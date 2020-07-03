Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Buys Stake in Chinese Battery-Cell Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 01:32am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Daimler AG said Friday that its premium brand Mercedes-Benz has taken an equity stake in Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co.

The German car manufacturer said the stake is part of a broader partnership focusing on the energy density of advanced cell technologies and reducing charging times.

Farasis is also building a carbon-neutral battery cell plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, in east Germany, which will create up to 2,000 jobs.

No financial details were disclosed.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:32aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Buys Stake in Chinese Battery-Cell Company
DJ
12:44aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz announces strategic partnership and equity stake in batt..
PU
07/02"ELECTRIC FIRST" : Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to..
PU
07/02DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/01DAIMLER AG : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/01DAIMLER AG : Citigroup reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/30DAIMLER : Truck AG is working intensively to prepare series production of fuel c..
AQ
06/30Uber bus just around the corner on post-pandemic public transit map
RE
06/30Domestic consolidation to drive Asia M&A revival during coronavirus fallout
RE
06/30DAIMLER AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2020 -134 M -151 M -151 M
Net cash 2020 8 037 M 9 029 M 9 029 M
P/E ratio 2020 475x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 39 761 M 44 700 M 44 669 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,43 €
Last Close Price 37,17 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%171 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%78 488
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%43 377
BMW AG-20.77%40 855
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%35 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group