Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Financial Services is realigning effective June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:44am EDT
  • Franz Reiner (51) is to be the new Chairman of the Board of Daimler Financial Services AG. He follows Klaus Entenmann (63), who is entering retirement.
  • Harald Wilhelm (53) follows Bodo Uebber (59) as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Financial Services AG.
  • Jörg Lamparter (48) takes on the newly created division 'Digital and Mobility Solutions' on the Board of Management.
  • Eefje Dikker (48) heads the Human Resources unit at Daimler Financial Services.
  • Harald Wilhelm: 'With this experienced management team the future Daimler Mobility AG is optimally placed. Together we will systematically continue the strategic realignment of Daimler Financial Services AG as Daimler Mobility AG.'

Stuttgart - With personnel changes on the Supervisory Board and Board of Management effective June 1 2019 Daimler Financial Services AG has set a key course with regard to its strategic realignment as the future Daimler Mobility AG. The change of name will come into effect on July 24 2019.

With immediate effect Franz Reiner will head the Daimler Group's financing and mobility service provider. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Bank and Daimler Financial Services Board Member for the Europe Region. His predecessor Klaus Entenmann is going into retirement.

Harald Wilhelm, Daimler AG Board Member for the Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services division: 'In Franz Reiner we have an internationally successful top manager heading the future Daimler Mobility AG. He has outstanding knowledge of the individual markets and brings with him a deep understanding of the changing mobility requirements. At the same time he knows the company like no-one else, thanks to his long-standing career at Daimler.'

Franz Reiner, who has held different roles within the Group since 1992, has latterly been Chairman of the Board at Mercedes-Benz Bank and also responsible for the European markets on the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services. From 2009 to 2012 he gained experience in the USA, where he was responsible for the entire region of North and South America as a Member of the Board of Management.

'We shall also offer financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management in the future as Daimler Mobility AG. Furthermore, our task is according to our Group strategy to becoming a leading provider of mobility services and continue to be a leading automotive manufacturer,' says Franz Reiner.

This is what the new Board division for Mobility has been created for: Jörg Lamparter will lead the 'Digital and Mobility Solutions' unit and report directly to Franz Reiner. Lamparter was previously 'Head of Mobility Services' and played a major role in the mobility joint venture with BMW, which, as of February 2019, offers services such as SHARE NOW (previously car2go and Drive Now), FREE NOW (previously mytaxi) and REACH NOW (previously moovel).

Eefje Dikker will on June 1 2019 take over management of HR DFS worldwide as a Member of the Daimler HR Executive Committee with responsibility for the global HR strategy in 40 countries with nearly 14,000 employees. Dikker is an experienced HR expert and had previously held several management positions in the Daimler Group. Before that she headed the HR unit at Athlon, the fleet management specialist of Daimler Financial Services.

Yvonne Rosslenbroich (51) will in future be responsible for the Africa and Asia-Pacific Region within the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services. She takes over from Peter Henn (47), who heads the entire American market (North and South America) at Daimler Financial Services with immediate effect. Peter Zieringer (51), currently Member of the Board of Management for America, takes over the Europe Region from June 2019. Stephan Unger (52) continues to be responsible for the Finance and Controlling division as Chief Financial Officer. Benedikt Schell (48) is leaving the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services, as he is to become the successor of Franz Reiner as Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz-Bank on June 1 2019.

Harald Wilhelm, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG for the division Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services, is taking over the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Financial Services from his predecessor Bodo Uebber. 'With this experienced team around Franz Reiner the future Daimler Mobility AG is optimally placed and equipped to set standards all over the world in the field of mobility services,' commented Supervisory Board boss Wilhelm.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
05:44aDAIMLER : Financial Services is realigning effective June 2019
PU
05:25aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/02MERCEDES-BENZ IN ESPORTS : In-Car-Gaming CLA at ESL One in Birmingham
PU
06/01THE MERCEDES-BENZ EQC : Electric Intelligence
AQ
05/31Auto sector scrambles after Trump threatens Mexican tariffs
RE
05/31Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
05/31German car stocks fall on Trump's Mexico tariff threat
RE
05/30Germany extends 1.2 billion euro electric car bonus to 2020
RE
05/30DAIMLER : Kamaz ptc, daimler ag and daimler kamaz rus launched the production of..
AQ
05/30DAIMLER : Building the Intelligent Company; Core of Daimler Trucks North America..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 571 M
Net income 2019 8 008 M
Finance 2019 15 398 M
Yield 2019 6,79%
P/E ratio 2019 6,21
P/E ratio 2020 6,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 49 678 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 58,9 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG1.14%55 483
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.30%192 332
VOLKSWAGEN0.42%78 960
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-0.33%47 289
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 021
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.32%44 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About