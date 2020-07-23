Daimler : Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020

Initiated large number of measures to protect cash position; net liquidity at a robust level.
Positive market signals
First signs of sales recovery: Mercedes-Benz passenger cars with best ever Q2 in China and Vans with best ever quarter in China; order intake at Trucks positive in nearly all core regions again.
Improving the cost base of our company
Reinforced efficiency measures and capacity adjustment of production network initiated.
Full focus on our strategic course
Making ground on our road to decarbonization and digitization: major partnerships with Volvo, Rolls-Royce, Farasis and NVIDIA.
DAIMLER Q2 2020
KEY FIGURES
Unit sales
in thousands of units
822
542
-34%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Net loss
in billions of euros
-1.2
-1.9
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Revenue
in billions of euros
42.7
30.2
-29%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Earnings per share
in euros
-1.24
-1.87
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
EBIT
in billions of euros
-1.6
-1.7
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Free cash flow (IB)
in billions of euros
0.7
-1.3
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
EBIT adjusted
in billions of euros
2.4
-0.7
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Free cash flow (IB) adjusted
in billions of euros
0.8
-1.2
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
DAIMLER Q2 2020
NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY
in billions of euros
Free cash flow industrial business
Q2 2020: €0.7 billion
+2.4
-2.4
9.3
-1.3
+1.9
+0.1
-0.5
9.5
Net industrial
Earnings and
Working
Depreciation and
Additions to
Investments in
Other
Net industrial
liquidity
other cash
capital impact
amortization/
property, plant,
and disposals of
(mainly
liquidity
3/31/2020
flow impact
impairments
equipment and
shareholdings
FX effects)
6/30/2020
intangible assets
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS
KEY TOPICS Q2 2020
Nearly all worldwide dealerships reopened. Strong finish to global retail car deliveries for Q2 in June.
Favorable development in model mix and pricing.
Progressing on xEV share towards 2020 target.
Streamlining of global production network.
Strategic groundwork laid with NVIDIA for software-defined computing architecture in the field of driving assistance for next generation fleet.
At Vans, EQV and eSprinter became available for order and will strengthen our leading position in this segment.
MERCEDES-BENZ PASSENGER CARS
BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1
Group sales
in thousands of units
80
60
China
40
20
0
80
60
Europe
40
20
0
40
30
United
20
States
10
0
Jun 19
Jun 20
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS
KEY FIGURES
Unit sales
Revenue
EBIT adjusted
CFBIT
in thousands of units
in billions of euros
in millions of euros
in millions of euros
687
481
-30%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
25.4
18.9
-25%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
1,148
-284
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
430
-2,141
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS
EBIT AND ROS
in millions of euros
Gross profit -2,146
Favorable model mix and pricing Cost and capacity adjustments
Fixed cost reduction in all functional areas
Lower unit sales Residual values
Discounting of non-current provisions
+3,932
1,148
-2,252
RoS:
4.5%
+116
+1
+5
-284
RoS:
RoS:
-5.9%
+73
+33
+592
-1.5%
-841
-1,125
• Legal
proceedings
-53
RoS:
• Restructuring
measures
-788
-11.0%
-2,784
• Legal
proceedings +3,473
Restructuring
measures +459
EBIT
Adjust-
EBIT
Volume/
Foreign
Industrial
Selling
General
Research & non- Others
EBIT
Adjust-
EBIT
Q2 2019
ments
adjusted
Structure/
exchange
perform-
expenses
administrative
capitalized
adjusted
ments
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Net pricing
rates
ance
expenses
developm. costs
Q2 2020
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS
RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020
in millions of euros
+1,548
+170
+2,090
-62
430
+92
522
• Legal
proceedings +92
-1,125
-2,191
EBIT
Change in
Net financial
Net investments
Depreciation and
Other
CFBIT
Adjustments
CFBIT
Q2 2020
working capital
investments
in pp&e and
amortization/
Q2 2020
adjusted
intangible assets
impairments
Q2 2020
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
KEY TOPICS Q2 2020
Significant sales decreases accelerated by COVID-19; most severe impact in Europe and North America
Incoming orders in Europe and North America show first positive signs
Ongoing strong focus on cash preservation measures
Progressive execution of restructuring activities with resulting fixed cost reduction
Focus on strategic initiatives such as expansion of fuel-cell activities
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
BUSINESS RECOVERY IN H1
