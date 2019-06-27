Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : MBFW Berlin 2019 – experience the opening show with upcoming talent Christoph Rumpf on Mercedes me media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Stuttgart/Berlin. As of July 1, the eyes of the fashion world will be on the metropolis on the river Spree. You too can experience the opening of this year's MBFW Berlin exclusively via the Mercedes me media communication platform: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/mbfwberlin2019. Look forward to live impressions from the runway at MBFW, which is taking place on the forecourt of the ewerk in Berlin Mitte.

On July 1, 2019 at 12 noon (CEST) the opening show by Christoph Rumpf will be broadcast live on Mercedes me media for the first time: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/mbfwberlin2019. The recording will be available as video on demand afterwards. You can also find the press release, press photos, and interesting background details on the activities of the brand with the star at MBFW Berlin 2019 on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com

On July 1, the Austrian designer Christoph Rumpf will open MBFW Spring/Summer 2020 in Berlin to an audience of fashion experts, buyers and journalists as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents Programme for promoting young international fashion designers. Until Wednesday evening, July 3, 15 further labels will be presenting their collections at the ewerk in central Berlin.

Christoph Rumpf at MBFW

The 25-year-old student at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna won the Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision a few weeks ago at the 34th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères.

The award includes the invitation to Berlin as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents Programme.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
09:40aDAIMLER : MBFW Berlin 2019 – experience the opening show with upcoming tal..
PU
07:10aBIG CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY DAY 2019 A : Fun, games and excitement for all and in ..
PU
06:47aEuropean car lobby cuts 2019 sales forecast to 1% fall
RE
05:50aNEW GENERATION OF THE GLC AND GLC CO : Starting signal for the series production..
PU
06/26NEXT STEP ON THE WAY TO DEBUT SEASON : Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team completes..
PU
06/26TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Success in motor racing classics in South of France and..
PU
06/26FROM HUNGARY TO THE WORLD : Start of production of the new CLA Shooting Brake at..
PU
06/25INCREASED SAFETY THROUGH PARTIALLY A : the forwarding agent Wagenstetter from Fo..
PU
06/25MERCEDES-BENZ VANS : Sales start for the Mercedes-Benz Citan Night Package
PU
06/25DAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 11 050 M
Net income 2019 7 659 M
Finance 2019 14 582 M
Yield 2019 6,44%
P/E ratio 2019 6,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 51 475 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 57,7 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.01%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.46%44 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About