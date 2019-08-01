Daimler : Mercedes-Benz USA reports July Sales of 24,612 Vehicles

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported July sales of 24,612 Mercedes-Benz models, a 22.9% increase over July 2018. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported July sales of 2,878 units and smart reported 56, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 27,546 vehicles for the month, an increase of 19.5%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 172,008, adding 18,903 units for Vans and 552 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 191,463.
Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in July included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 5,539 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 5,301. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,449.
July sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,524 units (+25.7%) with 20,738 vehicles sold year-to-date (+19.7%).
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,822 vehicles in July, an increase of 3.1% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 75,192 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% from the previous year.
Disclaimer
Daimler AG published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 19:14:01 UTC