Group sales of Daimler Trucks in thousands of units
8
6
4
EU30
2
0
20
15
North
10
America
5
0
12
9
6
Asia
3
0
Jun 19
Jun 20
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
KEY FIGURES
Incoming orders*
Unit sales
Revenue
in thousands of units
in thousands of units
in billions of euros
EBIT adjusted
in millions of euros
834
CFBIT
in millions of euros
1,027
105
60
-43%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
135
-55%61
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
11.6
-46%6.2
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
-747
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
-121
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
* Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
EBIT AND ROS
in millions of euros
Gross profit -1,801
Cost and capacity adjustments in response to COVID-19 pandemic Significant fixed cost reduction
Significantly lower unit sales in all regions due to market downturns Customer service measures at Mercedes-Benz Trucks
Stock valuation of used trucks
834 -1,632
RoS:
7.2%
RoS:
RoS:
-12.0%
-12.2%
+16
+42
+5
-747
-9
-756
+66
-185
+107
• Restructuring
measures
-9
EBIT
Volume/
Foreign
Industrial
Selling
General
Research & non-
Others
EBIT
Adjust-
EBIT
Q2 2019
Structure/
exchange
perform-
expenses
administrative
capitalized
adjusted
ments
Q2 2020
Net pricing
rates
ance
expenses
developm. costs
Q2 2020
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
RECONCILIATION FROM EBIT TO CFBIT Q2 2020
in millions of euros
+218
-121
+339
+306
-27
-201
-756
EBIT
Change in
Net financial
Net investments
Depreciation and
Provisions, other
CFBIT
Q2 2020
working capital
investments
in pp&e and
amortization/
Q2 2020
intangible assets
impairments
DAIMLER MOBILITY
KEY TOPICS Q2 2020
Significant decrease in new business due to COVID-19 pandemic
Support for our dealer network and high-quality customers ongoing to facilitate recovery phase
Moderate adjustment of credit risk provisions in Q2
Further adjustment on investment in YOUR NOW group
Positive effects from implemented efficiency measures
DAIMLER MOBILITY
KEY FIGURES
New business
Contract volume
EBIT adjusted
in billions of euros
in billions of euros
in millions of euros
18.4
162.8
153.7
483
14.0
313
-24%
-6%
-35%
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
12/31/2019
6/30/2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
DAIMLER MOBILITY
EBIT AND ROE
in millions of euros
Implemented cost-saving measures
Higher cost of credit risk due to COVID-19 pandemic Higher funding costs
Gross profit* -234
+52
483
+19
-152
431
RoE:
RoE:
• Legal
14.0%
proceedings
+23
-82
12.5%
• Restructuring
+31
-23
measures
+29
+37
313
-108
RoE:
8.6%
205
Adjustment on
RoE:
YOUR NOW group
5.6%
EBIT
Adjust-
EBIT
Foreign
Cost of risk
Volume/
Selling
General
Others*
EBIT
Adjust-
EBIT
Q2 2019
ments
adjusted
exchange
Margin*
expenses*
administrative
adjusted
ments
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
rates
expenses*
Q2 2020
* excluding FX effects
DAIMLER Q2 2020
GROUP EBIT
in millions of euros
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans:
• Legal proceedings
-53
• Restructuring measures
-788
+4,005 2,447 -1,432
Daimler Trucks & Buses:
• Restructuring measures
-9
Daimler Mobility:
Restructuring measures: -108 mainly adjustment on
YOUR NOW group
Reconciliation:
• Restructuring measures
-16
-1,581
+28
-170
-708
-1,558
• Legal
-974
-1,682
proceedings +3,517
Restructuring
measures +488
EBIT
Adjustments
EBIT
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
Daimler
Reconciliation
EBIT
Adjustments
EBIT
Q2 2019
adjusted
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
Mobility
adjusted
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
DAIMLER Q2 2020
RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW
in millions of euros
+93
778
+70
685
+271
+35
• Legal
proceedings +93
430
-121
CFBIT
CFBIT
Income
Interest
Other
Free cash flow
Adjustments
Free cash flow
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
taxes*
received
reconciling
(industrial business)
(industrial business)
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
items
adjusted
* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business
2020 OUTLOOK
GUIDANCE
ASSUMPTIONS
GROUP SALES
REVENUE
EBIT
FREE CASH FLOW INVESTMENT IN PP&E R&D EXPENDITURE
NEW BUSINESS
ROE ADJUSTED
FY: Significant decrease of all major automotive markets
H2: Significant recovery of economy and unit sales
Cost and cash measures to be continued
Daimler Group
Below the prior-year level
Daimler Group
Below the prior-year level
Positive, but below the prior-year level1
Daimler Group
Positive, but below the prior-year level1, 2
Industrial business
Daimler Group
Below the prior-year level
Daimler Group
Below the prior-year level
Daimler Mobility
Below the prior-year level
Daimler Mobility
Below the prior-year level
This assumes an ongoing economic recovery during the second half of 2020 and that there will be no significant second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our major markets.
