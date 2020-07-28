Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Management and General Works Council agree on key points to secure employment and profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:41am EDT

July 28, 2020 - Following intensive discussions, Daimler and the General Works Council agreed on key points for reducing personnel costs in Germany. The agreed measures reflect the special economic burden of the corona pandemic and to further secure employment.

The key measures are:

  • A reduction in the weekly working time for Daimler employees in administrative andproduction related areas usually by two hours from 1 October 2020 until 30September 2021, without salary adjustment.
  • For all employees in administration and production the profit-sharing bonus for thebusiness year 2020 will be omitted.
  • Obligatory for all, as well, the tariff additional bonus 2021 ('Tarifliches Zusatzgeld')will be converted into paid days off.

The details on the implementation of the key points of the agreement will be elaborated with the employee representatives in the coming weeks. The agreement applies to all employees of Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG, Daimler Brand & IP Management GmbH & Co. KG as well as Daimler Gastronomie GmbH in Germany.

We thank our employees for their important temporary contribution to overcoming this crisis together. In addition, it is important to continue to tackle and solve the long-term structural issues together. This is the only way to get out of the crisis stronger and safe and thus secure the future of the company and jobs.

Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Human Resources and Labour Director

We are meeting our promise of limiting the period of uncertainty about job security as far as possible. The points agreed are a significant contribution to secure employment and to stabilize our financial position. Nobody should feel that their livelihood is under threat. Even more: employment at Daimler remains safeguarded until 2030 and compulsory redundancies remain excluded!

Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council, Daimler AG

With these additional measures, the company is responding to the intensification of the economic environment caused by the corona pandemic. In December 2019, company management and the General Works Council agreed in a General Works Agreement on measures to cut costs and reduce jobs in a socially responsible manner in order to streamline the corporate structure and thus increase efficiency and flexibility. The aim is to reduce staff costs by at least € 1.4 billion by the end of 2022. Daimler will, among other things, use natural fluctuation to reduce jobs. In addition, the possibilities for part-time retirement are expanded and a severance program started in Germany in order to reduce jobs in the administration. All measures require the agreement of both sides (company and employee).

This page contains forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DAIMLER AG
09:41aDAIMLER : Management and General Works Council agree on key points to secure emp..
PU
08:59aDAIMLER : Workers' Council Agree on Key Points to Reduce Personnel Costs
DJ
05:48aDAIMLER : Truck Subsidiary Receives Order from Brazilian Transport Company
DJ
04:36aMAJOR ORDER IN BRAZIL : 100 Mercedes-Benz Actros for transport company Contatto
PU
04:10aGERMAN CAR SECTOR AMONG BIGGEST WINN : Ifo
RE
04:06aMERCEDES-AMG GT NOW AVAILABLE TO ORD : Sales start for the new Performance model..
PU
03:58aGerman car sector among biggest winners as export expectations pick up - Ifo
RE
03:06aTHE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ T-CLASS : compact city van for families, active leisure en..
PU
07/27DAIMLER AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/27DAIMLER AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 150 B 176 B 176 B
Net income 2020 51,2 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net cash 2020 10 559 M 12 369 M 12 369 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 768x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 42 868 M 50 445 M 50 217 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 42,61 €
Last Close Price 40,07 €
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-18.84%50 445
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.67%177 154
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.86%86 151
BMW AG-18.31%45 401
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.00%45 269
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.78%36 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group