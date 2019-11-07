Daimler : Mercedes-Benz continues worldwide growth in unit sales at the beginning of fourth quarter

Last month, Mercedes-Benz surpassed its previous bestselling October with deliveries of 199,293 cars (+4.9%).

From January to October, a total of 1,924,536 vehicles were sold and worldwide deliveries increased by 1.0% compared with the same period of last year.

In China, the biggest market for Mercedes-Benz, record unit sales were achieved in both October and the first ten months of the year.

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz sold 199,293 cars worldwide in October, thus surpassing the prior-year month, which had been the bestselling October for the brand with the three-pointed star, by more than 9,000 units (+4.9%). The growth in October was largely driven by the new A-Class Saloon and the new GLC. The C-Class Saloon and Estate also boosted unit sales once again last month. Deliveries by Mercedes-Benz increased again in the months of January to October: sales of 1,924,536 cars with the star were 1.0% higher than in the prior-year period.

In the first ten months of the year, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Canada, Republic of South Africa and other markets.

'We are satisfied with the unit sales achieved by Mercedes-Benz at the beginning of the fourth quarter, also in the context of the high prior-year basis. In view of the challenging environment for the entire industry, we can be proud of the impulses provided by our product offensive. And we are delighted with the positive feedback from customers on our new models,' stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing & Sales. 'In addition to the new compact cars, our new SUVs are also extremely popular: With the GLC and the GLC Coupé, we actually set a new record for an October. This means that the GLC is well on its way to become the bestselling SUV in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio once again in 2019.'

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by region and market

A total of 81,017 Mercedes-Benz cars were delivered in the Europe region in October - a new October record (+1.3%). From January to October, unit sales in the region increased by 0.6%. In the core market of Germany, deliveries increased by 5.3% to the number of 30,763 vehicles. This means that in the first ten months of the year, unit sales in Germany were significantly higher than in the prior-year period with a plus of 5.0%. In Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Denmark and Hungary, new records were set for unit sales in an October.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Mercedes-Benz posted best ever sales in October; deliveries increased by 10.9% to 80,312 units sold. A key driver once again was China, the region's core market. With 57,142 Mercedes-Benz cars sold in October (+13.8%) and 583,032 from January to October (+5.8%), two new records were set for unit sales. In addition, in South Korea, more Mercedes-Benz cars were sold than ever before in an October.

Unit sales in the NAFTA region increased slightly in October compared with the prior-year month to the number of 33,264 cars (+1.5%). In the United States, the region's core market, sales were also slightly higher than in October last year with a total of 27,867 units delivered (+1.2%). As in September, deliveries in Canada increased once again in October.

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by model

Sales of compact cars remained at record levels both in October and in the first ten months of the year: 546,100 units of the A- and B-Class, CLA Coupé, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA were delivered in the first ten months of this year (+9.8%), and deliveries in this segment increased last month by 3.3%. Within this category, worldwide sales were driven in particular by the A-Class Saloon. The sales of the new CLA Coupé also had a positive effect, among other things with two-digit growth in Europe.

Worldwide deliveries of the C-Class Saloon and Estate increased in October by 6.5% to 31,800 units, and deliveries of 335,100 units in the first ten months of the year were also higher than in the prior-year period (+1.3%). The long-wheelbase version of the C-Class Saloon posted new records both last month and from January to October. Overall, the C-Class has been the bestselling model from Mercedes-Benz for more than ten years.

A new record was achieved in the SUV segment for October: More than 69,500 units of GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLS and G-Class were in line with a sales increase of 2.2% last month. In particular, the new GLC and GLC Coupé, the GLE and the G-Class have achieved double-digit growth. The new GLC and the GLC Coupé also reached a new record value for deliveries in October.In particular, the new GLC and GLC Coupé, the GLE and the G-Class have achieved double-digit growth. The new GLC and GLC Coupe also recorded a new maximum value for deliveries in October.

smart

From January to October, 96,245 vehicles of the smart brand were delivered worldwide (-10.5%). Unit sales in Germany, France and Austria in the first ten months of the year were once again significantly higher than in the prior-year period. With the current generation of smart's two-door and four-door urban microcars, the development of unit sales was affected in October by lifecycle factors due to the upcoming model update that was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, in combination with very high unit sales in the prior-year period.

Overview of Mercedes-Benz Cars unit sales

October 2019 Change in % Jan. - Oct. 2019 Change in % Mercedes-Benz 199,293 +4.9 1,924,536 +1.0 smart 8,469 -24.4 96,245 -10.5 Mercedes-Benz Cars 207,762 +3.2 2,020,781 +0.4 Mercedes-Benz unit sales in the regions/markets Europe 81,017 +1,3 773,550 +0,6 - thereof Germany 30,763 +5.3 259,500 +5.0 Asia-Pacific 80,312 +10.9 811,591 +3.1 - thereof China 57,142 +13.8 583,032 +5.8 NAFTA 33,264 +1.5 298,411 -2.1 - thereof USA 27,867 +1.2 252,079 -0.3