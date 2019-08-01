Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz USA reports July Sales of 24,612 Vehicles

08/01/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported July sales of 24,612 Mercedes-Benz models, a 22.9% increase over July 2018. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported July sales of 2,878 units and smart reported 56, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 27,546 vehicles for the month, an increase of 19.5%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 172,008, adding 18,903 units for Vans and 552 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 191,463.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in July included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 5,539 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 5,301. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,449.
July sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,524 units (+25.7%) with 20,738 vehicles sold year-to-date (+19.7%).
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,822 vehicles in July, an increase of 3.1% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 75,192 vehicles, an increase of 3.5% from the previous year.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 19:14:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 674 M
Net income 2019 4 520 M
Finance 2019 11 418 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 50 068 M
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 53,98  €
Last Close Price 47,07  €
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG2.15%55 838
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%182 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 218
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.20%43 917
