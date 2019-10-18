Daimler : Experience the Mercedes-Benz Museum - on the smartphone. First interactive guided tour is starting via Instagram story on 21 October 2019

-
On 21 and 28 October 2019 followers from anywhere in the world can take part in an interactive tour through the Mercedes-Benz Museum via Instagram story On 21 and October 28, 2019 followers from anywhere in the world can take part in an interactive tour through the Mercedes-Benz Museum via Instagram story.
More than a million people follow the official channel of the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Instagram
Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz classic cars are also popular in social media. Over a million people follow the official channel of the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Instagram: @mercedesbenzmuseum. This is why the Mercedes-Benz Museum is now offering, in addition to the regular guided tours through the permanent exhibition, a virtual guided tour on Instagram.
On 21 and 28 October 2019, the museum will broadcast the first interactive live tour via Instagram story in two parts at www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzmuseum/. This allows people around the globe to experience the Mercedes-Benz Museum, provided they have an Instagram account and access to the internet.
Museum guide Pádraic Ó Leanacháin will take the Instagram community on a journey through the Mercedes-Benz Museum in English. Followers will have a number of ways of interacting, for example, they can decide how the tour is to proceed after each section and can then test their knowledge by taking part in a quiz. Additional historical photos and video clips will add more life to the tour. The content will remain visible in the Instagram story highlights.