Excluding possible expenses relating to legal and governmental proceedings.
DAIMLER Q2 2020
LOOKING FORWARD
Cost and cash preservation measures to continue in H2
Flexibility in production and market reaction remains a top priority Capacity adjustments and efficiency measures to be intensified
New S-Class to be presented in fall setting the standard in digitization
Strong commitment to CO2 targets and electrification plans
Increasing focus on software services as demonstrated by the most recent cooperation with NVIDIA
Daimler AG
Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 21
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS
DAIMLER H1 2020
KEY FIGURES
Unit sales
in thousands of units
1,595
1,186
-26%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net profit/loss
in billions of euros
0.9
Revenue
in billions of euros
82.3
67.4
-18%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Earnings per share
in euros
0.72
EBIT
in billions of euros
1.2
-1.1
H1 2019
H1 2020
Free cash flow (IB)
in billions of euros
-1.6
-3.3
EBIT adjusted
in billions of euros
4.8
-100%
0.01
H1 2019
H1 2020
Free cash flow (IB) adjusted
in billions of euros
-1.1
-3.2
-1.7
-1.78
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
DAIMLER H1 2020
GROUP EBIT
in millions of euros
+3,517
4,757
-2,201
-1,887
1,240
• M&A
-603
• Legal
proceedings
-155
transactions
-718
-55
• Restructuring
• Legal
11
measures
-921
proceedings +3,640
• Restructuring
measures
+595
-1,076
-1,065
EBIT
Adjustments
EBIT
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
Daimler
Reconciliation
EBIT
Adjustments
EBIT
H1 2019
adjusted
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
Mobility
adjusted
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
DAIMLER Q2 2020
REVENUE BY DIVISIONS
in billions of euros
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
% change
Daimler Group
42.7
30.2
-29
of which
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
25.4
18.9
-25
Daimler Trucks & Buses
11.6
6.2
-46
Daimler Mobility
7.1
6.5
-10
DAIMLER Q2 2020
REVENUE BY REGIONS
in billions of euros
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
% change
Daimler Group
42.7
30.2
-29
of which
Europe
17.2
11.5
-34
4.8
of which Germany
6.7
-29
North America
13.2
8.2
-38
7.3
of which United States
11.4
-36
Asia
9.7
9.2
-5
5.3
of which China*
4.7
+15
Other markets
2.5
1.3
-46
* excluding revenue of not fully consolidated companies
DAIMLER Q2 2020
EBIT BY DIVISIONS
EBIT in millions of euros; RoS/RoE in %
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
EBIT
RoS/RoE*
EBIT
RoS/RoE*
Daimler Group
-1,558
-5.6
-1,682
-8.0
of which
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
-2,784
-11.0
-1,125
-5.9
Daimler Trucks & Buses
834
7.2
-756
-12.2
Daimler Mobility
431
12.5
205
5.6
Reconciliation
-39
-
-6
-
* Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility
DAIMLER Q2 2020
ADJUSTMENTS AFFECTING EBIT
in millions of euros
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Legal proceedings and related measures
3,473
53
Restructuring measures
459
788
Daimler Trucks & Buses
Restructuring measures
-
9
Daimler Mobility
Legal proceedings and related measures
23
-
108
Restructuring measures
29
Reconciliation
Legal proceedings and related measures
21
-
16
Restructuring measures
-
DAIMLER Q2 2020
EBIT ADJUSTED BY DIVISIONS
EBIT adjusted in millions of euros; RoS/RoE adjusted in %
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
EBIT
RoS/RoE
EBIT
RoS/RoE
adjusted
adjusted*
adjusted
adjusted*
Daimler Group
2,447
5.5
-708
-4.3
of which
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
1,148
4.5
-284
-1.5
Daimler Trucks & Buses
834
7.2
-747
-12.0
Daimler Mobility
483
14.0
313
8.6
Reconciliation
-18
-
10
-
