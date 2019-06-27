Daimler : MBFW Berlin 2019 – experience the opening show with upcoming talent Christoph Rumpf on Mercedes me media

Stuttgart/Berlin. As of July 1, the eyes of the fashion world will be on the metropolis on the river Spree. You too can experience the opening of this year's MBFW Berlin exclusively via the Mercedes me media communication platform: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/mbfwberlin2019. Look forward to live impressions from the runway at MBFW, which is taking place on the forecourt of the ewerk in Berlin Mitte.

On July 1, 2019 at 12 noon (CEST) the opening show by Christoph Rumpf will be broadcast live on Mercedes me media for the first time: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/mbfwberlin2019. The recording will be available as video on demand afterwards. You can also find the press release, press photos, and interesting background details on the activities of the brand with the star at MBFW Berlin 2019 on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com

On July 1, the Austrian designer Christoph Rumpf will open MBFW Spring/Summer 2020 in Berlin to an audience of fashion experts, buyers and journalists as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents Programme for promoting young international fashion designers. Until Wednesday evening, July 3, 15 further labels will be presenting their collections at the ewerk in central Berlin.

Christoph Rumpf at MBFW

The 25-year-old student at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna won the Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision a few weeks ago at the 34th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères.

The award includes the invitation to Berlin as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents Programme.