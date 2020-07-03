Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
07/03
36.683 EUR   -1.30%
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Looks to Sell French Plant, Streamline Production Network

07/03/2020 | 09:37am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Mercedes-Benz AG said Friday that it is exploring the sale of its car assembly plant in Hambach, France as the coronavirus pandemic and its drive towards electric mobility push it to streamline its production network.

The Daimler AG-owned car maker said it will book a negative one-off in the mid three-digit million-euro range in the second quarter of the year from the devaluation of fixed assets. This shouldn't affect the company's industrial business free cash flow, but Mercedes-Benz warned "additional burdens may arise in the course of negotiations."

Mercedes-Benz said it needs to adjust its production capacity to current market conditions after the coronavirus pandemic's blow to the economy, and that the decision to start talks to sell the Hambach plant in the north-east of France comes against this backdrop. Around 1,600 employees work at the Hambach site.

The car maker also said it needs to become more efficient in light of its electrification and digitalization drive, which requires significant investments.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2020 -109 M -123 M -123 M
Net cash 2020 8 037 M 9 025 M 9 025 M
P/E ratio 2020 475x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 39 761 M 44 700 M 44 651 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,43 €
Last Close Price 37,17 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%174 291
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%80 374
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%44 138
BMW AG-20.77%42 039
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%36 120
