By Martin Mou



Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,884 of its C-class sedans and GLC sport-utility vehicles in China, due to potentially incorrect airbag warnings.

The German car maker's China sales company will recall these vehicles from April 2, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement published on Friday.

The cars being recalled were manufactured between July and Nov. 2018, the statement said.

