Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A two-seater Volocopter drone flies on stage at the Intel Keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

BEIJING (Reuters) - German startup Volocopter said it plans to form a partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will bring its air taxis to China and that it has raised 50 million euros ($55.13 million) in fresh funding from the Chinese company and others.

Volocopter, which says it is building the world's first manned, electric and vertical takeoff air taxis, said in a statement on Monday that the other investors in the new funding round include German luxury car maker Daimler, which it had previously raised money from.

It did not say how much each investor contributed, but added that the most recent deal increases the total capital it has raised to 85 million euros, and that the new funds will be used towards bringing its VoloCity aircraft to commercial launch within the next three years.

Geely's [GEELY.UL] chairman Li Shufu said in the statement that the investment reflected how the Chinese company is transitioning to become a mobility technology group, investing in and developing a wide range of next-generation technologies.

The co-operation underlines "our confidence in Volocopter air taxis as the next ambitious step in our wider expansion in both electrification and new mobility services,” Li said.

The investment is not Geely's first bet on flying machines. It is building a plant in China's central city of Wuhan to make Terrafugia branded flying cars, company documents show.

Geely bought a 9.7% stake in Daimler in 2018. The companies have said they plan to build the next generation of Smart electric cars in China through a joint venture. They also plan to form a premium ride-hailing joint venture in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:03aDAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Voloco..
RE
09/08MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 350 DE 4MATIC AND : New third-generation plug-in hybrids: The..
PU
09/08DAIMLER : 2019 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
09/07DAIMLER : 2019 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
09/06DAIMLER : 2019 Italian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
09/06LARGE ORDER : 80 eVito Tourer for fleet operator Willemsen-de Koning from the Ne..
PU
09/06LOWER EMISSIONS, INCREASED EFFICIENC : Mercedes Benz is supplying 130 Citaro hyb..
PU
09/06Japan's Nissan mulls pulling out of South Korea as trade tensions rise
RE
09/06DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz continues double-digit sales growth in August
PU
09/06DAIMLER : Aldo Costa to join Dallara from 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 640 M
Net income 2019 4 500 M
Finance 2019 11 381 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 48 576 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,53  €
Last Close Price 45,45  €
Spread / Highest target 87,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-1.10%53 675
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.75%184 029
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.26%84 238
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%55 367
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.36%45 062
BMW AG-11.85%44 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group