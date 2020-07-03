Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Buys Stake in Chinese Battery-Cell Company

By Jessica Sier
Daimler AG said Friday that its premium brand Mercedes-Benz has taken an equity stake in Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co.
The German car manufacturer said the stake is part of a broader partnership focusing on the energy density of advanced cell technologies and reducing charging times.
Farasis is also building a carbon-neutral battery cell plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, in east Germany, which will create up to 2,000 jobs.
No financial details were disclosed.
Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com