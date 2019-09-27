Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
09/27 03:59:56 pm
45.123 EUR   +0.58%
08:02pDAIMLER : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets
DJ
12:03pDAIMLER : 2019 Russian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
08:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Vestas, ENI
Daimler : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets

09/27/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Car2go, which became part of a Daimler AG and BMW AG joint venture called Share Now earlier this year, will exit certain North American markets.

The car-sharing service said it "underestimated the investment and resources" needed to become successful in these areas "amid a quickly-changing mobility landscape."

Car2go will exit Austin, Texas, Calgary, Denver and Portland on Oct. 31, and Chicago on Dec. 31. It is focusing on markets with the "clearest path" to success: New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, Vancouver and Seattle.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.27% 63.89 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
DAIMLER AG 1.15% 45.38 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 7 615 M
Net income 2019 4 507 M
Finance 2019 11 210 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 6,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 48 549 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,48  €
Last Close Price 45,13  €
Spread / Highest target 88,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sten Ola Kallenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-2.28%52 492
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.24%192 385
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.60%84 862
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.44%53 697
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.43%47 392
BMW AG-10.76%44 614
