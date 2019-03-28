Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 04:58am EDT

By William Boston in Berlin and Trefor Moss in Shanghai

Daimler AG and Chinese auto maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group have agreed to create a joint venture in China to transform Daimler's struggling Smart compact city car into a global all-electric brand, the companies said Thursday.

The agreement marks the first major venture from the partnership born in the wake of Geely Chairman Li Shufu's acquisition last year of nearly 10% of Daimler shares, which made Mr. Li the largest shareholder in the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles. Previously, Daimler and Geely agreed to work together on a ride-hailing venture.

"We will jointly design and develop the next generation of smart electric cars that combine high-quality production and known safety standards for sale both in China and globally," Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said.

Mr. Li said the Smart brand had a "unique appeal and strong commercial value."

The venture between Daimler and Geely will be based in China and in 2022 will begin building a new generation of electric Smart vehicles there. Until the beginning of production in China, Daimler will continue to build current Smart models at its Hambach plant in France.

The companies didn't release financial details of the joint venture, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The agreement marks a deepening of Geely's partnership with Daimler, which began last year when Mr. Li amassed a 9.7% stake in the company. The holding was worth around $9 billion when the purchase was revealed in February 2018, although Daimler's share price has fallen significantly since then. In October, Geely and Daimler announced they were setting up a premium ride-hailing service in China in their first cooperative step.

The growing partnership between the two has signaled Geely's arrival as an important new player in the global auto business, after a spree of acquisitions that began with the 2010 purchase of Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co. Analysts were initially skeptical of Geely's ability to run Volvo, but under Mr. Li the Swedish auto maker has enjoyed an impressive revival, topping 600,000 annual sales for the first time last year.

The future of Smart, which makes small city cars, had been uncertain: analysts say the unit has probably never made money in its 21 years of operations, and Daimler has never published figures to counter that impression. Arndt Ellinghorst, an automotive analyst at Evercore ISI, a brokerage, estimates that Smart loses as much as EUR700 million ($787 million) a year because of high production costs in Europe.

Daimler sold over 2.3 million Mercedes-Benz cars in 2018, compared with 128,802 Smarts.

In 2014, Daimler teamed up with Groupe Renault to create a common platform for some new Renault and Smart vehicles as a way of sharing development costs. Geely's interest in Smart would likely mark the end of Renault's involvement, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Geely has been growing its international footprint. It acquired a controlling stake in Malaysian auto maker Proton in 2017, launching its first local product in December. It also controls British sports-car maker Lotus Cars, and in 2017 invested $3.24 billion in a stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB (which is separate from Volvo Cars).

The Geely group sold 2.15 million vehicles last year, with the company's main Chinese brand, Geely Auto, contributing around 1.4 million of those. Lynk & Co., a new Geely brand targeting young urban buyers with internet-connected vehicles, sold over 120,000 cars in its first full year of sales.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com and Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.62% 51.72 Delayed Quote.11.85%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 0.13% 14.86 End-of-day quote.8.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
04:58aDAIMLER : Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture
DJ
04:53aDAIMLER : Correction to Daimler, Geely Joint Venture Article
DJ
04:33aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler to develop Smart brand together with Geely
RE
04:11aDAIMLER : and China's Geely to Jointly Produce Smart Brand Electric Vehicles
DJ
03:51aDAIMLER : and Geely Holding form global joint venture to develop smart
PU
01:52aBYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
RE
03/27DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/27DAIMLER : Detroit Connect Platform Integrates First Telematics Service Provider
AQ
03/27MERCEDES-BENZ ECITARO : Zero local emissions through Berlin: The first of 15 ful..
PU
03/27MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSIC : 125 years of motorsport with Mercedes-Benz – Newsl..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 12 133 M
Net income 2019 8 258 M
Finance 2019 15 791 M
Yield 2019 6,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
P/E ratio 2020 6,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 54 936 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 59,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG11.85%61 859
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.17%199 469
VOLKSWAGEN0.09%79 713
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION9.45%51 967
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.25%50 043
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.49%49 728
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.