* Return on sales for automotive business, return on equity for Daimler Mobility; Daimler Group excluding Daimler Mobility
DAIMLER Q2 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED)
in millions of euros
Daimler Group
Industrial Business
Daimler Mobility
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Revenue
42,650
30,184
35,505
23,734
7,145
6,450
Cost of sales
-37,104
-27,489
-30,878
-21,742
-6,226
-5,747
Gross profit
5,546
2,695
4,627
1,992
919
703
Selling expenses
-3,072
-2,462
-2,875
-2,304
-197
-158
General administrative expenses
-975
-808
-760
-627
-215
-181
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-1,569
-1,544
-1,569
-1,544
-
-
Other operating income/expense
-1,611
366
-1,660
341
49
25
Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net
210
269
335
451
-125
-182
Other financial income/expense, net
-87
-198
-87
-196
-
-2
EBIT
-1,558
-1,682
-1,989
-1,887
431
205
Interest income/expense, net
-114
-60
-112
-57
-2
-3
Profit/loss before income taxes
-1,672
-1,742
-2,101
-1,944
429
202
Income taxes
430
-164
577
-28
-147
-136
Net profit/loss
-1,242
-1,906
-1,524
-1,972
282
66
Earnings per share (in euros)
-1.24
-1.87
-
-
-
-
DAIMLER H1 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (CONDENSED)
in millions of euros
Daimler Group
Industrial Business
Daimler Mobility
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Revenue
82,348
67,407
68,322
53,856
14,026
13,551
Cost of sales
-69,231
-59,001
-57,028
-46,611
-12,203
-12,390
Gross profit
13,117
8,406
11,294
7,245
1,823
1,161
Selling expenses
-6,223
-5,351
-5,836
-5,015
-387
-336
General administrative expenses
-1,994
-1,728
-1,552
-1,360
-442
-368
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-3,273
-3,266
-3,273
-3,266
-
-
Other operating income/expense
-619
781
-1,417
717
798
64
Gains/losses on equity-method investments, net
472
219
624
474
-152
-255
Other financial income/expense, net
-240
-126
-240
-123
-
-3
EBIT
1,240
-1,065
-400
-1,328
1,640
263
Interest income/expense, net
-289
-137
-285
-131
-4
-6
Profit/loss before income taxes
951
-1,202
-685
-1,459
1,636
257
Income taxes
-44
-536
233
-396
-277
-140
Net profit/loss
907
-1,738
-452
-1,855
1,359
117
Earnings per share (in euros)
0.72
-1.78
-
-
-
-
DAIMLER Q2 2020
EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS
in millions of euros
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
Reconciliation
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Revenue
25,418
18,949
11,581
6,200
-1,494
-1,415
Cost of sales
-22,755
-17,341
-9,381
-5,805
1,258
1,404
Gross profit
2,663
1,608
2,200
395
-236
-11
Selling expenses
-2,431
-1,839
-713
-608
269
143
General administrative expenses
-453
-338
-376
-312
69
23
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-1,225
-1,223
-370
-330
26
9
Others
-1,338
667
93
99
-167
-170
EBIT
-2,784
-1,125
834
-756
-39
-6
DAIMLER H1 2020
EBIT OF THE INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS
in millions of euros
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
Reconciliation
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Revenue
49,481
42,145
21,755
14,944
-2,914
-3,233
Cost of sales
-41,969
-36,617
-17,649
-13,130
2,590
3,136
Gross profit
7,512
5,528
4,106
1,814
-324
-97
Selling expenses
-4,829
-4,108
-1,386
-1,236
379
329
General administrative expenses
-900
-757
-739
-637
87
34
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-2,575
-2,591
-740
-690
42
15
Others
-849
1,313
146
240
-330
-485
EBIT
-1,641
-615
1,387
-509
-146
-204
DAIMLER H1 2020
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONDENSED)
in millions of euros
Daimler Group
Industrial Business
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Cash provided by operating activities
2,198
8,985
2,356
3,180
