Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Management changes at Mercedes-AMG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:03am EDT
  • Philipp Schiemer appointed CEO of Mercedes-AMG
  • Jochen Hermann appointed Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG
  • Tobias Moers leaving Daimler to become CEO of Aston Martin

Daimler announced today that Philipp Schiemer has been appointed CEO of AMG, Mercedes-Benz's high-performance subsidiary. He will move from his current position as head of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda. In addition, Jochen Hermann has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer of AMG. He will return to AMG from his current position as head of e-drive development at Daimler AG.

Tobias Moers, who has been CEO of Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG GmbH since 2013, is to leave the company at his own request to become the new CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. in the UK. Moers will take up his new position on August 1, 2020.

'With Philipp Schiemer and Jochen Hermann, we will have two very experienced executives leading AMG. They will be able to take AMG's development forward, including ensuring that electrification plays a key part in our high performance brand's future product portfolio,' stated Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and of Mercedes-Benz AG.

In 2019, Mercedes-AMG achieved its highest unit sales ever, with more than 132,000 automobiles. Its annual sales volume in 2015 was still approximately 70,000 units.

'Tobias Moers has led the AMG brand to great success and we would like to thank him warmly for all his achievements at Daimler. We have mixed emotions about his departure. On the one hand we are losing a top executive, but at the same time we know that his expertise will be of great value to Aston Martin, a company with which we have a longstanding and successful partnership,' continued Källenius.

Philipp Schiemer has held various management positions at the Daimler Group in Germany and Brazil since 1987, including head of product management for the A-Class and head of marketing at Mercedes Benz Cars. Since 2013, he has been responsible for the business in Brazil as CEO of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda.

Jochen Hermann previously worked as head of overall vehicle development at AMG from 2014 to 2016, before focusing on electric drive systems and battery research in his role as head of e-drive development at Daimler AG. Jochen Hermann has been with the Daimler Group since 1997, where he has also worked in the areas of driver assistance systems and steering systems.

Schiemer and Hermann will take over their new positions on August 1, 2020.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 06:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
02:03aDAIMLER : Management changes at Mercedes-AMG
PU
05/25Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO - sou..
RE
05/25Toyota, Nissan and Honda gear up for Mexico reboot after COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
05/25DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/25ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
DJ
05/24Aston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him - source
RE
05/24Aston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him
RE
05/24Trucking Looks to Bundle Up Technology
DJ
05/22CHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOP : chairman
RE
05/21GM gradually restarts in Mexico as Lear Corp readies for return
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 147 B
EBIT 2020 1 891 M
Net income 2020 199 M
Finance 2020 8 117 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 107x
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 34 101 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,40 €
Last Close Price 31,88 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-35.44%37 159
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-17.25%161 816
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.99%74 796
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.13%40 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.02%37 179
BMW AG-31.24%35 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group