving credit facility, which is unutilized

As of April 1, an additional €12 billion credit facility has been arranged; available on June 30: €9.9 billion

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 41

ADDITIONAL DIVISIONAL DETAILS

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 42

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS

NET ASSETS

in millions of euros

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Intangible assets

13,234

13,888

Property, plant and equipment

27,933

27,586

Inventories

20,959

21,132

Trade receivables

7,556

6,291

Other segment assets

24,808

24,189

Segment assets

94,490

93,086

Trade payables

9,042

10,056

Other segment liabilities

52,150

49,738

Segment liabilities

61,192

59,794

Net assets

33,298

33,292

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 43

DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES

NET ASSETS

in millions of euros

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Intangible assets

1,828

1,794

Property, plant and equipment

8,569

8,264

Inventories

7,615

7,839

Trade receivables

3,469

2,595

Other segment assets

6,497

5,976

Segment assets

27,978

26,468

Trade payables

2,847

2,851

Other segment liabilities

14,706

13,944

Segment liabilities

17,553

16,795

Net assets

10,425

9,673

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 44

DAIMLER Q2 2020

UNIT SALES

in thousands of units

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

% change

Daimler Group

821.7

541.8

-34

of which

Mercedes-Benz Cars

575.6

408.9

-29

Mercedes-Benz Vans

111.1

71.9

-35

126.5

57.9

Daimler Trucks

-54

Daimler Buses

8.4

3.1

-63

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 45

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS

UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS

in thousands of units

576

32

7

181

409

smart

4 5

Sports Cars

18

159

SUVs

102

15

S-Class

113

73

E-Class

73

C-Class

124

81

A-/B-Class

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 46

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS

UNIT SALES BY REGIONS

in thousands of units

576

88

409

162

57

Rest of world

74

Europe

83

(excl. Germany)

40

Germany

75

42

United States

168

196

China

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 47

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS

UNIT SALES IN CHINA

in thousands of units

imported locally produced

678

694

619

127

193

488

196

400

171

328

150

567

58

485

423

317

270

250

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

YTD 06

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 48

MERCEDES-BENZ VANS

UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS

in thousands of units

111.1

59.171.9

35.8

Sprinter

27.0

19.9

Vito

15.4

12.1

V-Class

3.1

X-Class

1.9 2.2

6.4

Citan

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 49

DAIMLER TRUCKS

INCOMING ORDERS*

in thousands of units

96

7

33

57

10

5

Rest of world

19

Asia

28

6

Latin America

(excl. Mexico)

17

North America

18

10

EU30**

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

  • Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations
  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 50

DAIMLER TRUCKS

UNIT SALES BY REGIONS

in thousands of units

126

7

34

10

58

55

4

Rest of world

18

Asia

6

Latin America

(excl. Mexico)

20

20

10

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

North America

EU30*

* European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 51

DAIMLER BUSES

UNIT SALES BY REGIONS

in thousands of units

8.4

1.2

1.0

2.7

3.1

0.7

0.4

Rest of world

0.3

Latin America

0.9

(excl. Brazil and Mexico)

2.8

Brazil

0.2

Mexico

1.2

EU30*

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

* European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 52

DAIMLER MOBILITY

CONTRACT VOLUME

in billions of euros

162.8

153.7

36.0

33.8 Africa & Asia-Pacific

59.6

56.2

Americas

41.3

38.6

Europe

(excl. Germany)

25.9

25.0

Germany

12/31/2019

6/30/2020

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 53

DAIMLER MOBILITY

NET CREDIT LOSSES*

0.89%

0.83%

0.68%

0.61%

0.50% 0.51%

0.36%

0.43%

0.37%

0.34%

0.31%

0.33%

0.31%

0.24%

0.26%

0.26%

0.21%

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

YTD

* as a percentage of portfolio, subject to credit risk

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 54

DAIMLER MOBILITY

YOUR NOW JOINT VENTURES

Interactions

in millions

Customers*

in millions

Cities*

GMV RR

in bn €

1. FREE NOW & REACH NOW

2. SHARE NOW

3. PARK NOW & CHARGE NOW

06/2020

YTD

191

92.8

7.6

8.5

82.1

0.27

92.0

46.4

2.1

2.7

40.7

0.06

>1,000

151

5

16

>1,000

n/a

n/a**

* Partially, data summation w/o consideration of possible redundancies ** Due to current uncertain situation, not applicable to estimate FY 2020 value

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 55

DAIMLER Q2 2020

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report or latest Interim Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler AG

Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 56

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:45:20 UTC