of which: Profit/loss before income taxes
951
-1,202
-685
-1,459
Depreciation and amortization/impairments
3,644
4,452
3,569
4,376
Change in working capital
-2,995
1,956
-3,463
1,773
Cash used for investing activities
-5,272
-3,353
-4,672
-3,557
of which: Additions to property, plant and equipment
-3,419
-3,221
-3,376
-3,206
Cash used for/provided by financing activities
-297
-2,381
30
2,316
Free cash flow
-4,375
-4,147
-3,341
-1,631
DAIMLER Q2 2020
RECONCILIATION TO CFBIT ADJUSTED
in millions of euros
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
Daimler Trucks & Buses
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
CFBIT
-2,141
430
1,027
-121
Legal proceedings and related measures
94
92
-
-
Restructuring measures
-
-
-
-
M&A transactions
-
-
-
-
CFBIT adjusted
-2,047
522
1,027
-121
EBIT adjusted
1,148
-284
834
-747
Cash conversion rate adjusted*
-1.8
-1.8
1.2
0.2
* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted
DAIMLER H1 2020
RECONCILIATION FROM CFBIT TO FREE CASH FLOW
in millions of euros
+547
-1,084
-1,299
+51
-206
-160
-17
-1,631
• Legal
proceedings +246
• Restructuring
measures +301
CFBIT
CFBIT
Income
Interest
Other
Free cash flow
Adjustments
Free cash flow
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
taxes*
received
reconciling
(industrial business)
(industrial business)
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
items
adjusted
* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business
DAIMLER Q2 2020
KEY BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL FIGURES
Daimler Group
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Equity ratio
20.5%
19.6%
29.3
Gross liquidity
27.5
-10.3
Funded status of pension obligations
-8.4
72%
Funding ratio
77%
Industrial business
Equity ratio
36.7%
33.7%
9.5
Net liquidity
11.0
Free cash flow (January-June)
-3.3
-1.6
DAIMLER Q2 2020
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONDENSED)
in millions of euros
Daimler Group
Industrial Business
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Intangible assets
15,978
16,587
15,077
15,697
Property, plant and equipment
37,143
36,483
36,782
36,162
Receivables from financial services & equipment on operating leases
155,143
146,444
18,711
17,388
Equity-method investments
5,949
4,932
4,842
4,079
Inventories
29,757
30,118
28,420
28,828
Trade receivables
12,332
9,928
11,045
8,886
Liquidity
27,538
29,319
23,674
24,436
Other assets
18,598
20,954
-10,934
-6,871
Total assets
302,438
294,765
127,617
128,605
Equity
62,841
58,857
47,858
44,263
Provisions
30,652
31,757
29,473
30,595
Financing liabilities
161,780
157,591
13,289
16,539
Trade payables
12,707
13,665
11,896
12,825
Other liabilities
34,458
32,895
25,101
24,383
Total equity and liabilities
302,438
294,765
127,617
128,605
DAIMLER H1 2020
NET INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY
in billions of euros
Free cash flow industrial business
Q1 2020: minus €2.3 billion, Q2 2020: plus €0.7 billion
+4.4 -4.7
11.0 -3.1
+1.8
-0.0
+0.1
9.5
Net industrial
Earnings and
Working
Depreciation and
Additions to
Investments in
Other
Net industrial
liquidity
other cash
capital impact
amortization/
property, plant,
and disposals of
(mainly
liquidity
12/31/2019
flow impact
impairments
equipment and
shareholdings
FX effects)
6/30/2020
intangible assets
DAIMLER H1 2020
DEVELOPMENT OF GROSS INDUSTRIAL LIQUIDITY
in billions of euros
Financial Services
Industrial Business
-0.5
+6.7
-13.2
+5.8
-4.0
+0.6
29.3
27.5
-0.2
-1.6
+8.4
3.9
4.9
23.7
24.4
Gross
Dividend
Free cash flow
Free cash flow
Other debt
ABS
New ABS
Bond
New bonds
FX and
Gross
liquidity
payment
industrial
Daimler
maturities
maturities
other
liquidity
12/31/2019
business
Mobility
6/30/2020
Note: Figures may not be additive due to rounding.
