Daimler : Management changes at Mercedes-AMG

Daimler announced today that Philipp Schiemer has been appointed CEO of AMG, Mercedes-Benz's high-performance subsidiary. He will move from his current position as head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda. In addition, Jochen Hermann has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer of AMG. He will return to AMG from his current position as head of e-drive development at Daimler AG.

Tobias Moers, who has been CEO of Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG GmbH since 2013, is to leave the company at his own request to become the new CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. in the UK. Moers will take up his new position on August 1, 2020.

'With Philipp Schiemer and Jochen Hermann, we will have two very experienced executives leading AMG. They will be able to take AMG's development forward, including ensuring that electrification plays a key part in our high performance brand's future product portfolio,' stated Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and of Mercedes-Benz AG.

In 2019, Mercedes-AMG achieved its highest unit sales ever, with more than 132,000 automobiles. Its annual sales volume in 2015 was still approximately 70,000 units.

'Tobias Moers has led the AMG brand to great success and we would like to thank him warmly for all his achievements at Daimler. We have mixed emotions about his departure. On the one hand we are losing a top executive, but at the same time we know that his expertise will be of great value to Aston Martin, a company with which we have a longstanding and successful partnership,' continued Källenius.

Philipp Schiemer has held various management positions at the Daimler Group in Germany and Brazil since 1987, including head of product management for the A-Class and head of marketing at Mercedes Benz Cars. Since 2013, he has been responsible for the business in Brazil as CEO of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda.

Jochen Hermann previously worked as head of overall vehicle development at AMG from 2014 to 2016, before focusing on electric drive systems and battery research in his role as head of e-drive development at Daimler AG. Jochen Hermann has been with the Daimler Group since 1997, where he has also worked in the areas of driver assistance systems and steering systems.

Schiemer and Hermann will take over their new positions on August 1, 2020.