DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz USA reports June Sales of 26,196 Vehicles

07/02/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

Atlanta, USA - Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 147,396, adding 16,025 units for Vans and 496 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 163,917.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in June included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,568 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,843. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,951.
June sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,654 units (+12.2%) with 18,214 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.9%).
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 64,370 vehicles, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 18:02:06 UTC
