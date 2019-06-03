Daimler : Financial Services is realigning effective June 2019

Franz Reiner (51) is to be the new Chairman of the Board of Daimler Financial Services AG. He follows Klaus Entenmann (63), who is entering retirement.

Harald Wilhelm (53) follows Bodo Uebber (59) as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Financial Services AG.

Jörg Lamparter (48) takes on the newly created division 'Digital and Mobility Solutions' on the Board of Management.

Eefje Dikker (48) heads the Human Resources unit at Daimler Financial Services.

Harald Wilhelm: 'With this experienced management team the future Daimler Mobility AG is optimally placed. Together we will systematically continue the strategic realignment of Daimler Financial Services AG as Daimler Mobility AG.'

Stuttgart - With personnel changes on the Supervisory Board and Board of Management effective June 1 2019 Daimler Financial Services AG has set a key course with regard to its strategic realignment as the future Daimler Mobility AG. The change of name will come into effect on July 24 2019.

With immediate effect Franz Reiner will head the Daimler Group's financing and mobility service provider. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Bank and Daimler Financial Services Board Member for the Europe Region. His predecessor Klaus Entenmann is going into retirement.

Harald Wilhelm, Daimler AG Board Member for the Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services division: 'In Franz Reiner we have an internationally successful top manager heading the future Daimler Mobility AG. He has outstanding knowledge of the individual markets and brings with him a deep understanding of the changing mobility requirements. At the same time he knows the company like no-one else, thanks to his long-standing career at Daimler.'

Franz Reiner, who has held different roles within the Group since 1992, has latterly been Chairman of the Board at Mercedes-Benz Bank and also responsible for the European markets on the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services. From 2009 to 2012 he gained experience in the USA, where he was responsible for the entire region of North and South America as a Member of the Board of Management.

'We shall also offer financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management in the future as Daimler Mobility AG. Furthermore, our task is according to our Group strategy to becoming a leading provider of mobility services and continue to be a leading automotive manufacturer,' says Franz Reiner.

This is what the new Board division for Mobility has been created for: Jörg Lamparter will lead the 'Digital and Mobility Solutions' unit and report directly to Franz Reiner. Lamparter was previously 'Head of Mobility Services' and played a major role in the mobility joint venture with BMW, which, as of February 2019, offers services such as SHARE NOW (previously car2go and Drive Now), FREE NOW (previously mytaxi) and REACH NOW (previously moovel).

Eefje Dikker will on June 1 2019 take over management of HR DFS worldwide as a Member of the Daimler HR Executive Committee with responsibility for the global HR strategy in 40 countries with nearly 14,000 employees. Dikker is an experienced HR expert and had previously held several management positions in the Daimler Group. Before that she headed the HR unit at Athlon, the fleet management specialist of Daimler Financial Services.

Yvonne Rosslenbroich (51) will in future be responsible for the Africa and Asia-Pacific Region within the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services. She takes over from Peter Henn (47), who heads the entire American market (North and South America) at Daimler Financial Services with immediate effect. Peter Zieringer (51), currently Member of the Board of Management for America, takes over the Europe Region from June 2019. Stephan Unger (52) continues to be responsible for the Finance and Controlling division as Chief Financial Officer. Benedikt Schell (48) is leaving the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services, as he is to become the successor of Franz Reiner as Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz-Bank on June 1 2019.

Harald Wilhelm, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG for the division Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services, is taking over the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Financial Services from his predecessor Bodo Uebber. 'With this experienced team around Franz Reiner the future Daimler Mobility AG is optimally placed and equipped to set standards all over the world in the field of mobility services,' commented Supervisory Board boss Wilhelm.