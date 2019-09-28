Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 09/27 11:35:10 am
45.38 EUR   +1.15%
04:18aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 from 2021 onwards
PU
09/27DAIMLER : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets
DJ
09/27DAIMLER : 2019 Russian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 from 2021 onwards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 04:18am EDT

McLaren Racing and Mercedes-Benz announced today that the McLaren F1 team will be powered by Mercedes from 2021 until at least the 2024 season under a long-term agreement.

The agreement will bring McLaren and Mercedes together as customer team and power unit supplier for the first time since 2014.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented:

'This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1. Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey. This announcement reflects the confidence of our shareholders and is an important message to our investors, employees, partners and fans that we are committed to returning McLaren to the front of the field.'

Andy Cowell, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, said:

'Since the introduction of the hybrid regulations in 2014, it has been a cornerstone of our strategic approach to lead PU development with our works team and to deliver a benchmark product to our customers across the field. We are therefore delighted to expand our roster of partner teams and especially with an historic brand like McLaren. There is a shared history between the two organisations; and we look forward to achieving success together again in the future.'

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren Racing, commented:

'2021 will be an important milestone for us as a team as we continue our long-term recovery plan and it is vital that we have the core elements in place now, to enable us to properly prepare for the new era of the sport. Renault remains both a valued partner as well as a formidable competitor, and we look forward to continuing our relationship through the rest of this season and next.'

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, concluded:

'We are delighted to welcome McLaren back to the Mercedes-Benz racing family with this new power unit supply agreement. Although the two brands share a prestigious history, this new agreement is all about looking to the future and beginning a new era of power unit supply for the years ahead. McLaren have been putting in place the building blocks of their revival over recent seasons, including impressive performances this season with Renault power. We hope that this new long-term agreement marks another milestone for McLaren as they aim to take the fight to the sport's top teams, including our Mercedes works team.'

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 08:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
04:18aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 from 2021 onwards
PU
09/27DAIMLER : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets
DJ
09/27DAIMLER : 2019 Russian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
09/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Vestas, ENI
09/27STORIES OF THE G : G-Class special exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum
PU
09/27BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/27BMW NOT INTERESTED IN SETTLING EU CA : WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/25MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSIC CALENDAR 2020 : Treasures in the “Holy Halls” ..
PU
09/25DAIMLER : 2019 Russian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
09/25TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Action-packed September enters the home straight
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 7 615 M
Net income 2019 4 507 M
Finance 2019 11 210 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 6,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 48 549 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,48  €
Last Close Price 45,13  €
Spread / Highest target 88,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sten Ola Kallenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-1.15%53 152
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.24%190 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.50%85 643
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.44%53 426
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.43%46 227
BMW AG-9.63%45 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group