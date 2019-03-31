Log in
Daimler : Großer Preis von Bahrain 2019 - Sonntag

03/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport claim a 1-2 victory in Bahrain

  • Lewis took his 74th career victory, his first of the 2019 season and third at the Bahrain International Circuit
  • Valtteri came home second, completing a Mercedes 1-2 and claiming his 1000th point in Formula One
  • Today's result marks the 175th win as well as the 450th podium position for Mercedes-Benz Power in Formula One
  • Valtteri (44 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by one point from Lewis (43 points) in P2
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (87 points) lead Ferrari (48 points) by 39 points in the Constructors' Championship
  • Simon Cole, Chief Engineer Trackside, accepted the Constructors' trophy on behalf of the team
  • Rights-free imagery from today is available on our media site

Driver

Chassis No.

Grid

Result

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W10 EQ Power+/01

P3

P1

1:33.528

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W10 EQ Power+/03

P4

P2

1:34.209

Strategy

Start

Stop 1

Stop 2

No. 44

Soft

Soft (13)

Medium (34)

No. 77

Soft

Medium (12)

Soft (37)

Lewis Hamilton

It was very tricky out there today and I had to give it everything I had. We were very, very lucky to get this 1-2, Ferrari outperformed us all weekend. Ultimately you want to have a real fight and want to pass someone because you're quicker, so it feels a bit weird and you can't quite believe your luck in these scenarios. I have been in similar situations and I know how it feels, but Charles did a great job all weekend long and has a beautiful, bright future ahead of him. We've only had two races; one where we were rapid and far ahead, one where Ferrari had the upper hand. It's hard to say how the next races are going to pan out, but I anticipate that it will be a tough fight and that it will be a back and forth between the two teams. We need to keep working hard to see where we went wrong this weekend and to see where we can improve the car. But as we saw again today, reliability also plays an important role, so we need to keep working on all areas. We'll take the points we got today and move forward to China.

Valtteri Bottas

This was not an easy race, the car was very difficult to drive and the conditions were very tricky with the gusty winds today which made the car very unpredictable. I had a good start and managed to get to P2, but in the next lap the wind caught me up going into Turn 1, so I lost the position again and ultimately fell back to fourth after a battle with Lewis. After that it was actually a relatively lonely race for me at points, I didn't see anybody; but I think it was probably very exciting from the outside with many unexpected moments. Ferrari were very strong again in the race as they were all weekend. But luck was on our side today, which was a welcome change for me personally after all the bad luck I experienced last year. On the other hand our car was very reliable which ultimately won us the race today. It was a tough race for Charles, but he did a great job all weekend and I'm sure his time will come. We're leaving Bahrain with lots of points but also a lot of work to do for China.

Toto Wolff

Charles was very unfortunate today; he was the quickest guy out there and should've won the race. But on the other side that's racing; sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are unlucky - in my experience it all weighs out in the end. Lewis drove a strong race today. He fought a fight with a weapon that maybe wasn't on his opponents' level, but he managed to stay close to Vettel and win that battle on track, which was one of the key moments for the victory. Valtteri had a tougher day in the office, he was struggling with the tyres on the very abrasive asphalt here in Bahrain. We're walking away with 43 points from this weekend, but it is clear that we were very fortunate today and that it was our reliability, not our pace that won us the race. We are lacking straight line speed which is very important in China. So we need to stick our heads together and analyse why we were struggling with our pace both in qualifying and in the race. It's a very close fight and we need to make sure to bring our A game in order to be competitive in Shanghai.

Andrew Shovlin

We're delighted with the 1-2 today but well aware that we didn't have the fastest car this weekend and we've got some work to do to catch Ferrari. We've lacked a bit of rear grip and a bit of straight line speed this weekend and this made qualifying and the race difficult. We've got some developments to try at the test here that should help our speed in the corners; it would be nice in China if we can rely on our pace to get the win rather than good fortune. However, the team did work really well today under a lot of pressure our car has been perfectly reliable here all week which is great to see. It was really unfortunate for Charles today, he has impressed everyone with his speed and composure, so to lose the win through no fault of his own must be tough, but it looks like he won't have to wait long for the next opportunity.

Daimler AG published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 12 133 M
Net income 2019 8 258 M
Finance 2019 15 791 M
Yield 2019 6,17%
P/E ratio 2019 6,72
P/E ratio 2020 6,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 55 899 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 59,4 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG13.81%62 702
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP4.97%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN1.01%80 485
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.91%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-2.76%50 113
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.96%48 925
