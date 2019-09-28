Daimler : Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 from 2021 onwards

McLaren Racing and Mercedes-Benz announced today that the McLaren F1 team will be powered by Mercedes from 2021 until at least the 2024 season under a long-term agreement.

The agreement will bring McLaren and Mercedes together as customer team and power unit supplier for the first time since 2014.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented:

'This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1. Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey. This announcement reflects the confidence of our shareholders and is an important message to our investors, employees, partners and fans that we are committed to returning McLaren to the front of the field.'

Andy Cowell, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, said:

'Since the introduction of the hybrid regulations in 2014, it has been a cornerstone of our strategic approach to lead PU development with our works team and to deliver a benchmark product to our customers across the field. We are therefore delighted to expand our roster of partner teams and especially with an historic brand like McLaren. There is a shared history between the two organisations; and we look forward to achieving success together again in the future.'

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren Racing, commented:

'2021 will be an important milestone for us as a team as we continue our long-term recovery plan and it is vital that we have the core elements in place now, to enable us to properly prepare for the new era of the sport. Renault remains both a valued partner as well as a formidable competitor, and we look forward to continuing our relationship through the rest of this season and next.'

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, concluded:

'We are delighted to welcome McLaren back to the Mercedes-Benz racing family with this new power unit supply agreement. Although the two brands share a prestigious history, this new agreement is all about looking to the future and beginning a new era of power unit supply for the years ahead. McLaren have been putting in place the building blocks of their revival over recent seasons, including impressive performances this season with Renault power. We hope that this new long-term agreement marks another milestone for McLaren as they aim to take the fight to the sport's top teams, including our Mercedes works team.'