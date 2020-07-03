Log in
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz announces strategic partnership and equity stake in battery cell manufacturer Farasis

07/03/2020 | 05:44am BST

This move represents another important milestone towards Mercedes-Benz's 'Ambition2039' CO₂-neutral goal. Key elements of the agreement include the development and industrialization of highly advanced cell technologies, accompanied by ambitious goals for cost competitiveness. The technological focus is on significant increases in range through advances in energy density and the reduction of charging times. The contract will provide a secure source of supply of battery cells for Mercedes-Benz's electrification strategy, while Farasis gains security for its planned construction of production capacity. In order to be able to meet increasing demand for German Mercedes-Benz plants in the future, Farasis is building a plant for battery cells in Bitterfeld-Wolfen; creating up to 2,000 new jobs. The East German site is designed as a CO₂-neutral factory from the start.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:43:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 165 B 132 B
Net income 2020 -134 M -151 M -121 M
Net cash 2020 8 037 M 9 029 M 7 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 475x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 39 761 M 44 700 M 35 870 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,43 €
Last Close Price 37,17 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%171 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%78 488
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%43 377
BMW AG-20.77%40 855
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%35 720