DAIMLER Q2 2020
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY OVER A 12-MONTH PERIOD
in billions of euros
69.6
Bridge loan
facility
ABS
51.9
Other, incl.
finance lease
potential
Commercial
paper
Credit
Bank loans
facility
Liquidity
Daimler
Mobility
Liquidity
Bonds
industrial
business
Account
deposits
Available or
Maturities
accessible
over next
liquidity
12 months
Net industrial liquidity at €9.5 billion continues to be at a solid level
Gross industrial liquidity at €24.4 billion
Financial flexibility supported by €11 billion revolving credit facility, which is unutilized
As of April 1, an additional €12 billion credit facility has been arranged; available on June 30: €9.9 billion
ADDITIONAL DIVISIONAL DETAILS
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS
NET ASSETS
in millions of euros
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Intangible assets
13,234
13,888
Property, plant and equipment
27,933
27,586
Inventories
20,959
21,132
Trade receivables
7,556
6,291
Other segment assets
24,808
24,189
Segment assets
94,490
93,086
Trade payables
9,042
10,056
Other segment liabilities
52,150
49,738
Segment liabilities
61,192
59,794
Net assets
33,298
33,292
DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
NET ASSETS
in millions of euros
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Intangible assets
1,828
1,794
Property, plant and equipment
8,569
8,264
Inventories
7,615
7,839
Trade receivables
3,469
2,595
Other segment assets
6,497
5,976
Segment assets
27,978
26,468
Trade payables
2,847
2,851
Other segment liabilities
14,706
13,944
Segment liabilities
17,553
16,795
Net assets
10,425
9,673
DAIMLER Q2 2020
UNIT SALES
in thousands of units
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
% change
Daimler Group
821.7
541.8
-34
of which
Mercedes-Benz Cars
575.6
408.9
-29
Mercedes-Benz Vans
111.1
71.9
-35
126.5
57.9
Daimler Trucks
-54
Daimler Buses
8.4
3.1
-63
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS
UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS
in thousands of units
576
32
7
181
409
smart
4 5
Sports Cars
18
159
SUVs
102
15
S-Class
113
73
E-Class
73
C-Class
124
81
A-/B-Class
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS
UNIT SALES BY REGIONS
in thousands of units
576
88
409
162
57
Rest of world
74
Europe
83
(excl. Germany)
40
Germany
75
42
United States
168
196
China
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
MERCEDES-BENZ CARS
UNIT SALES IN CHINA
in thousands of units
imported locally produced
678
694
619
127
193
488
196
400
171
328
150
567
58
485
423
317
270
250
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
YTD 06
MERCEDES-BENZ VANS
UNIT SALES BY SEGMENTS
in thousands of units
111.1
59.171.9
35.8
Sprinter
27.0
19.9
Vito
15.4
12.1
V-Class
3.1
X-Class
1.9 2.2
6.4
Citan
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
DAIMLER TRUCKS
INCOMING ORDERS*
in thousands of units
96
7
33
57
10
5
Rest of world
19
Asia
28
6
Latin America
(excl. Mexico)
17
North America
18
10
EU30**
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
Daimler AG
Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020 / July 23, 2020 / Page 50
DAIMLER TRUCKS
UNIT SALES BY REGIONS
in thousands of units
126
7
34
10
58
55
4
Rest of world
18
Asia
6
Latin America
(excl. Mexico)
20
20
10
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
North America
EU30*
* European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
DAIMLER BUSES
UNIT SALES BY REGIONS
in thousands of units
8.4
1.2
1.0
2.7
3.1
0.7
0.4
Rest of world
0.3
Latin America
0.9
(excl. Brazil and Mexico)
2.8
Brazil
0.2
Mexico
1.2
EU30*
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
* European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
DAIMLER MOBILITY
CONTRACT VOLUME
in billions of euros
162.8
153.7
36.0
33.8 Africa & Asia-Pacific
59.6
56.2
Americas
41.3
38.6
Europe
(excl. Germany)
25.9
25.0
Germany
12/31/2019
6/30/2020
DAIMLER MOBILITY
NET CREDIT LOSSES*
0.89%
0.83%
0.68%
0.61%
0.50% 0.51%
0.36%
0.43%
0.37%
0.34%
0.31%
0.33%
0.31%
0.24%
0.26%
0.26%
0.21%
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
YTD
* as a percentage of portfolio, subject to credit risk
DAIMLER MOBILITY
YOUR NOW JOINT VENTURES
Interactions
in millions
Customers*
in millions
Cities*
GMV RR
in bn €
1. FREE NOW & REACH NOW
2. SHARE NOW
3. PARK NOW & CHARGE NOW
06/2020
YTD
191
92.8
7.6
8.5
82.1
0.27
92.0
46.4
2.1
2.7
40.7
0.06
>1,000
151
5
16
>1,000
n/a
n/a**
* Partially, data summation w/o consideration of possible redundancies ** Due to current uncertain situation, not applicable to estimate FY 2020 value
DAIMLER Q2 2020
DISCLAIMER
