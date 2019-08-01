Daimler : Mercedes-Benz USA reports July Sales of 24,612 Vehicles

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported July sales of 24,612 Mercedes-Benz models, a 22.9% increase over July 2018. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported July sales of 2,878 units and smart reported 56, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 27,546 vehicles for the month, an increase of 19.5%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 172,008, adding 18,903 units for Vans and 552 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 191,463.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in July included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 5,539 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 5,301. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,449.

July sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,524 units (+25.7%) with 20,738 vehicles sold year-to-date (+19.7%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,822 vehicles in July, an increase of 3.1% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 75,192 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% from the previous year.