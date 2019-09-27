Daimler : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets

By Josh Beckerman

Car2go, which became part of a Daimler AG and BMW AG joint venture called Share Now earlier this year, will exit certain North American markets.

The car-sharing service said it "underestimated the investment and resources" needed to become successful in these areas "amid a quickly-changing mobility landscape."

Car2go will exit Austin, Texas, Calgary, Denver and Portland on Oct. 31, and Chicago on Dec. 31. It is focusing on markets with the "clearest path" to success: New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, Vancouver and Seattle.

