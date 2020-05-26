Daimler : Philipp Schiemer Appointed Mercedes-AMG CEO

By Mauro Orru



Daimler AG said Tuesday that Philipp Schiemer has been appointed chief executive of Mercedes-Benz's subsidiary AMG.

The German premium car maker said Mr. Schiemer would succeed Tobias Moers who is leaving to join Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC as chief executive in the U.K.

Daimler also said Jochen Hermann has been appointed chief technical officer of Mercedes-AMG, a position he would take up on August 1 along with Mr. Schiemer.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94