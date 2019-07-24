Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/24 03:34:18 am
47.875 EUR   -0.35%
03:27aPSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
03:01aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : cuts 2019 forecasts on UK, Europe weakness
RE
02:48aDAIMLER : Chinese Car Maker Buys Into Daimler
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Daimler : Chinese Car Maker Buys Into Daimler

07/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- State-owned Beijing Automotive Group Ltd. said it has acquired a small stake in joint-venture partner Daimler AG, boosting Chinese ownership of the German auto maker to around 15%.

The Chinese company said Tuesday that the acquisition of a 2.48% stake, with an option to raise it to 5%, would strengthen the two car makers' longstanding alliance in China known as Beijing Benz Automotive Group Co.

At the same time, the move could aggravate worries in Europe about Chinese penetration of core industries in the region. Chinese billionaire Li Shufu already owns 9.7% of Daimler through Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars.

"In our view this partnership is exemplary for the successful cooperation between a Chinese and German company," Beijing Automotive Chairman Heyi Xu said. "It can serve as a model for other companies from both countries."

Daimler's closer ties with China could also irritate the Trump administration, which is pressuring Beijing over trade issues, including increased market access. Daimler and other German auto makers have faced the prospect of higher U.S. tariffs, though the threat has abated in recent months.

Under rules adopted last year, Berlin can veto any acquisition by a non-European buyer of a more than 10% stake in a German company across sectors ranging from energy to telecommunications, technology, defense, finance, transportation and the media.

The government followed up in February by saying it would prepare legislation allowing it to take significant stakes in German companies to protect them from foreign takeovers.

Germany's global car makers, which also include Volkswagen AG and BMW AG, are among the country's flagship companies. But all have suffered lately amid slowing global and domestic demand, the reputational fallout from a four-year-old diesel emission scandal, and high costs associated with the industry's shift to electric vehicles.

Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius welcomed the investment by Beijing Automotive.

"This step solidifies our successful partnership," he said. "The Chinese market is and remains a decisive pillar of our success -- not only in terms of revenue but also for our development and production."

With the investment, Beijing Automotive becomes Daimler's third-largest individual shareholder after Mr. Li's Geely Holding Group and the Kuwaiti Investment Authority, which holds a 6.8% stake.

Daimler shares rose 4.9% to EUR48.05 on Tuesday.

Daimler unsettled markets about two weeks ago with its second profit warning in a month, blaming higher-than-expected costs related to a recall of Takata air bags and proceedings related to its diesel vehicles.

The Stuttgart-based auto maker also reported a EUR3.1 billion ($3.48 billion) charge for the second quarter, leading to a quarterly loss before interest and taxes of EUR1.6 billion. Its full second-quarter results are due out Wednesday.

BAIC, with annual revenue of around EUR62 billion, holds a 51% stake in the Beijing Benz venture, while Daimler holds the remaining shares. It acquired the 2.48% stake in Daimler through its investment company, Investment Global Co.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Latest news on DAIMLER AG
03:27aPSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
03:01aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : cuts 2019 forecasts on UK, Europe weakness
RE
02:48aDAIMLER : Chinese Car Maker Buys Into Daimler
DJ
02:07aDAIMLER : second quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
RE
01:59aDAIMLER : Automaker Daimler loses $1.3 billion on diesel, air bag woes
AQ
01:34aDAIMLER : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs
DJ
01:31aDAIMLER : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges
RE
07/23EUROPE : Automakers lift European shares to more than two-week high
RE
07/23EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Approach Seven-month High On U.S., China Optimi..
DJ
07/23DAIMLER : Deepens Ties With China in New Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 170 B
EBIT 2019 8 330 M
Net income 2019 3 837 M
Finance 2019 12 376 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 51 400 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,44  €
Last Close Price 48,21  €
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG4.65%57 341
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 683
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%86 046
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%56 537
BMW AG ST-1.92%48 525
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.54%45 711
