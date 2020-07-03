Daimler : Mercedes-Benz announces strategic partnership and equity stake in battery cell manufacturer Farasis

This move represents another important milestone towards Mercedes-Benz's 'Ambition2039' CO₂-neutral goal. Key elements of the agreement include the development and industrialization of highly advanced cell technologies, accompanied by ambitious goals for cost competitiveness. The technological focus is on significant increases in range through advances in energy density and the reduction of charging times. The contract will provide a secure source of supply of battery cells for Mercedes-Benz's electrification strategy, while Farasis gains security for its planned construction of production capacity. In order to be able to meet increasing demand for German Mercedes-Benz plants in the future, Farasis is building a plant for battery cells in Bitterfeld-Wolfen; creating up to 2,000 new jobs. The East German site is designed as a CO₂-neutral factory from the start.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Daimler AG published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:43:07 UTC