DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Experience the Mercedes-Benz Museum - on the smartphone. First interactive guided tour is starting via Instagram story on 21 October 2019

10/18/2019 | 05:54am EDT
  • On 21 and 28 October 2019 followers from anywhere in the world can take part in an interactive tour through the Mercedes-Benz Museum via Instagram story On 21 and October 28, 2019 followers from anywhere in the world can take part in an interactive tour through the Mercedes-Benz Museum via Instagram story.
  • More than a million people follow the official channel of the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Instagram

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz classic cars are also popular in social media. Over a million people follow the official channel of the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Instagram: @mercedesbenzmuseum. This is why the Mercedes-Benz Museum is now offering, in addition to the regular guided tours through the permanent exhibition, a virtual guided tour on Instagram.

On 21 and 28 October 2019, the museum will broadcast the first interactive live tour via Instagram story in two parts at www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzmuseum/. This allows people around the globe to experience the Mercedes-Benz Museum, provided they have an Instagram account and access to the internet.

Museum guide Pádraic Ó Leanacháin will take the Instagram community on a journey through the Mercedes-Benz Museum in English. Followers will have a number of ways of interacting, for example, they can decide how the tour is to proceed after each section and can then test their knowledge by taking part in a quiz. Additional historical photos and video clips will add more life to the tour. The content will remain visible in the Instagram story highlights.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:53:05 UTC
